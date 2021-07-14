Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Michigan GOP executive director steps down after Trump loyalists call for his resignation

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Supporters of former President Donald Trump rallied in Detroit in November, claiming widespread election fraud. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Supporters of former President Donald Trump rallied in Detroit in November, claiming widespread election fraud.

Michigan Republican Party Executive Director Jason Roe, who has come under fire from conservatives for blaming former President Donald Trump – not voter fraud – on his election loss, has resigned.

Trump loyalists have called for Roe’s resignation for months after he refused to indulge baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud.



His departure is the latest sign that Trump will remain the face of the Republican Party in Michigan, where conservative activists continue to peddle falsehoods about the election.

Since the election, Roe has pushed back on claims of widespread fraud.

“The unfortunate reality within the party today is that Trump retains a hold that is forcing party leaders to continue continue to down the path of executing his fantasy of overturning the outcome – at their own expense,” Roe told Politico in November. “Frankly, continuing to humor him merely excuses his role in this. The election wasn’t stolen, he blew it. Up until the final two weeks, he seemingly did everything possible to lose. Given how close it was, there is no one to blame but Trump.”

In May, more than 500 conservative activists called on the Michigan Republican Party to censure and remove Roe.

Meshawn Maddock, the co-chair of the Michigan GOP, is an outspoken Trump loyalist who peddled falsehoods about the election and organized busloads of Michigan residents to travel to Washington, D.C. for the Jan. 6 rally that devolved into a violent insurrection. In May, Maddock suggested on Facebook that Michigan should secede from the U.S.

Michigan Democratic Party spokeswoman Roderick Applewhaite said Roe’s exit is further proof that the state GOP has lost its “grip on reality.”

“Those that have attempted to right the ship and focus on the facts — whether it be about 2020 or if COVID-19 is real – have met the same end as Jason Roe,” Applewhaite said in a written statement Wednesday. “Extremists are no longer on the fringes of the Republican party, they are its new foundation and are fully strapped into the driver’s seat.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news
Billionaires in space
Ann Arbor Art Fair, Detroit Festival of Books, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful
‘Lillith’ is a diamond in the gory rough, and a smattering of other flicks to stream now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news Read More

  2. Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful Read More

  3. Judge slams pro-Trump lawyers over 'fantastical' claims in election lawsuit in Michigan Read More

  4. VP Harris urges Detroiters to get COVID-19 vaccine as city’s rate lags Read More

  5. Danny Fenster’s editor on life and journalism in Myanmar after the coup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation