Monday, November 1, 2021

Michigan is finally getting a Jollibee

Posted By on Mon, Nov 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge A Jollibee in Toronto. - LESTER BALAJADIA / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Lester Balajadia / Shutterstock.com
  • A Jollibee in Toronto.

Jollibee, a popular Philippines-based fast-food chain, is finally coming to Michigan.

The company plans on opening its first Michigan location inside a former Denny's near Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights, The Detroit Free Press reports.



The new restaurant will have a drive-thru.

Founded in 1978, the chain is known for putting a Filipino twist on American dishes, like fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti (topped with a sweet sauce, ham, and hot dog), and peach-mango hand pies. The company has been rapidly expanding in recent months, including at least 20 new stores in North America.

"We have remained nimble and optimistic, which has led Jollibee to defy expectations amidst an extremely difficult year and experience double-digit sales growth across North America," Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, said in a release last year. "We're … thrilled to deliver a small spark of joy as we enter the holiday season."

Tags: , , , ,

