There are different ways to get to know a country better, and I love mixing things up between nature and urban places. For nature, though, I feel that exploring the best national parks in the US is the best way to go.

I've been fortunate enough to explore a good chunk of this country, and I want to share the top 10 national parks in the USA that any traveler or hiker out there should include in their bucket list.

1. Grand Canyon National Park

Exploring the Rim

This list wouldn’t be complete without the Grand Canyon. This place is massive. I mean, it's hard to even wrap your head around its size until you're standing on the rim, looking down into its depths.

I spent a day exploring the South Rim, as it was the most accessible. Even just doing that is an incredible experience. Stay overnight to experience a surreal sunrise and sunset.

Hiking Options at Grand Canyon

I also did a bit of hiking along the Bright Angel Trail. It's a popular trail that descends into the canyon. There are also other trails you can follow:

South Kaibab Trail: This trail is mostly for experienced hikers. It’s around 7 miles from the south rim to the Colorado River with uphills.

This trail is mostly for experienced hikers. It’s around 7 miles from the south rim to the Colorado River with uphills. Rim Trail: This paved trail is easy and accessible, so go for this if you’re only after a leisurely walk.

2. Yosemite National Park

Granites and Waterfalls

Yosemite National Park in California is one of the most famous national parks in the USA for its granite cliffs and towering waterfalls.

Yosemite Valley is the heart of the park, and it's where you'll find those iconic granite formations like El Capitan and Half Dome. The waterfalls! Yosemite Falls is one of the tallest in North America, and it's a sight to behold.

Hiking Options at Yosemite

So, if you’re a hiker looking for trails of different levels, consider these:

Mist Trail: This trail is challenging but rewarding as it takes you past Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall.

This trail is challenging but rewarding as it takes you past Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall. Yosemite Valley Loop: This paved trail is great for those who are not really there for a serious hike.

This paved trail is great for those who are not really there for a serious hike. Four-Mile Trail: This trail is steep and challenging, but it can give you the most incredible views of Yosemite Valley.

3. Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone’s Geothermal Activity

Yellowstone is accessible through Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. It’s out of this world, especially with its geothermal activities.

The park is full of geysers, hot springs, and mud pots. Old Faithful Geyser is probably the most famous, and it erupts regularly, shooting hot water high into the air. The Grand Prismatic Spring is another must-see. It's like a giant, colorful pool of hot water from another planet.

4. Zion National Park

Sandstone Canyons and Virgin River

Zion National Park in Utah is a place of towering sandstone canyons and the Virgin River.

The towering sandstone walls of Zion Canyon are breathtaking. They're like giant red rock cathedrals. I also did a bit of wading and hiking through the Virgin River through a popular trail called "The Narrows."

Hiking Options at Zion

Aside from the Narrows, there are still other trails you can take at Zion:

Angels Landing: This trail is famous for its incredible views, but it's also very strenuous and requires a permit.

This trail is famous for its incredible views, but it's also very strenuous and requires a permit. Emerald Pools Trail: This trail is easier and can take you to a series of beautiful pools and waterfalls.

5. Arches National Park

Unique Arches and Stargazing

One of the best US national parks to visit is Arches National Park, which has over 2,000 natural sandstone arches.

I spent a day exploring the park and saw some of its most famous arches, like Delicate Arch and Landscape Arch. Arches is also a designated International Dark Sky Park, so it’s great for stargazing.

Hiking Options at Arches National Park

You can follow different trails here to get views of specific popular arches. Here are some of them:

Delicate Arch Trail: This moderate trail leads to the iconic Delicate Arch.

This moderate trail leads to the iconic Delicate Arch. Landscape Arch Trail : This trail takes you to Landscape Arch, one of the longest natural arches in the world.

: This trail takes you to Landscape Arch, one of the longest natural arches in the world. Park Avenue Trail: This easy trail offers views of the towering rock formations along Park Avenue.

6. Acadia National Park

Coastline and Forests

Acadia National Park in Maine is a beautiful blend of rocky coastlines, lush forests, and granite peaks.

I spent some time exploring the park's coastline and hiking along the rocky shores to enjoy the views of the Atlantic Ocean. I also wandered a bit in the park's forests and saw some unique bird species. Thankfully, no bears were in sight.

Hiking Options at Acadia

The destination also matters when choosing a trail to hike at Acadia:

Cadillac Mountain North Ridge Trail: This moderate trail takes you to the summit of Cadillac Mountain.

This moderate trail takes you to the summit of Cadillac Mountain. Ocean Path Trail: This is for those who want to hike by the coastlines.

This is for those who want to hike by the coastlines. Jordan Pond Loop: This circles Jordan Pond (lake), where you can find a restaurant.

7. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Misty Mountains and Fun Activities

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, located in Tennessee and North Carolina, is the most visited national park in the U.S.

I spent a few days exploring the park, hiking through the forests, admiring the waterfalls, and enjoying the scenic drives. I also visited Cades Cove. It’s a historic valley with well-preserved homesteads.

Hiking Options at the Smokies

The Smokies have a ton of hiking trails, and I recommend staying a few days so you can take a few:

Laurel Falls Trail: This paved trail is easy and leads to a beautiful waterfall.

This paved trail is easy and leads to a beautiful waterfall. Alum Cave Trail: A moderate trail that takes you to Alum Cave Bluffs.

A moderate trail that takes you to Alum Cave Bluffs. Chimney Tops Trail: This challenging trail leads to the famous Chimney Tops.

8. Rocky Mountain National Park

Camping and Its Wildlife

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is quite a rugged place of towering peaks, alpine meadows, and even wildlife.

I mostly went there to camp, but of course, hiking is inevitable. During my stay, I’ve seen a few elk, moose, and bighorn sheep. It was pretty cool to see them in their natural habitat.

Hiking Options at the Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain may feel like a daunting place to hike, but there are different trails for all types of hikers here:

Emerald Lake Trail: A 3.5-mile round trip to three beautiful alpine lakes.

A 3.5-mile round trip to three beautiful alpine lakes. Bear Lake Trail: A short, family-friendly loop with great views.

A short, family-friendly loop with great views. Trail Ridge Road Walks: Great for short hikes with amazing panoramic views.

9. Olympic National Park

Mountains and Coast

Olympic National Park is an incredible place in Washington State where you get everything — mountains, rainforests, and coastlines.

I wanted to experience a bit of everything the park has to offer. I started with a hike in the Hoh Rainforest, which was like stepping into a fairytale. The trees were covered in moss, and everything was green and lush.

Then, I drove up to Hurricane Ridge for some seriously amazing mountain views. You can see the Olympic Mountains stretching out, and it's just breathtaking. I also spent some time exploring the tide pools at Rialto Beach.

Hiking Options at Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park has a ton of trails, and here are some you can tackle:

Hurricane Hill Trail: This paved trail leads to the top of Hurricane Ridge, where you can enjoy incredible views.

This paved trail leads to the top of Hurricane Ridge, where you can enjoy incredible views. Hoh River Trail: This trail follows the Hoh River through the rainforest. It's relatively flat and easy, but you can only hike as far as you want.

This trail follows the Hoh River through the rainforest. It's relatively flat and easy, but you can only hike as far as you want. Mount Storm King Trail: This trail is challenging and steep but leads to a viewpoint overlooking Lake Crescent, so it’s worth it.

10. Haleakalā National Park

Volcano and Sunrise

If you’re not scared of volcanoes, visit Hawaii and explore the Haleakalā National Park.

I spent a night camping in the park so I could witness the sunrise from the Haleakalā summit. It was an unforgettable experience. The sun rising over the crater looked like a postcard picture.

Hiking Options at Haleakalā National Park

If you’ll be hiking, here are some trails you can follow:

Sliding Sands Trail : This is a challenging trail that descends into the Haleakalā crater.

: This is a challenging trail that descends into the Haleakalā crater. Halemau'u Trail: A moderate trail with views of the crater and the surrounding area.

A moderate trail with views of the crater and the surrounding area. Pipiwai Trail: Another moderate trail with waterfalls and bamboo forests.

Why the Most Beautiful National Parks are Worthwhile

It’s definitely hard to have the prettiest national parks ranked. What I can say is that whichever you visit next, it’s going to be worth it. You can never really go wrong with a nature trip, as it’s one of the best ways to relax and unwind.

If you have any suggestions about breathtaking places in the USA I should visit next, feel free to write to me through the contact section on our site.

Top National Parks in the US - FAQs

Are there entrance fees for the best national parks in the USA?

Yes, most national parks have entrance fees ranging from $5 to $35, but annual passes like the America the Beautiful pass can help save you money.

Are there accommodations available within national parks?

Yes, many parks offer lodges, cabins, and campgrounds, but reservations are highly recommended.

Are pets allowed in the best national parks to visit in the US?

Yes, pets are generally allowed in national parks but are restricted to specific areas. So, always check the park's pet policy before visiting.