Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 8, 2021

Michigan abandons plan to ban flavored vaping products in favor of new approach

Posted By on Fri, Oct 8, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge Flavored nicotine vaping liquids at Detroit Smoke & Vape in Midtown. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Flavored nicotine vaping liquids at Detroit Smoke & Vape in Midtown.

Michigan has abruptly abandoned its two-year effort to ban the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products and now plans to take a different approach to address youth vaping, which has sharply declined.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) withdrew rules this week that were aimed at permanently banning the sale and distribution of flavored nicotine vaping products.



Vaping advocates have long argued the ban was misdirected and would primarily impact former cigarette smokers who kicked the habit by vaping flavored nicotine, which generally is considered less harmful.

“MDHHS is working with our legislative partners to protect youth from the addiction that can result from flavored nicotine vaping products,” MDHHS spokesman Bob Wheaton told Metro Times in a statement Friday. “Because of progress on a legislative solution, MDHHS has pulled back the rules that were to be considered by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. MDHHS remains committed to protecting Michigan youth from the dangers of nicotine use and addiction and appreciates the spirt of partnership within the Legislature to find a solution that accomplishes this important goal.”

Wheaton is referring to a six-bill package in the state Senate (572-577) that would raise the age requirement for buying tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. The legislation also would impose an 18% tax on flavored nicotine liquid and ban the products from being marketing to minors.

click to enlarge A young woman vaping nicotine. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A young woman vaping nicotine.

Teen vaping in the U.S. plummeted 43% over last year, according to the recently published 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey. The study found that 11.3% of high school students and 2.8% of middle schoolers reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, compared to 19.6% of high school students and 4.7% of middle schoolers in 2020.

In September 2019, Michigan became the first state in the U.S. to ban flavored nicotine products. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order, saying the rise in youth vaping constituted a health emergency.

But a Michigan Court of Claims judge issued an injunction requested by vape shop owners, who argued Whitmer overstepped her authority by imposing a ban without the approval of state lawmakers. The Michigan Supreme Court denied the state’s request to reconsider the lower court’s ruling in September 2020.

Whitmer’s administration took a different route last year, when MDHHS proposed rules to ban the products and began holding public hearings on the issue.

The crackdown came amid an unrelated outbreak of severe lung illnesses caused by tainted marijuana vaping products, causing many people to conflate the two issues.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Our democracy is failing. Here’s how we can (but probably won’t) fix it.
Free Will Astrology (Oct. 6-12)
Sportsman’s Pizza emerges as a winner in metro Detroit’s crowded field
As bad as Trump’s best
Echo Fest, Indigenous Peoples Day, Cider in the City, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Black realtor and his clients, mistaken for squatters, were handcuffed at gunpoint at home in West Michigan, lawsuit says Read More

  2. ICYMI: Justice for Aaliyah, marching for abortion rights, that time the White Stripes played at the DIA, and more Read More

  3. ACLU calls for Justice Department to investigate Taylor Police Department’s ‘culture of cruelty’ Read More

  4. Michigan Senate Republicans pass voter ID law ‘on steroids’ Read More

  5. Michigan Republicans clash over Trump’s future in the party Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation