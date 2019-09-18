News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

News Hits

Michigan officially becomes first state to ban flavored nicotine vape products

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge Flavored vape liquid at Detroit Smoke and Vape. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Flavored vape liquid at Detroit Smoke and Vape.

Michigan just became the first state to officially ban flavored nicotine vape products.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that vape retailers have 14 days to comply.

“I’m proud that Michigan has been a national leader in protecting our kids from the harmful effects of vaping,” Whitmer said in a news release. “For too long, companies have gotten our kids hooked on nicotine by marketing candy-flavored vaping products as safe. That ends today. This bold action will protect our kids and our overall public health.”



President Donald Trump's administration also said last week that it's considering a ban.

The crackdown comes amid an outbreak of vaping-related lung illness that health officials now believe is connected to cannabis cartridges, not flavored e-cigarettes. Still, Whitmer said the ban is important because of the increasing number of children who are vaping nicotine with flavors ranging from bubblegum to ice cream.

Under the ban, anyone in possession of four or more vape products may be sentenced up to six months in prison.

Vaping advocates say the ban is misdirected and will most impact former cigarette smokers who kicked the habit with e-cigarette vape liquid, which generally is considered less harmful.

Vape retailers plan to file suit to stop the ban, arguing the governor does not have the authority to unilaterally ban flavored e-liquid without legislative approval. In addition, they claim Whitmer does not have the legal basis to file emergency rules because she's failed to demonstrate that vaping constitutes a public health emergency.

Vaping advocates point out that the state's ban on selling e-cigarettes to minors just went into effect on Sept. 2.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, says she's prepared to defend Whitmer's ban.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. North Carolina Republicans proved that if you’re ruthless enough, you can get away with anything Read More

  2. Nazi flag erected at elementary school in Michigan Read More

  3. Detroit's controversial facial recognition technology faces day of reckoning Read More

  4. Savage Love: My 12-year-old son is using toy handcuffs for self-bondage Read More

  5. Inhaling the NRA Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...