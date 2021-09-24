Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 24, 2021

Former GOP House speaker announces he’s running against Trump-endorsed candidate for Michigan attorney general

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM

Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard - CANDIDATE PHOTO
  • Candidate photo
  • Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard

Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard announced on Friday that he’s running for Michigan attorney general for a second time after narrowly losing to Dana Nessel in the general election in 2018.

Leonard’s announcement, on the first day of a three-day Michigan Republican leadership conference on Mackinac Island, sets the stage for a potentially nasty convention race against a conspiracy-peddling attorney endorsed by former President Donald Trump.



“I served alongside law enforcement. I’ve worked with crime victims and their families. I know what it takes to get the job done and keep people safe,” Leonard, a former assistant prosecutor in Genesee County, said in a news release.

In 2018, Nessel defeated Leonard by less than 3 percentage points.

Attorney general candidates are selected by their political party during a convention. For the Republican Party nomination, Leonard will face Matthew DePerno, who has pushed baseless conspiracies about election fraud and was endorsed earlier this month Trump. State Rep. Ryan Berman, of Commerce Township, also is vying for the nomination.

Leonard is an establishment candidate with a long record in the Republican Party. He served three terms in the state House and was the speaker in 2017 and 2018. Leonard was nominated by Trump to serve as U.S. attorney for the Western District in 2019 but was never confirmed because of resistance from Michigan’s Democratic U.S. senators.

Leonard is currently the finance chairman for the Michigan Republican Party, potentially giving him an inside advantage during the convention. Leonard also received key endorsements from Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Tom McMillin, a conservative member of the State Board of Education.

But the Michigan Republican Party has been steadfastly loyal to Trump, and its leaders have favored candidates who have challenged the presidential election results.

On Sept. 16, Trump called DePerno a “super lawyer” who has "defended the Constitution for 20 years.”

"Dana Nessel, the Radical Left, and the RINOs are targeting Matt because he gets results and has exposed so much Voter Fraud in Antrim County, and many more places, in the 2020 Election," Trump said. "He will never give up, and that’s why they absolutely cannot stand him!"

DePerno rose from relative obscurity when he filed a lawsuit last year on behalf of an Antrim County resident, alleging Dominion Voting Systems election software and machines were “corrupted,” a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.

A Republican judge dismissed the lawsuit. Even the Republican-controlled Senate Oversight Committee concluded DePerno’s allegations were baseless.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

The wingnut cycle
Dutch Girl Donuts future in limbo, Green Dot Stables resolves land dispute, plus more local foodie news
The Democrats’ circular firing squad is taking aim
Horrifying fashion
City Girls, Leon Bridges, the 1619 Project, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Craig says ‘valid concerns’ about election fraud warrant audit in Michigan. It didn’t work out so well in Arizona. Read More

  2. Michigan's top medical advisor 'Dr. J' resigns ahead of expected COVID-19 fall surge Read More

  3. Man hired to clean Detroit FBI office posted photo of street gang org chart on Instagram Read More

  4. ICYMI: Hantz Farms sells out, COVID-19 shots approved for children ages 5-11, Aretha tops Rolling Stone list, and more Read More

  5. Dlectricity, Slim Shady, and Boblo boats: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation