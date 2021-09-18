Email
Saturday, September 18, 2021

Craig's campaign clusterfuck, fake COVID news, and a DJ dispute: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

Posted By on Sat, Sep 18, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle. - MARC KLOCKOW
  • Marc Klockow
  • Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

Detroit's news cycle was off to a roaring start this week with former police chief James Craig's "official" gubernatorial campaign launch, which didn't go exactly as planned. On the other side of the state, an emergency room doctor got attention for blaming Fox News for the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area. Beyond Craig and the pandemic, a legal dispute between a popular DJ and arts organization also generated a lot of interest.

Here's what our readers were clicking on this week:

10. "Cannabis school is now in session in Pontiac"

9. "Irrelevant comedian Jim Breuer doubles down on irrelevance, refuses to perform at metro Detroit venue over vaccination requirement"

8. "Detroit police did nothing as neo-Nazis shoved me to the ground. James Craig should never be governor of Michigan."

7. "Susan J. Demas: Republicans never had a COVID plan. They just wanted us to accept mass death."

6. "James Craig’s ‘official’ campaign launch in Detroit was a complete clusterfuck"

5. "Alleged white supremacist accused of scouting abandoned jails in Michigan for ‘hate camps’ ordered to stand trial"

4. "DJ Sara Aldridge accused of embezzling money from Detroit arts organization"

3. "Woman who assaulted Muslim passenger on flight to Detroit should be charged with hate crime, group says"

2. "Deputy wardens sue 'white dominated' Michigan Department of Corrections, allege racial discrimination"

1. "ER doctor in rural Michigan blasts Fox News for spreading COVID-19 misinformation"

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

