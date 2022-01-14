Email
Friday, January 14, 2022

Michigan's pro-Trump power couple, Dan Gilbert helps launch Detroit record label, and lots of weed: the top Metro Times headlines

Posted By on Fri, Jan 14, 2022 at 6:49 PM

click to enlarge Party of Q: Matt and Meshawn Maddock are a Trump-loving power couple whose influence is growing as the state GOP shifts further to the right. - JONATHAN OOSTING, BRIDGE MICHIGAN, SHARED WITH PERMISSION
  • Jonathan Oosting, Bridge Michigan, shared with permission
  • Party of Q: Matt and Meshawn Maddock are a Trump-loving power couple whose influence is growing as the state GOP shifts further to the right.

A 2021 Metro Times cover story on the radicalization of Michigan's Republican Party was one of our top stories this week, thanks to a recent link from Wonkette. As usual, weed was on our readers' minds: a scientific study that found potential for cannabis compounds to fight COVID-19 went viral, as did news that a former business partner of Kanye West is teaming up with Detroit's Dan Gilbert to launch a new record label here.

Here's what our readers were most interested in this weekend.



10. "Pure Roots cannabis dispensary opens Macomb County location"

9. "Details surface of former Speaker Chatfield’s alleged sexual abuse of sister-in-law"

8. "Metro Detroit’s AlTayeb restaurant finds success serving up brunch, Beirut-style"

7. "How a Michigan couple radicalized the state’s GOP and emboldened insurrectionists"

6. "Former G.O.O.D. Music exec teams with Dan Gilbert to form record label in Detroit"
5. "Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, study finds"

4. "Detroit's Fire and Ice fest will have techno dance party, ice sculptures, and bonfires"

3. "Great Lakes Coffee indefinitely shuts down Midtown Detroit location due to COVID-19 outbreak among staff"

2. "New poll shows how embracing Trump could backfire in Michigan"

1. "Lawsuit alleges ‘obnoxiously racist behavior’ at Eddie Merlot’s restaurant in Bloomfield Hills"

