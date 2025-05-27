It starts with the smell of eucalyptus.

Every time I step out of the car somewhere along the California coast, I get a hit of that woodsy scent. Suddenly, I’m 10 years old again in the back seat of my parents’ Honda, elbowing my brothers for window space as Highway 1 winds along the cliffs.

I grew up in California, and some of my earliest memories are of road-tripping across this vast, dramatically varied state.

Decades later, I still find myself pulled back to the open road, exploring as an adult with my own playlists, pit stops, and pacing.

With a lifetime of experience behind the wheel, I’ve gathered my top tips and favorite spots to help you plan a California road trip you’ll never forget.

Best Time to Take a California Road Trip

California is a year-round destination, but picking the right time for your California road trip can define your experience.

Spring is a personal favorite - wildflowers blanket the hillsides in poppy-orange and lavender hues, especially in places like Carrizo Plain and Antelope Valley.

Summer, while popular, is best reserved for coastal drives, where foggy mornings in Big Sur give way to golden afternoons.

The Sierra Nevada bursts into color in fall, especially around Lake Tahoe and Bishop. However, due to wildfire risks, I usually avoid deep summer and early fall in the mountains and forests.

As for winter? Don’t overlook it. Drive through Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, or even the Central Coast to enjoy the sunshine without the crowds. Off-peak travel also makes for easier hotel bookings and calmer drives.

Your California Drive: Coast, Mountains, or Desert?

One of the best things about road trips in California is the sheer range of landscapes you can cover. For a good reason, the Pacific Coast Highway is a bucket-list drive; every turn offers ocean views, quaint beach towns, and cliffside drama.

However, if you’re craving altitude, head inland to the Sierra Nevada. Here, you’ll pass through national parks like Yosemite and Sequoia, alpine lakes and granite cliffs that redefine the magnitude of the word ‘scenic.’

Do you prefer the stark beauty of desert landscapes? The Mojave Desert’s Joshua Tree, Red Rock Canyon, and quirky roadside art installations never disappoint.

Can’t choose? Make it a loop.

An amazing California road trip itinerary starts in San Francisco (a must-visit on any road trip to California), loops down through Big Sur, east to Death Valley, then back up through the Sierra.

Bucket List Stops to Add to Your California Road Trip Itinerary

While this list barely scratches the surface of all the California trip ideas you can choose from, these are my personal must-stops: places I keep coming back to again and again.

Whether you’re planning your first road trip in California or your fifteenth, these destinations are unforgettable highlights on any California road trip itinerary.

Each spot has a unique charm, offering a combination of stunning natural beauty, rich cultural experiences, and memories you’ll want to relive long after you’ve left.

Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is a year-round destination, offering an entirely different experience depending on the season.

Whether enjoying the crystal-clear waters during the summer or hitting the slopes in winter, Lake Tahoe combines outdoor adventure and natural beauty seamlessly.

Things to See in Lake Tahoe

Emerald Bay: This breathtaking bay is one of the most photographed spots in Lake Tahoe, with its distinctive island and surrounding cliffs.

Tallac Estate: A historic site, Tallac Estate is the former summer retreat of wealthy elites from the early 20th century.

Heavenly Gondola Ride: For a bird's-eye view of the lake and surrounding mountains, take the Heavenly Gondola ride.

Where to Stay in Lake Tahoe

For a lakeside experience, Camp Richardson Resort offers charming cabins just steps from Lake Tahoe’s shores.

The resort is ideal for families and those looking to experience Tahoe’s outdoor lifestyle, with plenty of activities like kayaking, hiking, and bonfires to enjoy.

Napa Valley

Napa Valley is renowned for its world-class wineries and stunning landscapes, but it’s also a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, and those seeking a peaceful retreat.

While Napa’s vineyards are the main draw, the area offers much more, including beautiful hiking trails, farm-to-table dining experiences, and charming small towns.

Things to See in Napa Valley

Oxbow Public Market: This vibrant market in Napa is a food lover’s paradise, with local produce, artisanal products, and gourmet eateries.

Vineyard Tours in St. Helena: One of the best ways to experience Napa, it's home to some of the best wineries in the region - don't sleep on the Del Dotto Estate and its Venetian theme.

Yountville: This sleepy town is known for its boutique shops, world-class dining, and relaxed vibe.

Where to Stay in Napa Valley

If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Napa Valley, the Rancho Caymus Inn in Rutherford is the place to be.

Its chalet-style rooms, vineyard views, and warm hospitality make it a standout option in Napa.

Big Sur

Big Sur is where the land meets the sea in a way that feels almost surreal. The rugged cliffs drop dramatically into the Pacific Ocean, with the sounds of crashing waves providing a symphony to accompany your drive.

There’s something almost spiritual about this stretch of coastline, with its ever-changing weather and vast, untouched landscape. If you’re seeking a peaceful, awe-inspiring break from the daily grind, Big Sur always delivers.

It doesn’t matter if you’re there for a day or a week, it never ceases to impress, making it a vital stop on any California road trip. In fact, it’s arguably one of the best road trips in California!

Things to See in Big Sur

Bixby Creek Bridge: One of the most photographed spots on the Pacific Coast Highway, the Bixby Creek Bridge is an architectural marvel.

Pfeiffer Beach: Known for its unique purple sand, Pfeiffer Beach offers a stark contrast to the typical golden California beaches.

McWay Falls: A short, easy hike takes you to this picture-perfect waterfall, which tumbles over a cliff and falls directly into the ocean.

Where to Stay in Big Sur

For an unforgettable overnight experience, check into Post Ranch Inn. This luxurious eco-resort sits 1,200 feet above the Pacific, blending seamlessly with the natural environment.

Guests can enjoy activities like falconry and yoga, or relax and take in the beauty surrounding them.

Solvang

Solvang feels like stepping into a charming European town without leaving California.

This quirky village in the Santa Ynez Valley is known for its Danish-style architecture, windmills, and bakeries, making it one of the most unique places to visit in California.

If you’ve ever dreamt of visiting Scandinavia but don’t have the time or resources, Solvang offers a perfect stand-in with a unique Californian twist.

Things to See in Solvang

Solvang Restaurant: A local institution famous for its aebleskivers - Danish pancake balls served with powdered sugar and jam.

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art: This small museum offers a fascinating look at the town's history and Danish heritage.

Wineries: The Santa Ynez Valley is home to some of the best wineries in California; I recommend the Brave & Maiden Estate to learn about the winemaking process.

Where to Stay in Solvang

Check into The Landsby, a Scandinavian-inspired boutique hotel in the heart of Solvang.

Its sleek design and intimate atmosphere make it a cozy place to rest after exploring the town and its surroundings.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles may be sprawling, but that makes it a fascinating destination.

From the historic landmarks to the quirky neighborhoods and iconic beaches, each part of L.A. feels like a new world.

It’s a city with a personality all its own, where history and modern culture collide in the best way possible. While exploring all its corners may take a few days, even a quick visit to Los Angeles will leave you with lasting impressions of California’s entertainment capital.

Things to See in Los Angeles

The Getty Center: Perched on a hilltop with sweeping views of the city, the Getty Center offers world-class art collections, beautiful gardens, and stunning architecture.

Venice Beach: From the iconic Muscle Beach gym to the eclectic boardwalk filled with street performers and vendors, Venice is an energetic neighborhood that embodies L.A.'s laid-back, artistic side.

Griffith Observatory: Whether you're stargazing through the observatory's telescopes or simply enjoying the view of the Hollywood Sign at sunset, Griffith Observatory offers one of the best perspectives of L.A.

Where to Stayin Los Angeles

For a charming, old Hollywood experience, book a night at The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica. This historic Art Deco hotel offers ocean views and is steps from the beach.

The hotel has been meticulously restored to reflect its 1930s glamour while offering modern amenities.

Eating Your Way Through a Road Trip in California

Food is more than fuel on a road trip in California - it’s half the experience.

Every region in California offers something worth pulling over for, whether it’s the fresh seafood along the coast, the rich, farm-to-table produce from the Central Valley, or the iconic tacos found in nearly every city.

In the mood for upscale dining? How about a roadside snack? Either way, California has options for every kind of traveler (and every level of hunger).

Los Angeles

Type of Food : Tacos, Mexican street food

: Tacos, Mexican street food Recommended Restaurant: Villa’s Tacos (Highland Park)

Villa’s Tacos is a must-stop if you’re craving a taco experience. Their queso tacos, served on handmade blue corn tortillas, are loaded with melty cheese, asada or chorizo, and topped with guacamole and crema. They’re a messy delight that you won’t regret.

Monterey

Type of Food : Seafood

: Seafood Recommended Restaurant: Old Fisherman’s Grotto

On the coast, Monterey’s Old Fisherman’s Grotto is the place to go for seafood pasta. The waterfront location enhances the experience, offering spectacular ocean views to go with your meal. It’s a perfect spot for a leisurely lunch while enjoying the breeze.

Napa Valley

Type of Food : Fine dining, wine

: Fine dining, wine Recommended Restaurant: Kenzo

For something extraordinary in Napa, don’t miss Kenzo. This Michelin-starred restaurant offers an exceptional Kaiseki experience. The delicate, precise dishes are deeply memorable, making it a standout dining experience in one of California’s most celebrated regions for food and wine.

Central Valley

Type of Food : Fresh fruit, produce

: Fresh fruit, produce Recommended Stop: Fresno State’s Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market

​Fresno State’s Gibson Farm Market is a true farm-to-fork gem, where students grow, craft, and sell a diverse range of products right from the university’s own campus. It’s the only place that brings together everything from the Fresno State Farm Laboratory - think seasonal fruits and veggies, dairy, meats, wine, floral arrangements, and more.

Salton Sea Area

Type of Food : Dates

: Dates Recommended Stop: Westmorland Date Shake

If you’re driving through the Salton Sea area, make a point of grabbing a creamy date shake at Westmorland Date Shake. It’s rich, sweet, and incredibly satisfying - the perfect way to cool down and enjoy a uniquely desert experience.

Apps and Tools That’ll Make Your Road Trip from San Francisco Smoother

A well-planned road trip in California is key to making the most of your time on the open road.

Whether navigating remote areas, finding the best hikes, or keeping yourself entertained, a few must-have apps and tools can make your journey much easier and more enjoyable.

GasBuddy

What it Helps With : Finding cheap fuel

: Finding cheap fuel Why It’s Essential: GasBuddy is a lifesaver when it comes to keeping your trip affordable, especially during long stretches of highway where fuel prices can fluctuate significantly. This app lets you quickly find the cheapest gas prices around, so you’re never caught off guard in remote areas with high pump prices.

AllTrails

What it Helps With : Finding hikes and trails

: Finding hikes and trails Why It’s Essential: Whether you’re looking for easy waterfall treks, longer hikes through national parks, or strenuous mountain climbs, this app gives you access to a database of trails, complete with ratings, reviews, and essential details about difficulty levels and duration.

Spotify

What it Helps With : Entertainment, music, and podcasts

: Entertainment, music, and podcasts Why It’s Essential: Music and podcasts are your road trip companions. With Spotify, you can preload playlists for different moods, genres, and vibes or download podcasts for areas without reception.

Google Maps (Offline Mode)

What it Helps With : Navigation

: Navigation Why It’s Essential: A must-have for any road trip, Google Maps ensures you’ll never get lost, especially in areas with poor signal. Preload maps and destinations so that you can use them offline, which can be a lifesaver in California’s more isolated locations.

Where Is The Toilet

What it Helps With : Locating restrooms

: Locating restrooms Why It’s Essential: A surprising yet essential app, Where Is The Toilet, locates public restrooms and rates them based on cleanliness and accessibility. It’s an unexpected MVP for your California road trip (or anywhere in the world, frankly), ensuring you never have to desperately scramble to find a bathroom in an emergency.

How to Stay Safe and Road-Trip Smart in the Golden State

No matter how carefree the vibe, a California road trip requires some preparation. Wildfire season is real, and checking Cal Fire updates should be a daily habit if you travel in the summer or fall.

Some mountain roads are steep and winding - downshift early and don’t ride your brakes. Always have extra water, snacks, and a first aid kit in the car.

In urban areas, be mindful of parking zones and avoid seemingly dodgy neighborhoods at night (as a rule of thumb, it’s always better to be safe than sorry in areas that you are not familiar with).

Lastly, ensure your car is road-ready with a recent oil change, tire check, and a full tank before heading into rural stretches.

Make Room for Spontaneity: There’s Magic in the Unplanned in California Road Trips

Even with the most meticulous California itinerary, the best moments are often the ones you didn’t plan. A roadside fruit stand with the sweetest strawberries. A hidden trail just off the highway. A detour through a foggy redwood forest.

I’d make this trip again in a heartbeat, and the next time, I might head north to Mendocino or loop through Mono Lake and Mammoth.

The options for California road trip ideas are endless.

So, if you’re even thinking about it, do it.

Pack the car, make a rough plan, and leave space for magic. A California road trip isn’t just about the destination - it’s about the freedom to discover something new around every turn.

Trust me, you’ll want to do it again and again.