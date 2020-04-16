More Detroiters have died from coronavirus than have been killed in two years of homicides

click to enlarge City of Detroit

The city alone has more coronavirus deaths than Ohio and Wisconsin combined.

More Detroiters have died from the coronavirus in one month than have been killed in two years of city homicides.The city reported 69 coronavirus deaths on Thursday — the largest one-day increase since the outbreak began last month — bringing the total to 538.Between 2018 and 2019, 534 people were killed in homicides, according to police records. The city routinely has one of the highest violent crime rates in the U.S.The coronavirus has hammered Detroit, which was rivaling New York City in coronavirus deaths per capita.Detroit has recorded more than 7,300 confirmed infections.The daily death toll appeared to be flattening over the past seven days, when the city was averaging 32 new casualties a day. Then came Thursday’s sobering numbers.Mayor Mike Duggan has expressed optimism that the worse may soon be over, but the coronavirus has taken root in nursing homes. To combat the spread, the city has begun testing nursing home residents and staff.Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is expected to join Duggan for a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.