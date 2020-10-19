See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 19, 2020

Michigan prepares to ban flavored nicotine vaping – again – without legislative approval

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge Flavored nicotine vaping liquids at Detroit Smoke & Vape in Midtown. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Flavored nicotine vaping liquids at Detroit Smoke & Vape in Midtown.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is working on another statewide ban on flavored nicotine vaping products after her emergency order was struck down by courts.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is holding a virtual public hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to solicit public comments on its proposal to permanently ban the sale and distribution of flavored nicotine vaping products. MDHHS is accepting comments until Friday.



The hearing is the first step required to impose a ban, which state officials support to crack down on the rise in youth vaping.

“MDHHS is proceeding with permanent administrative rules preventing the sale and advertisement of flavored nicotine vapor products in the state to protect the health and safety of Michiganders, particularly our youngest residents,” MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin tells Metro Times. “The explosive and unprecedented rise in youth vaping continues to be a public health emergency and a nationwide epidemic.”

Whitmer issued an executive order to ban flavored Michigan in September 2019, becoming the first state to ban flavored nicotine vaping products. But a Michigan Court of Claims judge issued an injunction requested by vape shop owners, who argued Whitmer overstepped her authority by imposing a ban without the approval of state lawmakers. The Michigan Supreme Court last month denied the state’s request to reconsider the lower court’s ruling.

The crackdown came amid an unrelated outbreak of severe lung illnesses caused by tainted marijuana vaping products, causing many people to conflate the two issues.

Vaping advocates say the ban is misdirected and will most impact former cigarette smokers who kicked the habit with e-cigarette vape liquid, which generally is considered less harmful. They also say the state does not have the authority to impose a ban without legislative approval.

The ban is likely to end up in court.

To tune into Tuesday’s hearing, click here or call 248-509-0316 and type in the conference ID (427 286 50) at 9 a.m. The public may also comment via email at MDHHS-AdminRules@michigan.gov or by postal mail at MDHHS – Bureau of Legal Affairs, 333 S. Grand Avenue, 5th Floor, Lansing, MI, 48909.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Foiled plot against Whitmer shows far-right domestic terrorism is a threat — and the calls are coming from inside the White House Read More

  2. Senate candidate John James linked to organizer of rally where suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot recruited Read More

  3. Make sure your vote counts with our Michigan voter guide Read More

  4. Video: Would-be Whitmer kidnappers trained in a PT Cruiser Read More

  5. Michigan troopers will watch polls in counties where sheriffs may ignore voter intimidation, Nessel says Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit