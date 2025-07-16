I first heard about the Nevada hot springs from a fellow hiker I met on a trip to Utah. She rattled off names like Spencer and Ruby Valley, and her eyes lit up when she described the desert air mixing with the steam.

Ever since that conversation, I decided Nevada was a place I needed to explore. When I finally carved out a long weekend to explore the Nevada hot springs map, I decided to head straight for the rugged beauty of the state’s natural soaks.

Visiting the Natural Hot Springs in Nevada

There is something magical about dipping into naturally heated water while surrounded by raw desert. The health benefits alone are enough to draw visitors: the mineral-rich waters are known to help ease joint pain, improve circulation, and lower stress levels.

The Case for Nevada Hot Springs

If you love hiking, remote camping, or just driving scenic byways to places that don’t always show up on Google Maps, this is your kind of trip.

Nevada hot springs attract a special type of traveler, including those seeking solitude, natural beauty, and a chance to unplug. It’s not uncommon to lie under a blanket of stars, with nothing but the sound of coyotes in the distance.

Outdoor enthusiasts, road trippers, stargazers, and anyone curious about geothermal wonders will find joy in these hidden oases. Whether you want a quick soak near a city or a remote multi-day adventure, there is something here for you.

Uncovering the Nevada Hot Springs Map

Planning my route required some research, as many of the springs are remote, seasonal, or hidden behind unmarked roads. I made sure to check trail conditions, pack water shoes, and download offline maps.

The thing is, hot springs in Nevada are scattered across the state – tucked into canyons, hidden in valleys, and resting in the basins of high desert landscapes and beautiful national parks, so finding them might be harder than you think.

Here are the ones I visited:

Gold Strike Hot Springs (Boulder City)



While not Las Vegas hot springs, just outside the city, you’ll find Gold Strike Hot Springs; it offers an adrenaline-pumping descent into Gold Strike Canyon.

The 2.5-mile trail features boulder scrambles, rope climbs, and a dramatic 600-foot drop before reaching a series of steaming pools along the Colorado River.

Be prepared for a serious workout (and an even tougher climb back up!), but the natural spa-like pools make every step worth it. If you’re searching for hot springs near Vegas, this is your best bet.

Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs (Dyer)



Far from major highways, Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs is situated near the California border, offering stunning views of the White Mountains.

I arrived just before sunset and soaked while ducks floated nearby and a herd of wild horses grazed in the distance. The bottom of the pool was slick with algae, so water shoes helped.

That night, the sky was pitch black and glittered with stars. Coyotes howled in the distance, and I had never felt so small and so at peace.

Spencer Hot Springs (Austin)



Spencer Hot Springs, located near the old mining town of Austin, felt like something out of a dream.

There were several soaking options, including a large plastic tub that was surprisingly comfortable. Here, a simple pipe controlled the flow of hot water.

Every evening, wild burros wandered past the nearby campsite, and one particularly bold pronghorn joined them. I spent hours here, listening to the wind and gazing at the vast horizon.

Nightingale Hot Springs (near Fernley)



Located just off the Nightingale Road exit on I-80, Nightingale Hot Springs is a historically rich geothermal site that has been known by various names, including Hot Springs, Springers, Fernley Hot Springs, Boiling Springs, and Brady Hot Springs.

Today, its proximity to the old Nightingale mining district and ghost town lends it a unique blend of natural wonder and Nevada history.

Ruby Valley Hot Springs (Elko)



To reach Ruby Valley, I took a winding dirt road south of Elko and finally arrived at one of the clearest natural pools I’d ever seen. The main spring was large enough to swim in, with smaller pools nearby for quieter soaks.

There was only one ideal campsite, perched on a small hill above the spring. The water felt amazing: hot, clean, and rejuvenating.

Soldier Meadows Hot Springs (Gerlach)



Located deep in the Black Rock Desert, Soldier Meadows is a remote paradise. The springs are set in open land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and surrounded by sweeping desert plains.

I soaked in a 5-foot deep pool, feeling completely removed from the outside world.

This area also holds historical significance as a former cavalry post, adding another layer of intrigue to your visit. It’s quiet, beautiful, and filled with natural and historical wonder.

A Nevada Hot Springs Resort Experience

As much as I love wild springs, I wanted to round out my trip with a taste of comfort. Nevada hot springs resorts offer a different kind of charm; the kind with cozy robes, steaming tubs, and a good night’s sleep.



Carson Hot Springs Golf & Spa Resort (Carson City)

Carson Hot Springs has been welcoming visitors since 1849, and its vintage charm remains intact. I opted for a private hot tub room with direct access to the mineral-rich water. As the sun rose over the mountains, I soaked in the clawfoot tub and felt every ounce of tension melt away. I could understand why people come here again and again to rejuvenate.

David Walley’s Resort (Genoa)

Tucked into the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, David Walley’s Resort is ideal for those seeking quiet elegance. I stayed in a simple one-bedroom suite and spent my days rotating between five different mineral pools.

At night, I dined on prime rib at the resort’s restaurant and stargazed from my balcony with nothing but the sound of crickets and wind in the valley.

Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa (Reno)

Steamboat Hot Springs is Nevada’s oldest mineral soak, named by none other than Mark Twain.

Located near Reno, it offers individual appointments for its healing treatments. The staff guided me through the soak and answered all my questions.

I felt like I was part of a long lineage of travelers stopping in for restoration.

Visiting Nevada Hot Springs: FAQs

Can I Visit Any Hot Spring I Find on Public Land?

Many are open to the public, especially those on BLM land, but always check local regulations. Some areas are seasonal or restricted to protect the ecosystem.

What Should I Bring?

Water shoes, extra drinking water, sunscreen, and a towel are a must. Most natural hot springs lack facilities, so plan accordingly.

Is It Safe to Soak in Natural Hot Springs?

Generally, yes, but always test the water temperature first to ensure it's safe. Some springs can be scalding hot, and the temperature can vary depending on the season or time of day.

Check Out the Nevada Hot Springs

This road trip reminded me why I seek out places like the Nevada hot springs. There’s a magic in the contrast: burnt desert cliffs and ice-blue skies surrounding pockets of warmth and healing.

Whether you’re after the comfort of a Nevada hot springs resort or the thrill of hiking to hot springs near Las Vegas, there is no wrong way to soak here. The Nevada springs offered more than just relaxation; they gave me solitude and a deeper connection to nature.

I would do this trip again in a heartbeat, perhaps with a few more stops or in a different season.