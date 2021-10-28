Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021Is it getting hot in here or is it just the hell we're living in?
Some Twitter users are using this stunt to point out the ironic hypocrisy of Romney's costume choice.
it you don’t realize this is a ted lasso reference it 100% looks like a weird sex thing— josh terry (@JoshhTerry) October 28, 2021
You do realize that in a Ted Lasso world you’re the guy on left, right? pic.twitter.com/YMWZjyFWJQ— Kentucky’s Ark (@NickWohlleb) October 28, 2021
That's so funny! People in both of your states go bankrupt from medical bills!— preselectlee 🐶 (@preselectlee) October 28, 2021
Yes. "Biscuits with the boss." pic.twitter.com/0CwsVk5FxH— Jack Hutton 🇺🇸 (@jackhutton) October 28, 2021
LET THEM EAT BISCUITS!— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 28, 2021
This is really sick, and poorly played. #LetThemEatBiscuits
A reminder that Mitt Romney’s public position is that it should be legal for Kyrsten Sinema to be fired from a job for being bisexual https://t.co/WEpbak62gq— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 28, 2021
The show only really started to resonate with Mitt Romney when they killed that dog in season 2. https://t.co/tXYRYcmkjO— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) October 28, 2021
It’s nice to see two people from two different parties come together over their mutual disdain for the poor and love for lining their own pockets— legal observer (@legalobserver1) October 28, 2021
ted lasso writing room figuring out how to diss mitt romney in s3 to distance themselves pic.twitter.com/252PZoKHRS— mac (@donnalymoss) October 28, 2021
are you high— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 28, 2021
This is some of the weirdest shit I’ve ever seen on so many levels. I feel like I’m on acid.— 💀Bob Lynch💀 (@Bob4Florida) October 28, 2021
