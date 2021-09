click to enlarge Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com

Jim who?

Comedian Jim Breuer — who is best known for playing a Goat Boy during his brief stint atand who was outshined by Dave Chapelle, Harland Williams, and Buttercup the dead horse in the film— just compared vaccination requirements at performance venues to "segregation," to which we say bahhhhh-bye.Breuer is the latest famous — or rather,famous — comedian to denounce COVID-19 vaccination requirements, joining fellowalum Rob Schneider, who has recently referred to the vaccine as " experimental gene therapy " which might as well be the title of ainstallment.Anyway, Breuer took to Facebook over the weekend to announce that he would be pulling out of scheduled performances at a pair of venues in New Jersey as well as the Royal Oak Music Theatre , where the 54-year-old was set to perform on Oct. 1. The reason? Both venues require proof of full vaccination to attend shows.

"For some of them [venues] it's the governors," Breuer said in an unhinged 22-minute Facebook video. "For some of them it's personal choice. Either way, they gotta do what they gotta to do or feel they have to do but, I'm telling you, the Royal Oak Theatre? I love that theatre, [but] I'm not doing it."



He, a white, god-fearing man, went on to call the policies implemented by concert promoters Live Nation and AEG, which operates Royal Oak Music Theatre, as being akin to "segregation".



"I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money," he added.



Breuer also said that if we cared about humanity we would have listened to what podcaster and general misinformation spreader Joe Rogan said about vaccines and his claims that he cured COVID, which he contracted, by taking ivermectin, a horse dewormer. (The FDA advises against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and Rogan's "kitchen sink" approach to treating COVID-19 makes it difficult to tell whether the drug helped him at all.)



The comedian also said that he communicated with Royal Oak Music Theatre who asked him to reschedule rather than cancel, which Breuer perceived as optimism.



"Their hopes that these big companies that do all the touring and book these venues, own the venues, monopolize venues and get paid by big pharmaceutical to make lots of money, they're hoping that this changes, but until it does I cannot perform these venues," he said.



Somewhere near the end of the video Bruer says god spoke to him and instructed him to serve the public by making us laugh. Anyone want to give him the bad news?

