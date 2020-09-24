Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Detroit police chief makes baseless claims about 'Marxist' protesters on Fox News

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Detroit Police Chief James Craig. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was back on Fox News on Thursday morning, regurgitating right-wing conspiracy theories that would make President Donald Trump proud.

Craig said on Fox & Friends that protests are “financed” by Marxist outsiders who are trying to “undermine our government.”



His evidence? A U-Haul containing protest signs in Louisville during Wednesday’s rally over the death of Breonna Taylor. Right-wing media seized on the U-Haul, making baseless claims that it was packed with riot weapons.

“It’s coordinated. It’s planned, and not to mention it’s financed,” Craig said. “They are carrying out a mission, and it certainly is not about Breonna Taylor; it wasn’t about George Floyd.”

Asked what the agenda was, Craig responded, “I believe it’s a Marxist ideology.”


Craig has become a regular on Fox News, a network that spews right-wing rhetoric and propaganda to Trump supporters. Craig has even caught the attention of Trump, who praised the police chief in an interview with Fox 2 on Tuesday, calling him “terrific.”

“I watch him. I really like him a lot,” Trump said.

Mayor Mike Duggan, a Democrat who appoints the city’s police chief and has supported Joe Biden’s campaign, has been silent on Craig’s many Fox News appearances. Duggan’s office declined to provide a comment to Metro Times’ on Thursday morning.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib slammed the chief for his remarks.

"When folks are mourning Breonna Taylor. When folks are in tears over the injustice over a Black woman shot 6 times in her own home. THIS is what DPD chief had to say," Tlaib tweeted Thursday morning. "What does local elected leaders that hire him think? Do they agree? Their silence is speaking volumes."


Protesters filed a lawsuit against Craig and the city last month, saying police have repeatedly used excessive force to break up peaceful protests.

In Louisville, Detroit, and other cities, protesters marched on Wednesday following the news that a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Taylor's death. Authorities said two officers were shot and wounded in Louisville Wednesday night.

