Friday, November 5, 2021

Michigan's first Jollibee, GOP silent on Kellogg strike, MSU goes nuts: this week's top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines

Posted By on Fri, Nov 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge Michigan's first Jollibee is coming to Hall Road. - RYO ALEXANDRE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • RYO Alexandre / Shutterstock.com
  • Michigan's first Jollibee is coming to Hall Road.

Our readers seem to be really excited about the news of Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee joining the many restaurants on Macomb County's Hall Road in what will be the company's first Michigan location. (Hot dog-topped spaghetti, anyone?) You were also interested in the news of the Republican Party's silence on the weeks-long Kellogg strike, and the double standard that was shown to rioting MSU football fans compared to how officials treated Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

Here are the top 10 Metro Times headlines this week.

10. "Muslim woman forced to remove hijab by police files lawsuit against Ferndale"
9. "New study finds that the majority of Delta-8 products tested have more THC than allowable under law"
8. "Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes"
7. "Detroit voters just decriminalized magic mushrooms and other 'entheogenic' plants"
6. "Michigan abandons plan to ban flavored vaping products in favor of new approach"
5. "Fires vanish from Detroit’s notorious Devil’s Night"
4. "Detroit police commander arrested for drunken driving is named Highland Park police chief"
3. "MSU fans caused more destruction in Lansing than Black Lives Matter protesters caused in Detroit... by far"
2. "As Kellogg strike stretches past 3 weeks, workers say they’ve noted lack of GOP lawmaker support"
1. "Michigan is finally getting a Jollibee"

