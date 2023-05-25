Buddy’s Pizza plots Canton carry-out spot

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Detroit was founded in 1701. Buddy’s Pizza arrived in 1946.

The originator of Detroit-style pizza is expanding into Canton.

Buddy’s Pizza is planning a new carry-out location later this year in the Wayne County suburb, according to a press release.

It’ll be located at 42911 Ford Rd., and is the Detroit-style pizza chain’s 23rd Michigan location.

What we now call Detroit-style pizza was developed in 1946 at the former speakeasy Buddy’s Rendezvous located at Six Mile and Conant in Detroit. Famously, its creators Gus and Anna Guera had the eureka idea to bake their pies in steel pans made for auto industry suppliers, which them their signature rectangular shape.

Detroit-style pizza appears to finally be catching on beyond the Motor City. The brothers who now own Frank’s Family Pizzeria in Wyandotte launched their chain Via 313 in Texas, one of the first Detroit-style pizzerias outside of Michigan.

Even frozen pizza giant DiGiorno plans to release its own line of Detroit-style pizzas this July. And in 2021, Pizza Hut debuted a limited-edition Detroit-style pizza menu item.

More information is available at buddyspizza.com .

