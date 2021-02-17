How a Michigan couple radicalized the state’s GOP and emboldened insurrectionists 

click to enlarge Jonathan Oosting, Bridge Michigan , shared with permission

, shared with permission Matt and Meshawn Maddock are a Trump-loving power couple whose influence is growing as the state GOP shifts further to the right.

Part one of an ongoing series on right-wing extremism and the radicalization of the Michigan Republican Party.

Two months before Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, an angry mob descended on the basement of the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.

Shouting "Stop the count!" and "Let us in!" they pounded on the windows of a large conference room, where workers were counting absentee ballots for the general election. A prayer circle broke out, and some held signs that read "No Reason for Treason" and "Christians for Trump."

Police scrambled to stop them from getting inside as election workers looked on in fear.

At the center of the chaos were state State Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, and his wife, Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock — an antagonistic, Trump-loving power couple whose influence is growing as the state GOP shifts further to the right.

Like the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, the protest in Detroit was inspired by falsehoods about the election. Earlier in the day, Matt Maddock falsely claimed on social media that 35,000 ballots "showed up out of nowhere" in the middle of the night and that Democrats "were pretty much cheating in front of poll watchers."

"Who is available to go to (TCF Center) right now to help monitor the vote?" he pleaded on Facebook. "Need help."

An identical message was posted on two Facebook pages operated by right-wing groups founded by the Maddocks. The posts were shared more than 1,800 times, whipping up unfounded fears that Democrats were stealing the election.

"My friend drove to Oakland County from quite far away, per your request," Nicole ML responded on Facebook.

Hundreds of people commented on the Facebook pages, expressing outrage.

"This election is a sham!" Barbara Nutt responded.

"Damned thieves!!!" cried Joel Krupa.

"They are stealing our election!!" echoed Leah Reed Sprague Davis.

"Dear God please send your faithful warriors to help," Imelda Flint wrote.

Laura Williams had another idea: "Insert sleeping gas to the vents!"

Inside TCF Center, Meshawn Maddock, who wasn't wearing a mask, whipped out her phone, adorned with a Trump 2020 sticker, and recorded video of election workers. Her husband paced back and forth and posted a live Facebook video in which he falsely suggested Republican poll watchers were not allowed to monitor the count.

As the evening grew on, the mob grew bigger and spilled outside the building.

"Thank you all for answering the call," Matt Maddock posted on Facebook later in the day. "Dems are doing every trick in the book to obstruct poll watchers. They are denying access, blocking poll watchers from seeing the voter lists, shutting down elevators, chaining exit doors, telling volunteers to leave as they arrive, prohibiting volunteers from returning when they leave and more."

The truth was, more than 100 Republicans had signed up to monitor the polls, and they were allowed to observe the votes. No evidence of voter fraud was ever found. Like with the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump supporters were trying to disrupt the democratic process.

A day after the TCF Center incident, Meshawn Maddock urged followers on Twitter to keep up the fight, escalating the kind of dangerous rhetoric that inspired insurrection.

"Do not back down," she tweeted. "Democrats are trying to steal this election and they are not even trying to hide their treachery."

The protest and the falsehoods that led up to it were a prelude to the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol, where five people, including a Capitol Hill police officer, died. For two months, the Maddocks continued to play an outsized role in the "Stop the Steal" movement, pushing false claims about voter fraud, fomenting outrage, and encouraging Trump supporters to challenge the election. They routinely made baseless claims on Twitter and Facebook pages where participants discussed civil war.

As tensions were reaching a boiling point, Meshawn Maddock helped promote and organize busloads of Michigan residents to travel to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 rally, where she delivered a speech a day before the insurrection, fusing together Christian nationalism and Trumpism. Standing next to her husband, she declared Trump was "the greatest president this nation will ever know."

"No matter what happens today or tomorrow, I know that God reigns, we trust the Lord, but we never stop fighting," she told the swelling crowd.