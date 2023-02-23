Detroit’s Motown Museum is hosting a job fair

click to enlarge Courtesy of Motown Museum A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT in August 2022.

Now that it’s reopened to the public, Detroit’s Motown Museum is hiring for a number of open positions.

The museum has invited the community to apply at an upcoming job fair. Detroiters interested in applying can meet the team for interviews from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the Motown Museum’s Hitsville NEXT (2658 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit). Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair, although they will also be able to apply onsite.

Open positions include fun-sounding jobs like human resources administrative assistant, curator, director of archives and collections, guest services tour guide, director of programming and education, assistant retail manager, and sales associate.

See motownmuseum.org/employment for all current openings.

“We are ready to recruit local talent in our community to join the Motown Museum team and be a part of the Motown magic,” Sharri Watkins, the Motown’s museum director of HR, said in a statement. “Our amazing team is proud to work in a place that is iconic, inspiring and recognized around the world, and we would be thrilled to welcome interested applicants to continue their careers at the birthplace of Motown Sound.”

click to enlarge Motown Museum How the latest expansion will look from W. Grand Boulevard.

The museum is in the final phase of a massive $65 million expansion that will make the historic Hitsville, USA part of a larger 50,000-square-foot campus that will include interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, and an expanded retail experience.

The expansion was announced back in 2016, but a target completion date has not been announced. It includes $10 million from President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion federal omnibus package, negotiated by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.

Stabenow has decided not to run for re-election in 2024.

