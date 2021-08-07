Email
Saturday, August 7, 2021

A viral hyena hoax, the truth about 'Hollywood' James Craig, Aaliyah is back: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

Posted By on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge These are real baby hyenas. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • These are real baby hyenas.

Everyone is talking about a Detroit woman who was allegedly duped into buying a pet puppy that turned out to be a baby hyena. Turns out the story is likely not true at all. After Metro Times published a story debunking the hoax, WXYZ-TV retracted its story, and MT had its top story of the week.

A deep-dive into James "Hollywood" Craig, the former police chief of Detroit and Fox News favorite who is running for governor against Gretchen Whitmer as a Republican, was also widely read, and Aaliyah, the late R&B star, is back in the news with a new book offering explosive, unreported details about her tragic death 20 years ago this month. (Plus, for the first time in many years, Aaliyah's music is back in print and heading to streaming services, after her former record label prevailed in a yearslong conflict over the rights to her catalog.)



Here's what you clicked on this week.

10. "Michigan's taxpayer-fueled COVID-19 lottery fails"

9. "Hamtramck Music Festival returns with more than 150 artists — here are 10 you should absolutely fit into your schedule"

8. "Lucky Daye to perform free concert at Detroit’s Beacon Park"

7. "Electronic music pioneer and 'First Lady of Detroit techno' Kelli Hand has died at 56"

6. "Local group 'disgusted' by Lucido photo"

5. "New book alleges Aaliyah was carried unconscious onto plane she refused to board before fatal crash"

4. "'Motown Movement' project to transform a Detroit home into a model for self-sustainability flops"

3. "Internal Affairs investigates Detroit cop who punched man in the face in Greektown"

2. How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit and became the GOP gubernatorial front-runner in Michigan

1. Something's fishy about the story of the Detroit woman with a pet hyena in viral Facebook post

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

