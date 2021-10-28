Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes

click to enlarge Screengrab/Twitter

"She's one tough cookie," says Mitt Lasso before serving up a full English breakfast.

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema (D-Big Pharma), who is cosplaying as Lasso's boss, Rebecca Welton, owner of the AFC Richmond soccer league.



it you don’t realize this is a ted lasso reference it 100% looks like a weird sex thing — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) October 28, 2021

You do realize that in a Ted Lasso world you’re the guy on left, right? pic.twitter.com/YMWZjyFWJQ — Kentucky’s Ark (@NickWohlleb) October 28, 2021

That's so funny! People in both of your states go bankrupt from medical bills! — preselectlee 🐶 (@preselectlee) October 28, 2021

LET THEM EAT BISCUITS!



This is really sick, and poorly played. #LetThemEatBiscuits — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 28, 2021

A reminder that Mitt Romney’s public position is that it should be legal for Kyrsten Sinema to be fired from a job for being bisexual https://t.co/WEpbak62gq — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 28, 2021

The show only really started to resonate with Mitt Romney when they killed that dog in season 2. https://t.co/tXYRYcmkjO — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) October 28, 2021

It’s nice to see two people from two different parties come together over their mutual disdain for the poor and love for lining their own pockets — legal observer (@legalobserver1) October 28, 2021

ted lasso writing room figuring out how to diss mitt romney in s3 to distance themselves pic.twitter.com/252PZoKHRS — mac (@donnalymoss) October 28, 2021

are you high — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 28, 2021