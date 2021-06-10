Email
Thursday, June 10, 2021

Michigan Trump supporter sentenced to probation for threatening Sen. Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin

Posted By on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM

A Trump supporter and self-identified militia member who threatened U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin because he was angry about the presidential election results has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Daniel Thompson, 63, of Harrison, pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious use of service provided by a telephone service provider. He was facing up to six months in jail.



In a voicemail for Stabenow on Jan. 5, Thompson identified himself as a Republican and threatened violence, saying he was angry about the election results and that he joined a Michigan militia and would engage in violence if the election results were not overturned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. He made similar threats in an email to Stabenow.

On Jan. 19, Thompson made violent references, including claiming people will die, in an hourlong phone call with a staff member for Slotkin. He made additional threats to Slotkin in April 2020.

“My office will not stand for threatening behavior directed at our public officials,” Nessel said in a statement Wednesday. "I recognize Mr. Thompson's admission of guilt and appreciate my team’s work to ensure there’s accountability in this case. Public servants must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and fear.”

Judge Shauna N. Murphy of Livingston County’s 53H District Court ordered Thompson to undergo mental health and anger management treatment and forbid him from possessing guns, drinking alcohol, or using illegal drugs during his two years of probation.

Nessel’s office charged at least two other Trump supporters with threatening public officials Democrats this year. Joshua Docter, 21, of Holland, was charged in March with threatening to kill President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In February, Nessel’s office charged Clinton Stewart, 43, of Douglas, Georgia, after he allegedly left a threatening voicemail message for Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens on Sept. 18, complaining about “activist judges” ruling in favor of mail-in ballots.

State Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, reported to police on Tuesday that she received another death threat in a voicemail laced with racist epithets.

"You can run," the caller said. "That would be more fun ... if you would run and we could shoot you."

Johnson received similar threats in the past.

In October, 14 men were arrested on charges of plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

