click to enlarge Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com

Jim who?

"For some of them [venues] it's the governors," Breuer said in an unhinged 22-minute Facebook video. "For some of them it's personal choice. Either way, they gotta do what they gotta to do or feel they have to do but, I'm telling you, the Royal Oak Theatre? I love that theatre, [but] I'm not doing it."



He, a white, god-fearing man, went on to call the policies implemented by concert promoters Live Nation and AEG, which operates Royal Oak Music Theatre, as being akin to "segregation".



"I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money," he added.



Breuer also said that if we cared about humanity we would have listened to what podcaster and general misinformation spreader Joe Rogan said about vaccines and his claims that he cured COVID, which he contracted, by taking ivermectin, a horse dewormer. (The FDA advises against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and Rogan's "kitchen sink" approach to treating COVID-19 makes it difficult to tell whether the drug helped him at all.)



The comedian also said that he communicated with Royal Oak Music Theatre who asked him to reschedule rather than cancel, which Breuer perceived as optimism.



"Their hopes that these big companies that do all the touring and book these venues, own the venues, monopolize venues and get paid by big pharmaceutical to make lots of money, they're hoping that this changes, but until it does I cannot perform these venues," he said.



Somewhere near the end of the video Bruer says god spoke to him and instructed him to serve the public by making us laugh. Anyone want to give him the bad news?

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.