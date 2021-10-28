The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 28, 2021

The Scene

Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge "She's one tough cookie," says Mitt Lasso before serving up a full English breakfast. - SCREENGRAB/TWITTER
  • Screengrab/Twitter
  • "She's one tough cookie," says Mitt Lasso before serving up a full English breakfast.

If you logged onto Twitter today, you, like us, may be asking yourself: how did we get here? And, more importantly, how do we make it stop?

The answer: be a goldfish.



Of course, we're referring to Michigan-born, one-time presidential hopeful and flip-flopping Senator Mitt "binders full of women" Romney, a man who struggles to blow out birthday candles on a Twinkie cake and is estimated to be worth somewhere around $280 million.

In other words, a man of the people, er, like, 1% of the people.
Romney could not be more different than Ted Lasso, the fictional mustachioed American college football coach who, on his titular Apple+ series, becomes an English soccer team's unlikely last hope, and is, apparently, Romney's choice for a Halloween costume.

Lasso, played by actor Jason Sudeikis, has, in just two seasons, become one of the most beloved characters in television history thanks to his can-do attitude, and his motivational metaphor-heavy approach to everything from soccer, friendships, love, loss, and mental illness. But for many, Lasso is a sacred totem that has, as of Thursday, been tainted by a guy who clearly lacks the charisma and relatability that Sudiekis' character has become synonymous with. For fuck's sake, Romney once said the following: "Tomorrow we begin a new tomorrow." What does that even... you know what? Nevermind.

Here is Mitt Lasso (which is a pretty good porn name if you ask us) re-creating the daily delivery of Lasso's homemade shortbread biscuits to Arizona's bisexual, denim vest-wearing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Big Pharma), who is cosplaying as Lasso's boss, Rebecca Welton, owner of the AFC Richmond soccer league.

To quote Metro Times' sex columnist Dan Savage: What the actual fuck?

Savage is not alone as Twitter is, well, doing what Twitter does best: adding the Brazzers logo to Romney's ill-conceived attempt to be likable, relatable, and, well, human.
Is it getting hot in here or is it just the hell we're living in?

Some Twitter users are using this stunt to point out the ironic hypocrisy of Romney's costume choice.
While some pose questions on all of our minds.

OK, OK, but, most importantly, what does Ted Lasso think of this?

ted-lasso-horrible.gif

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie and people have feelings Read More

  2. VH1 spotlights Black Detroit artists, innovators, and culture in YouTube series Read More

  3. Youmacon returns to Detroit with weekend-long celebration of anime, pop culture, and cosplay Read More

  4. Why are so many people turning to #VanLife? Read More

  5. Sorry, not sorry, we're really excited for this year's Pig & Whisky event in Ferndale Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation