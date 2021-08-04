Electronic music pioneer and 'First Lady of Detroit techno' Kelli Hand has died at 56

Mad respect for Kelli Hand. We finally met in London of all places a few years ago. Those Acacia records; she was pioneering! You leave us with an inspirational Detroit music legacy. Thank you. Rest eternal, K-Hand 💜 pic.twitter.com/wmxyn3EtXK— Mike Servito (@mikeservito) August 4, 2021
RIP legend Kelli Hand pic.twitter.com/79PzJGuzoh— Ghostly (@ghostly) August 4, 2021
The news is true. My sis, my friend since high school, the First Lady of Detroit Techno, the great Miss Kelli Hand is gone. I’m at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/bP3xgLaWoh— Herr A.D. Alteschinken (@alan_oldham) August 4, 2021
A devastating loss for techno, & music culture as a whole. Kelli Hand contributed more to techno than any woman I know to date, and the path she blazed, while many others benefit from the doors she opened, remains unique & special.— the slut of house (@musthaverecords) August 4, 2021
Thanks for the music Kelli pic.twitter.com/R5UZiHLjAv
Much love to Kelli Hand. Yes, there were difficult moments, but she did great stuff when there were no other women doing it like she did. She paved the way and will always have our love and respect.— Alter Ego Management (@alteregomgt) August 4, 2021
We are devastated to hear that Detroit house and techno legend Kelli Hand (aka K-HAND) has died.— Black Artist Database (@BlackArtistData) August 4, 2021
She was officially recognised as 'The First Lady of Detroit' in 2017 for her accomplishments in a male-dominated industry. Her impact on dance music has been monumental. RIP 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZrVIaHUBvR
So sad to hear about the passing of Kelli Hand. Our Detroit Sista will truly be missed. Deepest condolences to all her family and friends. We keep losing our musical family folks. Look deep in your heart and love one another. pic.twitter.com/JSRMOk9rNW— Octave One (@octaveone) August 4, 2021
Kelli Hand always treated me with kindness. She was super fun. I got to play after her at Tuf in 2017 which was an honor. She ripped up that party & played so hard. I loved randomly seeing her on the road after. I have a lot of respect & will miss her. RIP you legend.— 🍄 Eris Drew 🍄 (@ErisDrew) August 4, 2021
Such sad news to wake up to. RIP Kelli Hand, one of the most important pioneers of Detroit techno. X pic.twitter.com/LeMfi5IXTe— Carl Loben 💙 (@CarlLoben) August 4, 2021
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.