Pure Roots cannabis dispensary opens Macomb County location 

Pure Roots is opening a dispensary in Centerline.

Macomb County is getting a new dispensary.

Ann Arbor's Pure Roots will open a second location in Centerline. The new dispensary will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The dispensary is located at 26673 Lawrence Ave., Centerline.

Cannabis vendors will be on-site, and customers can get free drinks from Cappuccino Man with purchases.

Both the Ann Arbor and Centerline locations use an iPad app to offer customers products based on their answers to a questionnaire. Budtenders are also on hand to offer additional recommendations.

“We want customers to consume cannabis safely,” Pure Roots vice president of governmental affairs George Reni said in a statement. “No customer is walking around our stores by themselves; it’s a guided tour.”

The company says it is planning to open a third location in Battle Creek in February and a fourth in Lansing in March. They also plan to launch a delivery app in February.

Both the Ann Arbor and Centerline locations are open to adult-use and medical marijuana patients.

More information is available at followpureroots.com.

