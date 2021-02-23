Email
Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Michigan Attorney General charges two Trump supporters with threatening Democratic public officials

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 2:38 PM

Attorney General Dana Nessel. - MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Michigan Attorney General's Office
  • Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged two Trump supporters with threatening public officials before and after the November election.

Daniel Thompson, 62, of Harrison, is accused of leaving threatening messages for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and making threatening calls to U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office.



In a voicemail for Stabenow on Jan. 5, Thompson identified himself as a Republican and threatened violence, saying he was angry about the election results and that he joined a Michigan militia and would engage in violence if the election results were not overturned, Nessel's office said. He made similar threats in an email to the Lansing Democrat.

On Jan. 19, Thompson is accused of making violent references, including claiming people will die, in an hourlong phone call with a staff member for Slotkin. He made additional threats to the Holly Democrat on April 2020, according to Nessel’s office.

Thompson faces up to six months in jail on three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider.

Clinton Stewart, 43, of Douglas, Georgia, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail message for Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens on Sept. 18, complaining about “activist judges” ruling in favor of mail-in ballots.

Stewart faces up to six months behind bars on a count of malicious use of services provided by a telecommunications service provider.

“It is unacceptable and illegal to intimidate or threaten public officials,” Nessel said in a statement. “To those who think they can do so by hiding behind a keyboard or phone, we will find you and we will prosecute you, to the fullest extent of the law. No elected official should have to choose between doing their job and staying safe.”

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

