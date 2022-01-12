Email
Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Detroit's Fire and Ice fest will have techno dance party, ice sculptures, and bonfires

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge Detroit's Fire and Ice festival. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Detroit's Fire and Ice festival.

For those who’d rather do something socially distanced outdoors instead of going to a COVID-19 breeding ground like the bar, head to Valade Park.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy will host a Fire and Ice festival where you can gnaw on a turkey leg, grab an alcoholic beverage, enjoy some medieval music, snap a pic on a throne made of ice, and warm up at a bonfire encased in a seven-foot ice tower.

There’s also a blacksmith demonstration and a LARP meetup. (You know, for the people who like to dress up like they’re from the Middle Ages and hit each other with foam weapons.) If that’s you, cool. If not, bring a hot date and chill next to the (regular-sized) bonfires, or bring your friends for the techno dance party on Saturday night.

From 4-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14-Sunday, Jan. 16; Robert C. Valade Park; 2670 Atwater St., Detroit; detroit riverfront.org. Admission is free.

