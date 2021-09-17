Email
Friday, September 17, 2021

ER doctor in rural Michigan blasts Fox News for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge A Michigan doctor blames Fox News for misleading his COVID-19 patients. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A Michigan doctor blames Fox News for misleading his COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 cases are rising in Michigan, especially in areas of the state where people are still unvaccinated. Though vaccinations have been available for months, many people have chosen not to get them yet.

These are the vast majority of the people Dr. Rob Davidson, a doctor working in an emergency room in a rural part of the state, says he has been treating in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Davidson took to Twitter to shed some light on what he's seeing on the ground in a district where 70% of residents voted for Donald Trump in 2020, and misinformation runs rampant. In a twelve-part Twitter thread, Davidson blasted right-wing outlets like Fox News for spreading lies about the vaccines.

According to his LinkedIn, Dr. Davidson is from Spring Lake.

Here is the thread in full for those who don't use Twitter.

