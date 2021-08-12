Concert promoter AEG will now require proof of vaccination, impacting two metro Detroit venues

click to enlarge Google Maps/Street View

Royal Oak Music Theatre is one of two AEG-operated metro Detroit venues which will require proof of full vaccination starting Oct. 1.

Laminate those vax cards, because they're going to get some major use if you plan on attending concerts in the metro Detroit area this year.Global concert promoter AEG Presents announced Thursday that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for guests, staff, and talent throughout its affiliated venues, which include Royal Oak Music Theatre and the Masonic Theatre in Detroit, both of which are booked as far out as 2022."We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status," Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said in a press release "Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading," he added. "The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers."The policy "will be in full effect nationwide no later than Oct. 1," so as to allow concertgoers an opportunity to reach fully vaccinated status. Leading up to Oct. 1, however, AEG will allow folks to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event date."Certain states’ regulations may override our mandate, or a few artists may not want to immediately get on board with the plan, but we know that using our platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can make an impact," AEG COO Shawn Trell said. "With AEG, it's either get vaxxed or get out — unlike fellow promotors Live Nation, which, as of last week, will leave it up to touring artists to request proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.On Thursday, Maroon 5 and Dead & Company, both of whom will be performing at Live Nation-operated DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer, announced that they will require fans to provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test.

To learn more about where to get vaccinated in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov.

