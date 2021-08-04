Email
Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Lucky Daye to perform free concert at Detroit’s Beacon Park

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 2:02 PM

click image R&B singer Lucky Daye will perform a free concert in Beacon Park. - RCA RECORDS
  • RCA Records
  • R&B singer Lucky Daye will perform a free concert in Beacon Park.

The soothing sound of soul will fill Beacon Park this Friday as Grammy-nominated R&B soul singer Lucky Daye will take the stage with a free show.

Sponsored by DTE Beacon Park Foundation, the event will also offer food and beverages for purchase from Lumen Detroit and local food trucks.

After the release of his debut album Painted in 2019, Daye quickly rose in popularity receiving several Grammy nominations, performing on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, and collaborating with several musicians, most recently BJ the Chicago Kid.


The show begins at 6:30 p.m., will have live DJ performances, along with an opening performance by Detroit singer-songwriter Charity, who released her debut album Tender Headed in 2020 and has over 1 million streams on Spotify.

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the park. Masks are not required for vaccinated attendees, but are recommended.

Show begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at Beacon Park; 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; The event is free.

