Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 20, 2020

News Hits

Video shows Detroiters disregarding stay-at-home order, watching car stunts

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 10:04 AM

Video from this weekend shows Detroiters congregating on a sunny day, flouting Michigan's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus crisis.

The video was captured by Tay Crispyy, a 26-year-old DIY news anchor who runs his own Instagram news channel. It shows a scene from "Sunday Funday," a weekly gathering where people watch cars do stunts. In the clip, Crispyy describes what he calls a "very unsanitary" scene, showing people standing closer than six feet apart and not wearing face masks.



Sunday was one of the first warms days in a while, following a spring snowfall earlier in the week.



In another video posted Monday, people give Crispyy the middle finger while he tries to explain social distancing.



Crispyy tells Metro Times that he started doing his own news videos last July "to be his own boss" and because of his uncanny ability to "always at the right place at the right time." He has more than 51,000 followers on Instagram.

He says on Sunday, he was simply trying to catch a bus.

"People not taking this serious is very, very baffling to me," Crispyy tells Metro Times. "I believe they're not taking it serious just because it hasn't hit home yet."

Crispyy says he thinks some people may understand the risks, however — and may be choosing not to stay home.

"People are not about to just sit in the house," he says. "They got one life to live. And you only live once."

On Wednesday, thousands gathered in Lansing for "Operation Gridlock," a protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, which right-wing critics say goes to far. The executive order bans large gatherings and shuts "non-essential" businesses through the end of the month. People can be fined up to $1,000 for violating the order.

Originally, "Operation Gridlock" protesters were asked to stay in their cars to not spread the virus. But despite the instructions of the Betsy DeVos-funded Michigan Freedom Fund, which claims it did not organize the protest but merely advertised it, people got out of their cars — some even brandishing guns. Whitmer said she was "disappointed" in the protesters, and that the gathering "may have just created a need to lengthen" the shutdown.

The coronavirus has hit Michigan and Detroit especially hard. Michigan has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the nation, following New York and New Jersey. On Sunday, Michigan reported that the state has seen more than 30,000 positive cases and more than 2,000 deaths since the crisis started in March.

In Detroit, more people have been killed by the coronavirus than in two years of homicides combined.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Royal Oak Mayor asks Commissioner Kim Gibbs to resign after she was spotted walking around at Operation Gridlock Read More

  2. Trump calls for... something... with dangerous 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' tweet Read More

  3. People protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order by creating traffic gridlock, not adhering to social distancing Read More

  4. Violating Michigan's stay-at-home order is now a $1,000 fine Read More

  5. Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs spotted walking around at Operation Gridlock Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation