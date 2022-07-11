Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Street Beet’s Megan Shaw joins Ferndale’s Public House to oversee vegan kitchen

Shaw was recently tapped by the restaurant as a consultant to help develop its expanded vegan menu

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge Megan Shaw. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Megan Shaw.

Ferndale’s reimagined Public House has hired Megan Shaw, a chef known for her work with the former Street Beet vegan pop-up and restaurant, as a permanent member of its management team.

According to a press release, Shaw, who was also recently tapped by the restaurant as a consultant to help develop its expanded vegan menu, will “oversee its vegan kitchen, develop seasonal menus, and help manage front-of-house operations.”

“It’s good to have more options. It’s good for everyone,” Shaw said in a statement. “I mostly make comfort food, and I like to do mocks of things that aren’t vegan. The goal is to create food that people miss eating. You can make healthy vegan food at home, but when I go out to eat, I like to eat a fried chicken sandwich.”

Originally launched as a pop-up, at Street Beet Shaw and her former partner Nina Paletta earned recognition for their playful vegan replicas of popular fast food, like “Taco Hell,” “Pizza Butt,” and “McDaddy’s.” In 2020, they settled inside 3rd Street Bar, though that partnership dissolved in 2022.

“We know deep down that this is the right thing to do, and as individuals we are ready for the next chapter in our lives,” the duo wrote in a post announcing the closure.

Shaw previously worked at Public House sister restaurants One-Eyed Betty’s and Pop’s for Italian.

Opened in 2013 under the same ownership as Ferndale’s Imperial taco spot, Public House was acquired by Hometown Restaurant Group in 2021, who remodeled it and added a second all-vegan kitchen and menu in addition to its main menu.

In addition to One-Eyed Betty’s and Pop’s for Italian, Hometown Restaurant Group also manages Tigerlily in the former Antihero space, an Asian-themed spot which was also previously owned by the same management group as Imperial. According to a press release, Tigerlily will continue Antihero's Asian theme, with the addition of a tiki bar, and is scheduled to open sometime later this summer.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Trending

New restaurant Petty Cash opens on Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion

By Darlene A. White

The new restaurant Petty Cash on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.

Ima Izakaya is now open in former Gold Cash Gold in Detroit’s Corktown

By Lee DeVito

Ima's new Corktown location in the former Gold Cash Gold restaurant.

Insomnia Cookies opens in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Would you eat this at 1 a.m.?

Detroit's Cass Cafe to close for good this month

By Randiah Camille Green

Cass Cafe is a vegan-friendly spot and Detroit artist hangout.

Also in Food & Drink

Momento Gelato and Coffee brings a scoop of Italy to Detroit

By Tom Perkins

Gelato and sorbet from Momento Gelato and Coffee.

Southwest Detroit’s El ArteSano serves up healthy smoothies and cold-pressed juices

By Jane Slaughter

Turkey sandwich and smooth avocado smoothie.

Long-standing Rangoli Indian Cuisine in Auburn Hills lives up to its hype

By Tom Perkins

Chettinadu chicken and malai kofta.

Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us