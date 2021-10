Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes

click to enlarge Screengrab/Twitter

"She's one tough cookie," says Mitt Lasso before serving up a full English breakfast.

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema (D-Big Pharma), who is cosplaying as Lasso's boss, Rebecca Welton, owner of the AFC Richmond soccer league.



it you don’t realize this is a ted lasso reference it 100% looks like a weird sex thing — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) October 28, 2021

You do realize that in a Ted Lasso world you’re the guy on left, right? pic.twitter.com/YMWZjyFWJQ — Kentucky’s Ark (@NickWohlleb) October 28, 2021

That's so funny! People in both of your states go bankrupt from medical bills! — preselectlee 🐶 (@preselectlee) October 28, 2021

LET THEM EAT BISCUITS!



This is really sick, and poorly played. #LetThemEatBiscuits — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 28, 2021

A reminder that Mitt Romney’s public position is that it should be legal for Kyrsten Sinema to be fired from a job for being bisexual https://t.co/WEpbak62gq — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 28, 2021

The show only really started to resonate with Mitt Romney when they killed that dog in season 2. https://t.co/tXYRYcmkjO — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) October 28, 2021

It’s nice to see two people from two different parties come together over their mutual disdain for the poor and love for lining their own pockets — legal observer (@legalobserver1) October 28, 2021

ted lasso writing room figuring out how to diss mitt romney in s3 to distance themselves pic.twitter.com/252PZoKHRS — mac (@donnalymoss) October 28, 2021

are you high — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 28, 2021

This is some of the weirdest shit I’ve ever seen on so many levels. I feel like I’m on acid. — 💀Bob Lynch💀 (@Bob4Florida) October 28, 2021

If you logged onto Twitter today, you, like us, may be asking yourself: how did we get here? And, more importantly, how do we make it stop?The answer: be a goldfish Of course, we're referring to Michigan-born, one-time presidential hopeful and flip-flopping Senator Mitt " binders full of women " Romney, a man who struggles to blow out birthday candles on a Twinkie cake and is estimated to be worth somewhere around $280 million In other words, a man of the people, er, like, 1% of the people.Romney could not be more different than Ted Lasso, the fictional mustachioed American college football coach who, on his titular Apple+ series, becomes an English soccer team's unlikely last hope, and is, apparently, Romney's choice for a Halloween costume.Lasso, played by actor Jason Sudeikis, has, in just two seasons, become one of the most beloved characters in television history thanks to his can-do attitude, and his motivational metaphor-heavy approach to everything from soccer, friendships, love, loss, and mental illness. But for many, Lasso is a sacred totem that has, as of Thursday, been tainted by a guy who clearly lacks the charisma and relatability that Sudiekis' character has become synonymous with. For fuck's sake, Romney once said the following: "Tomorrow we begin a new tomorrow." What does that even... you know what? Nevermind.Here is Mitt Lasso (which is a pretty good porn name if you ask us) re-creating the daily delivery of Lasso's homemade shortbread biscuits to Arizona's bisexual, denim vest-wearing Sen.To quotesex columnist Dan Savage: What the actual fuck Savage is not alone as Twitter is, well, doing what Twitter does best: adding the Brazzers logo to Romney's ill-conceived attempt to be likable, relatable, and, well,Is it getting hot in here or is it just the hell we're living in?Some Twitter users are using this stunt to point out the ironic hypocrisy of Romney's costume choice.While some pose questions on all of our minds.OK, OK, but, most importantly, what does Ted Lasso think of this?