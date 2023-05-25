Buddy’s Pizza plots Canton carry-out spot

It will be the Detroit-style pizza chain’s 23rd Michigan location

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Detroit was founded in 1701. Buddy’s Pizza arrived in 1946. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Detroit was founded in 1701. Buddy’s Pizza arrived in 1946.

The originator of Detroit-style pizza is expanding into Canton.

Buddy’s Pizza is planning a new carry-out location later this year in the Wayne County suburb, according to a press release.

It’ll be located at 42911 Ford Rd., and is the Detroit-style pizza chain’s 23rd Michigan location.

What we now call Detroit-style pizza was developed in 1946 at the former speakeasy Buddy’s Rendezvous located at Six Mile and Conant in Detroit. Famously, its creators Gus and Anna Guera had the eureka idea to bake their pies in steel pans made for auto industry suppliers, which them their signature rectangular shape.

Detroit-style pizza appears to finally be catching on beyond the Motor City. The brothers who now own Frank’s Family Pizzeria in Wyandotte launched their chain Via 313 in Texas, one of the first Detroit-style pizzerias outside of Michigan.

Even frozen pizza giant DiGiorno plans to release its own line of Detroit-style pizzas this July. And in 2021, Pizza Hut debuted a limited-edition Detroit-style pizza menu item.

More information is available at  buddyspizza.com .

Buddy&#146;s Various locations; buddyspizza.com Detroit-style pizza is said to trace its origins to Gus Guerra, who owned neighborhood Buddy&#146;s Rendezvous in 1946 when he asked his wife Anna to help him retool the menu. With a recipe based on her Sicilian mother&#146;s dough, Buddy&#146;s secret ingredient was the baking pan, which allegedly came from a car factory, and gave what became known as Detroit-style pizza its signature crispiness. Photo via Yelp Inc., Flickr Creative Commons
Jet's Various locations; jetspizza.com Some might say Jet&#146;s Pizza is to Detroit-style deep dish as what McDonald&#146;s is to the classic American burger and fries &#151; but that doesn&#146;t make it any less tasty. While you might not get the dining ambiance of other pizzeria&#146;s featured on this list, Jet&#146;s is still a reliable way to scratch that Detroit-style deep-dish itch. Photo via Wikipedia Commons Como&#146;s 22812 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-667-4439; comosrestaurant.com This Italian-American restaurant got a major facelift in recent years, including the addition of gourmet Detroit-style pies to its menu. Photo via COMO&#146;s Ferndale / Facebook Michigan & Trumbull 1441 W. Elizabeth St., Detroit; 313-637-4992; michigantrumbullpizza.com Opened in Corktown last year, Michigan & Trumbull is known for its unique toppings. Photo via Michigan & Trumbull/Facebook Detroit Style Pizza Company 28630 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-445-2810; detroitstylepizza.co You haven't had Detroit-style pizza until you've tried Detroit Style Pizza Company. They specialize in thick, squared pizza with crispy cheese on top. Photo via Detroit Style Pizza Co. / Facebook Pie-Sci 5163 Trumbull, Detroit; 313-818-0290; piescipizza.com Pie-Sci specializes in unique pizzas, with quirky names like Pickle Rick Pizza, Notorious P.I.G., Jerky Boys, Smores, and more. Photo via Google Maps Shield's Pizzeria 5057 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-262-6087; 25101 Telegraph Rd., Southfield; 313-356-2720; shieldspizza.com If you're looking for a good meal and drink, Shield's is the place to go. Photo via Google Maps
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

