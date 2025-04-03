When in Canada, Ontario is one of the places you should prioritize visiting. It pretty much has everything that every type of traveler would enjoy. They have natural wonders, dynamic cities, and there are plenty of activities you can experience for any type of season.

It’s also Canada’s most populated province, so if you’re all about experiencing diverse cultures, you just have to be there. But what to do in Ontario, Canada, as a tourist?

Well, here are the top 10 places to visit in Ontario, which I compiled after touring the province myself.

Niagara Falls

I have to kick off with an obvious winner here.

As a tourist, Niagara Falls is easily the best thing to see in Ontario, Canada. Even if I’ve seen it before, it never fails to impress me. The water cascading over the falls is both scary and mesmerizing.

I took a boat tour that brought me right up to the base of the falls, where I could feel the mist on my face and hear the roar of the water. The views from the observation decks were equally stunning, and I recommend staying there if you have a fear of heights and depths.

Toronto

Toronto is Ontario’s capital, and it’s generally a busy place with tall buildings and impressive architecture. It’s New York meets London, and for foodies out there, this is where you can enjoy a diverse food scene and some of the best Ontario attractions.

I visited the iconic CN Tower for panoramic views of the city skyline, explored the Royal Ontario Museum, and wandered through St. Lawrence Market to sample local delicacies.

Algonquin Provincial Park

For hikers, the Algonquin Provincial Park is one of the best Ontario places to visit. But even if you’re a casual hiker or have never done it before, don’t worry. This provincial park has different types of trails you can follow.

If you’re looking for an easy hike, you can go for the Lookout Trail (1.3 miles) or the Hemlock Bluff Trail (2.2 miles). I took the Track and Tower Trail, which is a 5-mile modern trail that allowed me to enjoy scenic lookouts and waterfalls.

Ottawa

Ottawa is Canada’s capital, and this, too, is where you can experience diversity. This is also one of the best places to go in Ontario for nature lovers because of places like Major’s Hill Park, where you can visit the Ottawa River and Parliament Hill.

If you’re visiting in May and are looking to experience Ontario activities, check out the Tulip Festival. Yes you don’t have to go to the Netherlands to view millions of vibrant and beautiful tulips.

Thousand Islands

The Thousand Islands were a real treat. I hopped on a boat tour and cruised through the area, and I swear that what you’ll experience there is like something out of a postcard. The islands are dotted with gorgeous houses and cottages, and the water is just so calm and blue.

Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain was a nice change of pace. I went in the summer, so it wasn't about skiing, but there was still plenty to do. I did some hiking, and the trails were pretty good. This is definitely great for Ontario sightseeing because of the impressive views from the top.

Not fond of hiking? The village itself has a charming atmosphere with quaint shops, restaurants, and outdoor patios where you can unwind.

If you ask me what you shouldn’t skip here, though, that’s the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster. This thrilling ride takes you on a track through the forest, twisting and turning as you control the speed.

Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County is a haven for foodies and wine lovers. I spent my days exploring award-winning wineries, tasting local vintages, and feasting on farm-to-table cuisine.

Sandbanks Provincial Park is a must-visit for its gorgeous beaches and dunes. It’s also perfect for a day of swimming or simply soaking up the sun. The place also has an artistic vibe, and there are plenty of galleries and local markets where you can shop for art.

Muskoka

Known as Ontario’s "cottage country," Muskoka is one of the most serene places I’ve visited. So, if you’re looking for Ontario things to do that are mostly about nature, go here. This is where you can visit beautiful lakes and dense forests and even check in at some cozy lodges.

I visited Ontario in the summer, but if you’re still planning your trip, consider going here during the fall season. This is when Muskoka is the prettiest, and I’ve yet to experience that.

Stratford

Visiting Stratford made me feel like I was in Europe because of how the buildings looked. Seriously, the whole vibe of the place is just so charming. I went during the summer, which is perfect because that's when the Stratford Festival is in full swing.

But if you’re visiting without the Stratford Festival happening, you can check out places like the Avon River. This is also a great town for enjoying farm-to-table restaurants like Bijou and Revival House.

Bruce Peninsula National Park

Another great place in Ontario for hikers is the Bruce Peninsula National Park. While the Algonquin Provincial Park gives you stunning views of lakes along your hike, this national park has trails that allow you to enjoy the crystal-clear and turquoise waters of Georgian Bay.

My favorite part of my hike here was seeing The Grotto. It’s a sea cave with vibrant blue waters. Bring some swimming gear because swimming and snorkeling are allowed in the area.

So Many Fun Things to Do in Ontario, Canada

Ontario truly feels like a place where every type of traveler can find something to enjoy. As someone who enjoys nature, history, and rich culture when traveling, Ontario was truly a gift.

I think that anyone planning to visit Canada should take a few days to see what this province has to offer.

Things to Do Ontario, Canada - FAQs

Is Ontario good to visit year-round?

Yes, there are different things you can do in Ontario, no matter which season you visit. Summer brings festivals, beach outings, and water activities. Fall is perfect for foliage hikes in places like Muskoka, while winter offers skiing at Blue Mountain and ice skating on the Rideau Canal. Spring blooms with events like Ottawa's Tulip Festival.

What are the transportation options within Ontario?

Ontario has a well-developed transportation network, including highways, trains, and buses. Renting a car is a popular option, especially if you want to explore the places to see in Ontario, Canada, at your own pace.

What are some must-try local foods in Ontario?

Some must-try local foods include poutine, butter tarts, and, of course, their local maple syrup. However, Ontario has a diverse food scene, so if you want to try other cuisines like French and Asian, there are also many places you can visit.

What are the best things to do in Ontario, Canada?

There are plenty of things you can do in Ontario, Canada, but my most recommended are visiting places like Niagara Falls, exploring Toronto, and visiting Muskoka during the fall for a picturesque experience.