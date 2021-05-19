Email
Wednesday, May 19, 2021

GOP co-chair Maddock suggests Michigan should secede from U.S.

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge Michigan Republican Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock - BRICE TUCKER
  • Brice Tucker
  • Michigan Republican Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock

Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, who spread conspiracy theories about election fraud and downplayed COVID-19, suggested on Facebook that Michigan should secede from the U.S.

Maddock made the remark in a post last week that included a photo of her with Nigel Farage, one of the most famous faces of "Brexit," a reference to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union.



“Maybe it’s time for a #MIexit American’s [sic] tried it once before,” she wrote. “Time to end our Governor’s tyrannical rule.”

Maddock’s criticism of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is nothing new. Maddock has been one of the most outspoken voices against COVID-19 restrictions. She helped organized Operation Gridlock, an anti-lockdown protest that intentionally jammed the streets in Lansing in April 2020.

Last month, Maddock shared a tweet that falsely claimed masks are ineffective and that people should sue their employers for requiring face coverings.

Her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, falsely claimed on Facebook in October that “COVID is less lethal than the flu.”

In March, the Michigan Republican Party’s other chair, Ron Weiser, called Whitmer and other top Democratic officials “witches” and referred to “assassination” as an option for removing two Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Democrats blasted Maddock for the Facebook post.

“Michigan Republicans will call for anything and be seen with anyone — with no regard to the fringe rhetoric it emboldens and violence it encourages — as long as the end goal is undermining Governor Whitmer,” Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes said in a statement. “At this point, the question isn’t whether the MIGOP embraces extremism, it’s how many amongst their ranks are in line with these unhinged sentiments. Michiganders deserve to know if there are any Republicans brave enough to call Maddock’s latest antics out or if MIGOP has completely given itself over to hyperpartisanship at all costs.”

Maddock has come under fire for whipping up unfounded fear that Democrats stole the election. Maddock helped promote and organize busloads of Michigan residents to travel to Washington, D.C., where she delivered a speech a day before the insurrection.

Maddock and her husband were featured in a Metro Times cover story in February.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Maddock for comment.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

