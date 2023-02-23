Detroit’s Motown Museum is hosting a job fair

Open positions include roles in HR, retail, curation, tour guides, education, and more

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 9:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT in August 2022. - Courtesy of Motown Museum
Courtesy of Motown Museum
A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT in August 2022.

Now that it’s reopened to the public, Detroit’s Motown Museum is hiring for a number of open positions.

The museum has invited the community to apply at an upcoming job fair. Detroiters interested in applying can meet the team for interviews from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the Motown Museum’s Hitsville NEXT (2658 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit). Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair, although they will also be able to apply onsite.

Open positions include fun-sounding jobs like human resources administrative assistant, curator, director of archives and collections, guest services tour guide, director of programming and education, assistant retail manager, and sales associate.

See motownmuseum.org/employment for all current openings.

“We are ready to recruit local talent in our community to join the Motown Museum team and be a part of the Motown magic,” Sharri Watkins, the Motown’s museum director of HR, said in a statement. “Our amazing team is proud to work in a place that is iconic, inspiring and recognized around the world, and we would be thrilled to welcome interested applicants to continue their careers at the birthplace of Motown Sound.”

click to enlarge How the latest expansion will look from W. Grand Boulevard. - Motown Museum
Motown Museum
How the latest expansion will look from W. Grand Boulevard.

The museum is in the final phase of a massive $65 million expansion that will make the historic Hitsville, USA part of a larger 50,000-square-foot campus that will include interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, and an expanded retail experience.

The expansion was announced back in 2016, but a target completion date has not been announced. It includes $10 million from President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion federal omnibus package, negotiated by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.

Stabenow has decided not to run for re-election in 2024.

Location Details

Motown Historical Museum

2648 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

(313) 875-2264

4 articles

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Related
A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum Monday for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT in August 2022.

Don’t mind the construction, the Motown Museum is reopening for tours: The museum is still in the final phase of its planned $65 million expansion

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Dilla World Weekend’ honors Detroit’s late J Dilla with events

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

‘Dilla World Weekend’ honors Detroit’s late J Dilla with events (2)

Snap Dogg: Rap’s ‘Problem Child of Detroit’ grows up

By Kahn Santori Davison

Snap Dogg: Rap’s ‘Problem Child of Detroit’ grows up

Somehow, this Eminem ‘Mardis Gras’ remix works

By Lee DeVito

Eminem appears to be a particular muse for the popular social media account “There I Ruined It.”

The triumph of We Came As Romans

By Timothy J. Seppala

The triumph of We Came As Romans

Also in Music

Depeche Mode is coming to Detroit as part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

By Lee DeVito

Depeche Mode pictured in 2018.

New Dodge Lounge blasted for ‘pay to play’ live music policy

By Lee DeVito

The New Dodge Lounge reopened under new management.

’80s hitmakers Duran Duran announce Detroit date

By Lee DeVito

Duran Duran performing with Nile Rodgers & CHIC in 2022.

‘Creem’ magazine gets ‘punished’ for sophomoric ’70s era in BDSM-themed cover

By Lee DeVito

The next issue of Creem magazine features artwork by L.A. artist Iphigenia.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us