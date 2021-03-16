Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Nessel charges Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Whitmer, Biden, and Pelosi

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel - MICHIGAN GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Michigan Governor's Office
  • Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

A Holland man was arraigned Tuesday on charges of threatening to kill President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Joshua Docter, 21, with one count of threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, both of which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.



The FBI was tipped off about Docter allegedly posting threats on social media in January. Michigan State Police took over the investigation.

“Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” Nessel said in a statement. “I appreciate the thorough investigative work by the FBI and Michigan State Police on this case, and I consider it another excellent example of showcasing the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public.”

In the posts, Docter is accused of saying he would “be the catalyst” for a new American revolution by shooting the elected officials, all of whom are Democrats.

Police also discovered that he had information on how to make a bomb and where to find bomb-making materials.

Docter is the latest Michigan resident to be charged with threatening Democrats. Last month, Nessel charged Daniel Thompson, 62, of Harrison, after he allegedly left threatening messages for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and making threatening calls to U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office.

In October, 14 men were arrested on charges of plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Grab ’em by the Cuomo
An excerpt from Peter Werbe’s new novel set in Detroit, 1967
The outrage-industrial complex
Senate Dems might cut off their nose to spite their face
Why Valentine Distilling Co. is going green — even if it doesn’t make cents
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan SOS proposes sweeping agenda to increase government transparency Read More

  2. Warren City Council investigates Fouts over ‘secret’ hiring of Republican political consultant Read More

  3. How to register for COIVID-19 vaccines at Ford Field in Detroit Read More

  4. One year into the pandemic, there's still no plan to reopen the U.S.-Canada border Read More

  5. Free community fridges are cropping up across Detroit to address need and waste Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation