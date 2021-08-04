City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

City Slang

Electronic music pioneer and 'First Lady of Detroit techno' Kelli Hand has died at 56

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge Kelli Hand aka K-Hand, who paved the way for Black women in the techno industry, has died at 56. - SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube
  • Kelli Hand aka K-Hand, who paved the way for Black women in the techno industry, has died at 56.

Hailed as the "First Lady of Detroit techno" and, later, officially named by Detroit City council as the First Lady of Detroit, DJ and producer Kelli Hand, aka K-Hand, has died. She was 56.

Detroit-born, Hand has been credited with paving the way for Black women in the male-dominated dance and techno music industry and is hailed as being the first woman to release an electronic music record before techno grew into an international fascination. In the 1980s, Hand started immersing herself in New York's club scene where she also worked at a phone company and, eventually, began getting her feet wet as a formidable force behind the decks.



"I pretty much was frequenting Paradise Garage in New York, for the most part," Hand told Metro Times in 2015. "There were a few clubs in Chicago. After frequenting Paradise Garage so many times I wanted to buy the records because I loved the music. So the next step was, I got to play these records in order to hear them," she said. "That led to purchasing a couple turntables which also led me to DJing in my own bedroom and to do a residence at Zipper's Nightclub."

By the 1990s, Hand had proven herself a force and founded UK House Records which was later renamed Acacia Records, reportedly after a street in Detroit. There she released her 1990 debut EP, Think About It, which found Hand (whose DJ moniker was selected to leave her gender ambiguous) collaborating with techno greats and founders of the Underground Resistance Jeff Mills, Robert Hood, Mike Banks, along with Mike Clarke. Her first studio record came in 1995 and, up until a month ago, Hand was continuing to release mixes, boiler sets, and new tracks, and EPs.

Hand was slated to perform in London later this month.

"When I started, there were no cell phones, no computers," Hand told Metro Times. "We were using the caveman style back then! Now, everything is so convenient. Computers are supposed to solve problems, so it's a lot more easier to get things done — although we have to watch out for crashes now," she said. "It's amazing how the industry has grown and continues to grow. It's not going anywhere at all."

No cause of death has been revealed but has been confirmed by friends and family on social media, as well as by the Guardian.

"You leave us with an inspirational Detroit music legacy," Detroit and New York techno stalwart Mike Servito posted on social media, just one of many tributes made by Hand's peers and fans alike, some of which can be read below.



Watch K-Hand do what she did best below.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit and became the GOP gubernatorial front-runner in Michigan
The MAGAverse
Belle Isle Art Fair, Guns N’ Roses, Motor City Car Crawl, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
‘The Green Knight’ will get medieval on your ass
Understanding the CDC's new masking guidelines
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. New book alleges Aaliyah was carried unconscious onto plane she refused to board before fatal crash Read More

  2. Hamtramck Music Festival returns with more than 150 artists — here are 10 you should absolutely fit into your schedule Read More

  3. Detroit's El Club prepares for week-long reopening celebratio with Danny Brown, Negative Approach, Sada Baby, and more Read More

  4. Michelle Zauner closes the door on H Mart in quest for joy as Japanese Breakfast Read More

  5. For a limited time, you can score $20 'all-in' tickets at these Detroit-area music venues this summer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation