ER doctor in rural Michigan blasts Fox News for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Some observations from the ER over the last few weeks in a low vaccination rural part of Michigan where COVID cases are again on the rise. 1/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
The feel is eerily similar to the wave in December/January and the wave in March. We have again seen several weeks of slowly rising test positive rates followed by several weeks of rapidly rising test positive rates. 2/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
Predictably after that came a significant wave of people presenting to the ER with COVID19. And truly 9/10 of those people have been unvaccinated. The vaccinated ones have not been as sick, and most of them are quite old and received their vaccine more than 6 months ago. 3/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
The other similarity between previous waves and the current wave has been the surprise so many my patients express when you tell them they have COVID19. 4/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
Do you routinely wear a mask? No— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
Are you around others who routinely wear a mask? No
Are you vaccinated? No
You have COVID19. Really?!?! 5/12
And for so many who come in feeling truly awful, they are genuinely surprised at how awful they feel. It's as if no-one told them that this was a serious disease that could get them really sick. 6/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
"The flu has never made me feel like this" or "I feel like I have been hit by a truck" or "I feel like I just cannot catch my breath." or "It can't be COVID." 7/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
The single difference this time of course is that every one of my patients who has presented with COVID19 these last few weeks had the opportunity to get vaccinated and the vast majority did not. 8/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
I try not to grill them too much about why. I don't want to seem like I'm rubbing it in. But the most common answer is a version of: "I just didn't think I would get it." or "I heard that the vaccine would make me sick." 9/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
Another feature of the community in which I serve: 0nly 40% are vaccinated, and 70% voted for Trump. I don't ask them where they get their news, but judging by what is on TV when I go in their rooms, @FoxNews is the most likely answer. 10/12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
And as I go room to room, donning and doffing my protective gear, constantly asking people to please put on their masks, the sound of @seanhannity, @IngrahamAngle, or @TuckerCarlson on the TV is a painful reminder of the damage they have done to the people I serve. 11/ 12— Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) September 17, 2021
