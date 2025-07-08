There are some cities you return to because they keep calling you back. For me, Ottawa has always been one of those places.

I first visited as a teenager on a school trip, and years later, the smell of warm maple syrup or the echo of French and English being spoken on the same block still brings back the same excitement.

I stayed at Le Germain Hotel downtown, which put me within walking distance of most of the places I wanted to try. Between bites, I explored the ByWard Market, caught a glimpse of Parliament Hill at sunset, and walked along the Rideau Canal.

The real highlight, though, was the food. Ottawa's food culture is full of surprises, blending Canadian comfort with globally inspired flair.

Must-Visit Ottawa, Canada Restaurants

While often overshadowed by Toronto or Montréal, Ottawa punches far above its weight in terms of culinary talent.

I had a long list of places to eat here, yet I still feel like I’ve only scratched the surface. These were the spots that impressed me most, not just for the food, but for the entire experience.

Supply and Demand

This charming, dimly lit space in Wellington West blew me away.

The menu is inspired by Italian cuisine, but each dish has a unique personality. The butternut squash and goat cheese ravioli was perfect, as it was rich and delicate all at once. To top it all off, the complimentary bread was perhaps the best I’ve ever had at a restaurant.

The staff were incredible, especially our server, whose warmth and energy made the night. This is a restaurant I would return to just for the bread and good vibes.

Atelier

I had heard whispers about Atelier’s 40-course tasting menu and figured it was now or never.

The experience felt like dinner theater for the senses. Everything arrived in playful, unexpected forms—a helium balloon with an edible string, soup in test tubes, and desserts you almost didn’t want to eat because they looked like art. Each round brought a new surprise, both visually and flavor-wise.

Service was impeccable, and the wine pairings elevated the evening even further. It’s certainly a commitment, time-wise, but one I would happily make again.

Ayla’s Social Kitchen

Ayla’s, nestled just off Elgin Street, felt like the perfect date night destination. Mediterranean fusion doesn’t quite capture the magic happening in that kitchen.

The lamb shank was fall-off-the-bone tender, and the feta plate starter was almost too pretty to touch.

Beyond the food, what stuck with me was how joyful and attentive the staff were. The owner even came by to check on us and offered a few wine suggestions, all of which hit the mark.

Chesterfield’s Gastro Diner

For brunch, Chesterfield’s hits every note. Kitschy in the best way, this place is vibrant, welcoming, and full of inventive dishes. Between our group, I was able to sample a few different things, including jerk chicken, egg Benedict on cornbread, and mac and cheese; the portions were so generous.

My espresso martini was better than most I’ve had at upscale bars, and the staff treated every table like family—if that’s not a morning well spent, I don’t know what is.

ALORA Ottawa & ALORA Rooftop

This downtown Ottawa restaurant offers a two-in-one experience: stylish indoor dining and a rooftop with a lively atmosphere.

I attended a friend’s birthday party, and the energy was infectious. Highlights included the hot honey chicken bites and the whipped feta. The land and sea platter was an eye-catching centerpiece, perfect for sharing.

We were greeted with prosecco and danced to the DJs throughout the evening. ALORA delivers both style and substance.

Sansotei Ramen

When the craving for ramen hits, Sansotei delivers. Their Tonkotsu Black was exactly what I wanted on a rainy afternoon: creamy, complex broth, chewy noodles, and toppings that added layers of flavor. The Matcha Milk Tea was a refreshing bonus.

This is one of those best restaurants Ottawa locals love, and I can see why. It’s no-frills in the best way, and everything comes together with care.

Perch Restaurant

One of my favorite downtown Ottawa restaurants, Perch, offered one of the most refined experiences I had all weekend. The nine-course tasting menu was beautifully paced and expertly explained by the staff.

Watching the chefs work in the open kitchen added to the magic. The ‘Bison Three Ways’ course, especially the bison donut, was unforgettable. This is fine dining without pretension.

Ratatouille Bistro

Brunch at Ratatouille Bistro felt like a little slice of Paris in downtown Ottawa.

The wild mushroom and goat cheese omelet was rich and satisfying, and the herbed scone under the bacon Benedict was a delightful twist. Everything from the coffee to the crab cake was delicious.

The relaxed vibe and quick service made it ideal for a weekend morning. It’s one of the best places to eat in Ottawa if you’re looking for a mix of elegance and comfort.

An FAQ About Ottawa Dining

If you’re planning a trip and wondering what to expect from Ottawa’s food scene, you’re not alone. Here’s what I learned.

Do I need a reservation?

Yes, especially for the best restaurants in Ottawa. Many spots book up quickly on weekends or for special events or even require deposits for tasting menus.

What’s the dress code?

Most restaurants in Ottawa, even the more upscale ones, adhere to a business casual dress code. You’ll be fine in a nice shirt and jeans, but pack one elevated outfit just in case.

Is tipping standard?

Absolutely. As in other parts of Canada, tipping 15 to 20 percent is customary. The service I received across the board was excellent, so it felt more than deserved.

Are vegetarian or gluten-free options available?

Almost everywhere I went, I was offered solid alternatives. Ottawa dining culture is inclusive and aware of dietary needs, though it's always a good idea to call ahead.

Why I’d Do the Restaurants in Ottawa Again

My weekend in Ottawa wasn’t just a food tour; it was a reminder of why I love to travel in the first place. The city surprised me, fed me well, and made me feel like a welcome guest at every turn.

Ottawa restaurants downtown often offer cozy brunch bistros and creative tasting menus; they’re all waiting for you. Start booking your trip, make a list of Ottawa restaurants to try, and bring your appetite. Trust me, you’ll want to come back, too.