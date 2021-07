Conspiracy-peddling lawyer is running for Michigan attorney general

Courtesy of Matthew DePerno

A Michigan attorney who continues to push baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud says he’s running for state attorney general.Matthew DePerno made the announcement in a press release Thursday, but did not indicate whether he’s running as a Republican.“DePerno will engage in impartial criminal investigations and will follow and enforce the law,” the press release states. “He is committed to being a servant of the people in the role of Michigan State Attorney General. He reveres the honor and responsibility the same as any duly American representative must in this American Republican.”DePerno rose from relative obscurity when he filed a lawsuit last year on behalf of an Antrim County resident, alleging Dominion Voting Systems election software and machines were “corrupted,” a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.A Republican judge dismissed the lawsuit Even the Republican-controlled Senate Oversight Committee concluded DePerno’s allegations were baseless."The committee closely followed Mr. DePerno’s efforts and can confidently conclude they are demonstrably false and based on misleading information and illogical conclusions," the report states.The report suggested that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel should investigate people who have profited from false claims about fraud in Antrim County. On July 8, Nessel said she and the state police are investigating.On Twitter, Nessel responded to DePerno’s announcement that he’s running for attorney general on Thursday, posting an image of a burning dumpster.