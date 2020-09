Trump praises Chief Craig, falsely suggests Antifa leads protests in Detroit

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

President Donald Trump falsely suggested that Antifa and professional agitators are behind protests in Detroit.In a wide-ranging interview aired Tuesday on Fox 2, Trump also praised Detroit Police Chief (and Fox News darling) James Craig for his handling of the protests, despite a lawsuit that alleges the department used excessive force to break up peaceful demonstrations.When asked if he had a message to protesters “who are not breaking the law,” Trump responded, “Well you do have peaceful [protesters], but a lot of times the peaceful ones get a little bit crazy because they’re led by Antifa and others that are professionals that get paid by a lot of money,” Trump said.Protests in Detroit have been organized and led by Detroit Will Breathe, an activist group that has discouraged violence in favor of acts of civil disobedience, such as marching on the street and defying curfews.Trump then praised Craig, who frequently appears on Fox News, which the president often watches."You have a great police chief. I watch him, I really like him a lot,” Trump said. “I think he’s terrific. I think he’s just an incredible representative too. He speaks so well about a very important subject, which is crime and the rioting and all the things you see in certain cities."When asked whether systemic racism exists, Trump repeated his narrative that he is champion for Black people."Well there's something going on, but nobody has done more for the Black community than me, since at least Abraham Lincoln,” Trump said.