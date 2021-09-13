Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 13, 2021

Woman who assaulted Muslim passenger on flight to Detroit should be charged with hate crime, group says

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge A Spirit Airlines passenger is accused of assaulting a Muslim woman on a flight to Detroit. - THE MICHIGAN CHAPTER OF THE COUNCIL ON AMERICAN-ISLAMIC RELATIONS
  • The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations
  • A Spirit Airlines passenger is accused of assaulting a Muslim woman on a flight to Detroit.

A Muslim civil rights group is calling on Wayne County prosecutors to file hate-crime charges against a woman who was arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Black Muslim passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight to Detroit.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) said the woman hurled anti-Islamic slurs at the passenger, Aicha Toure, who was wearing an Islamic head scarf, on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.



The woman, who has not been identified, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.

CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid is urging prosecutors to charge the woman with ethnic intimidation, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

“Swift arrests along with strong prosecutions must be instituted to deter future acts of anti-Muslim hate crimes,” Walid said in a statement. “It is clear that the actions of the alleged assailant, along with her bigoted statements, indicate that her assault and battery of Ms. Toure was motivated primarily by Ms. Toure’s identity as a visibly Muslim woman.”

The incident occurred after Toure asked the woman to stop harassing and intimidating an older woman who appeared to be of South Asian descent. The woman then punched Toure and called her a “Muslim terrorist” and other insults, according to CAIR-MI.

“The alleged actions of this individual are reprehensible and she clearly targeted religious and racial minorities for her violent words and actions,” CAIR-MI attorney Amy V. Doukoure said. “Michigan’s Ethnic intimidation law was created to protect people like Ms. Toure from being assaulted after being called a Muslim terrorist while traveling on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It is imperative that Wayne County Prosecutor’s office take this hate crime seriously and ensure that Muslims are safe from hate and violence in all aspects of their life.”

In a separate incident, CAIR-MI is urging state and federal authorities to investigate vandalism at the Grand Blanc Islamic Center, where the sign at the entrance was defaced. The damage was found on Sunday, a day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“We call on local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to rigorously investigate a possible bias motive for this 9/11 anniversary vandalism and to bring hate crime charges if that hate motive is indicated,” Walid said. "It is shameful that a person or persons would vandalize a house of worship on the day on which our nation is reflecting on the national tragedy of our generation and the repercussions that followed."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Deputy wardens sue 'white dominated' Michigan Department of Corrections, allege racial discrimination Read More

  2. Susan J. Demas: Republicans never had a COVID plan. They just wanted us to accept mass death. Read More

  3. Detroit police did nothing as neo-Nazis shoved me to the ground. James Craig should never be governor. Read More

  4. Unemployment head tells House panel she ‘absolutely’ takes responsibility for agency failures Read More

  5. Black couple sues Taylor police after violent encounter over a ‘paperwork snafu’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation