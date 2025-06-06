Minnesotans are some of the most loyal sports fans, supporting their teams through cold winters, rebuilding years, and championship droughts. That’s why the Minnesota sports betting industry is flourishing.

BetOnline, one of the top MN sportsbooks, is proof of how competitive it can get.

In this review guide, we’ll be sharing our thoughts on the top 10 Minnesota online sportsbooks. Each one has been critically dissected for its odds, markets, and biggest features, and we’ll also walk you through how to create an account and get started.

Ready to bet? Let’s go!

Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

Best overall Bovada : Top pick for prop bets

Top pick for prop bets BetAnySports : Great NFL odds

Great NFL odds EveryGame : Best for live betting

Best for live betting BetWhale : Biggest loyalty rewards

Biggest loyalty rewards SportsBetting.ag : Best for crypto

Best for crypto BetUS : $6,000 referral program

$6,000 referral program MyBookie : Ideal for college sports betting

Ideal for college sports betting BUSR : Top-rated mobile sportsbook

Top-rated mobile sportsbook XBet: Best for NFL betting

Excited to find your new favorite Minnesota sports betting sites? Let’s get to the reviews.

1. BetOnline – Best Minnesota Sports Betting Site Overall

50% up to $250 welcome offer

25+ years of experience

Same game parlays

Early betting lines

Toll-free phone support

Superb mobile betting experience

Cons:

No alternative lines

Can’t withdraw via credit card

Few things have been as consistent over the last 25 years or so as BetOnline, Minnesota’s #1 online sports betting site. It’s our top pick for multiple reasons, including having the best odds and a no-strings welcome bonus for all new players.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

BetOnline lets you bet on more than 25 sports. As well as all the most popular sports like the NFL, NBA, soccer, and golf. You can also bet on college sports, wrestling, surfing, and a lot more.

BetOnline never misses when it comes to betting markets, too. You can bet on the moneyline, the point spread, and the totals, as well as choose from various prop betting options. Pre-game and live bets are also available.

Alternative lines aren’t available, but this betting site is renowned for releasing early lines. Parlays, if bets, and teasers are also available.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

A 50% welcome bonus is available to all new customers who join today in Minnesota. It’s worth up to $250, and to claim it, you need to deposit at least $50 and enter the code ‘FREE250’ when prompted.

It’s a shame BetOnline recently removed a few of their regular offers, but you can still claim a huge variety of specials. These include La Liga insurance for Spanish soccer fans, free bets if your NHL team scores twice during a power play, and a refund if your NBA moneyline bet loses by one point.

You can also enter exciting betting contests here, such as a $250,000 NFL winner-takes-all contest and a $10,000 Masters Challenge. Some are free to enter, while some require a fee.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

You can easily fund your account here via credit and debit cards, P2P, money orders, and 15+ cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is around $10 - $25 for most options, while crypto has a $1,000,000 max deposit limit.

For withdrawals, BetOnline doesn’t support credit and debit cards. Instead, you’ll need to use P2P, money orders, bank wire transfer, or a check by courier if you’re playing with fiat currencies.

There are also some fees to be aware of, though you can avoid them by playing with Bitcoin and other digital coins.

User Experience: 5/5

Not only is BetOnline one of the slickest and cleanest online sportsbooks, it’s also the leader when it comes to advanced betting tools.

You can play around with a Props Builder, bet strategically with an early cashout tool, as well as try your luck with same-game parlays.

Toll-free phone support is on hand to answer your questions, though 24/7 live chat is a better option if you need a response in the middle of the night.

2. Bovada – Best Minnesota Online Sportsbook for Prop Betting

Up to $750 welcome bonus

Advanced Props Builder tool

20+ sports to bet on

Request custom bets

$200 referral bonus

Cons:

No reload bonus

Could add phone support

Bovada is another top-rated Minnesota online sports betting site with over a decade’s worth of experience. It’s our recommended choice for prop betting, giving you the chance to play game, team, player, and even series props on all your favorite sports.

Online Sports Betting: 4.85/5

If you’re the kind of sports bettor who loves to dig deep into the data and place bets on touchdowns, strikeouts, double-doubles, assists, and more, Bovada should be your go-to.

For all the top sports, you can take your pick from a wide range of props, including winning margins, both teams to score, and so much more. And with a sophisticated Props Builder to help you out, prop betting has never been this fun or this easy.

For everything else, a mild criticism is that Bovada has a tendency to release late lines. On the flip side, alternative lines are available, and you can bet on more than 20 sports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Bovada will match your first deposit by 75%. This welcome offer is worth up to $750, it comes with a $20 minimum deposit, and there’s no need to enter a code.

The pick of the regular offers here is a $200 referral bonus that’s boosted to $275 if your friends make their first deposit with crypto.

You’ll also earn points anytime you place a $1+ bet. When you’re ready, you can convert these points into cash or bonus funds.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Bovada supports major cards such as AMEX, VISA, and MasterCard, as well as MatchPay, Zelle, Voucher, Bitcoin, and a few other cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposit is $20, while most transactions will be capped at around $3,000.

All first deposits are free, but subsequent transactions come with fees (unless you use crypto). Same-day payouts are available for MatchPay, which lets you link your PayPal account.

User Experience: 4.85/5

Bovada’s reputation is built around a fuss-free UX from start to finish. Registering takes a minute or two, and you’re then free to easily browse the markets and place your bets with zero issues, thanks to a clean interface that’s easy to navigate.

There are a couple of standout features here, with the pick of the bunch being a tool that lets you request a bet that you can’t see on the website.

We’d like to see phone support added to the customer service channels, just like most Georgia sports betting sites.

3. BetAnySports – Best NFL Betting Odds of All MN Sportsbooks

25% up to $500 welcome offer

20+ years of experience

Competitive NFL odds

Pay 50% less commission

25% monthly cashback

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

Limited payout methods

No VIP program

Reduced juice odds mean you pay less on each bet, which in turn, boosts your potential profit. BetAnySports promises to slash commission by as much as 50% and is our top pick for anyone looking to get more bang for their buck, especially when they’re betting on football.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

Reduced juice at BetAnySports is available on all the major sports, including the NFL, the NBA, and the MLB. All you have to do is select the ‘Less Juice’ option when placing your bets, with college sports also eligible.

Other than that, BetAnySports is widely known for offering a huge variety of interesting bet types, including 2-way and 3-way moneyline bets. You can also switch between offshore lines and ‘ultimate’ lines, with detailed onside guides walking you through everything you need to know.

There are more than 20 sports to bet on in total, alternative lines are offered, and you can bet in-play.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

A 25% welcome bonus is on the table for new players in Minnesota at BetAnySports. It’s worth up to $500, there is no bonus code, and you need to deposit at least $25 to grab it. Wagering requirements are set at 6x, which is extremely low.

Then, provided you meet the qualifying deposit six times on the spin, BetAnySports will cover your seventh deposit free up to $5,000.

The 10% referral bonus, meanwhile, is a tad small but still a great incentive to recommend the site to some buddies, while 25% cashback is available every 30 days.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

For deposits, you can use crypto, credit cards, and eChecks. The min deposit for crypto is $25, while for credit cards, it’s $50 and capped at a tight $350. For eChecks, the minimum deposit is set at $100.

For payouts, BetAnySport only supports Bitcoin, wire transfers, and checks. The last two both come with 4% fees and a $1,000 minimum withdrawal, as well as fairly slow withdrawal processing times. Therefore, Bitcoin, which comes with zero fees, is the recommended option for payouts.

User Experience: 4.8/5

BetAnySports has been in the game for more than 20 years. It recently rebranded its website so that it’s slicker and easier to use than ever.

Seasoned bettors will appreciate the different bet types, while newbies will enjoy the bonuses and the flexible bet limits.

Phone support, live chat, and email support are all available if you ever need further assistance.

4. EveryGame – Best Live Betting Site in Minnesota

50% up to $1,000 welcome offer

Excellent live betting odds

Set your own deposit limits

35% referral bonus

Fun betting contests

Cons:

Some transaction fees

Not as many niche sports as some sites

EveryGame is Minnesota’s oldest online sports betting site. It’s also the best when it comes to live betting, giving you the chance to claim the best odds in real time on the sports you love.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

With around 15 sports to bet on, EveryGame offers less variety than some betting sites. All the biggest sports are covered superbly, though, including the NFL, soccer, and basketball.

You can bet live on leagues, tournaments, and competitions all around the world, with in-play betting markets including the moneyline, the point spread, and the totals.

Esports are available for live betting, too, while in-play prop betting options include correct score, set/quarter/half winners, and next touchdown, depending on the sport.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

As a new customer in Minnesota, you get to choose between a 50% up to $1,000 crypto welcome bonus at EveryGame or a 100% up to $500 non-crypto welcome bonus.

You’ll find the bonus codes for each offer on the website, while wagering requirements are set at 8x regardless of which bonus you claim.

EveryGame releases seasonal offers throughout the year, which often include March Madness specials. A chance to win $500 for finding the best odds each month is the pick of the regular promos, while the chance to win 20x $50 parlay free bets is another crowd pleaser.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

Like all the top-rated online sports betting sites in Minnesota, EveryGame makes it easy for you to add funds to your account via major credit and debit cards, with the minimum deposit set at $20. There are also no fees for these options.

It’s the same story for NeoSurf, AstroPay, PaySafeCard, and eZeeWallet, with EveryGame accepting more deposit options than many other rival sites.

However, it doesn’t perform as well when it comes to payouts, with crypto, check, bank wire transfer, and User2User as the only options. What’s more, there are fees for all traditional withdrawal methods.

User Experience: 4.7/5

EveryGame has moved with the times over the years, and today, it’s committed to responsible gambling. You can set your own deposit and wagering limits so that you don’t overdo things, as well as self-exclude.

The website itself works well on all devices, though we’d like to see a few extra betting tools, such as a Props Builder.

Phone support is available, but you need to schedule ahead, while live chat and email support are also on hand.

5. BetWhale – Best Loyalty Rewards of All Minnesota Betting Sites

200% up to $6,000 crypto sports bonus

Cashback for loyal players

Bet on 20+ sports

High bet limits

Round robins available

Cons:

$100 minimum deposit for the bonus

Could add reload bonuses

Loyalty rewards are the best way of getting the most out of sports betting, and BetWhale has the best loyalty points we’ve tested, with great perks like regular cashback for dedicated customers.

Online Sports Betting: 4.5/5

When it comes to the sports you can bet on, as well as the various betting markets, BetWhale covers a lot of ground. You can bet on more than 20 sports, choose from alternative lines and a wide range of props, as well as place futures bets and live bets.

A separate racebook is where you’ll find all the horse race and greyhound racing action, with BetWhale also hosting multiple eSports, including Call of Duty and Rainbow Six.

Bet limits are high, live streaming is available on select sports, including basketball (but not the NBA), and you can turn your bets into round robins here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

A 200% welcome bonus represents the perfect start at BetWhale. This offer gives you up to $6,000 in bonuses if you use crypto. Non-crypto players can get a 100% offer up to $1,000 instead. The stark difference between these offers makes BetWhale one of the best crypto casinos you can join.

The $100 minimum deposit is a tad steep, however, but 15x wagering requirements are well below the industry average.

Then, once you make regular deposits, you’ll be able to claim loyalty rewards. These include weekly and monthly cashback, as well as frequent free bets and sports-specific specials.

Payment Methods: 4.55/5

We have to give BetWhale a markdown on this one due to the $150 minimum withdrawal, which applies to all payout methods.

On the plus side, BetWhale is one of the few online sportsbooks that supports PayPal, and it also lets you withdraw your money via credit and debit cards.

Moreover, most payouts are completed the same day.

User Experience: 4.65/5

BetWhale manages to be both great to look at and super easy to use. Each sport is represented by an icon, such as a tennis ball, which enhances the aesthetics whilst boosting usability.

The bet slip is intuitive, making it easy for you to turn your bets into parlays or round robins, and the UX is smooth across all devices.

There’s a responsible gambling section here, but BetWhale doesn’t give you the chance to set your own deposit limits. Phone support, live chat, and email, meanwhile, make up the customer service channels.

How We Chose the Best MN Sportsbooks

With so many MN betting sites to choose from, we knew we had our work cut out if we were to bring you the top 10. So we decided to rate the best gambling sites for 4 key benchmarks:

Sports Betting Markets & Odds

All the MN sports betting sites in this review guide give you the chance to bet on multiple sports while claiming the best odds. You can wade through a variety of betting markets, turn your bets into parlays, as well as bet pre-game and in-play.

Bonuses and Promotions

Sports betting in Minnesota is always more fun when there are bonuses to claim. To that end, we added betting sites that not only keep the offers coming but which attach fair T&Cs to each promo. That way, you don’t have to jump through hoops to claim them.

Payment Methods

It’s essential that you’re able to process secure transactions when betting online. This is why we added Minnesota sports betting sites that support reputable payment methods and get your winnings to you within a reasonable timeframe.

User Experience

From easy sign-up processes to mobile compatibility and 24/7 customer service, the best online sportsbooks remove any hassle from the UX so that you’re able to bet with confidence.

You can choose the best Florida online casinos using these benchmarks as well.

Why BetOnline Is the Best Sports Betting Site in Minnesota

After reviewing various Minnesota sportsbooks, it soon became clear that BetOnline is the best place for sports wagering in the Gopher State. Here’s why:

Bet How You Want: Whether you want to stick to the traditional moneyline bet, place same game parlays, dive into the prop betting options, or place large bets, BetOnline gives you so much freedom.

Whether you want to stick to the traditional moneyline bet, place same game parlays, dive into the prop betting options, or place large bets, BetOnline gives you so much freedom. Early Lines : BetOnline gives you every chance to take advantage of the morning line. They claim to release lines earlier than everyone else, which gives you an edge.

: BetOnline gives you every chance to take advantage of the morning line. They claim to release lines earlier than everyone else, which gives you an edge. Bumper Betting Contests: As well as sports wagering, you can make your knowledge go further by entering the various sports-specific betting contests here. They have mega prize pools, and some are free to join.

Why Bet on Sports Online in Minnesota?

Sports betting in Minnesota is more popular than ever before. But why should you join the action?

It’s convenient: Sports wagering is available 24/7 online, meaning you can browse the markets, assess your options, and place bets anytime you want.

More control over your bets: At online betting sites, you can cash out your bets whenever you want, ensuring you’re in total control.

Reliable payouts: As long as you sign up for reputable MN sports betting sites, you’ll always receive your money in a timely manner.

24/7 customer support: If you’ve got a question or a concern, you can reach out to the customer service team day or night and get a quick response.

New York sports betting sites also offer the same convenience, flexibility, and reliability.

Minnesota Sports Betting FAQs

Can You Sports Bet in Minnesota?

Despite numerous efforts to get legal online sports betting off the ground in Minnesota, it isn’t yet official in the Gopher State. However, there are betting sites available like BetOnline and Bovada.

Is Online Sports Betting in Minnesota Safe?

Yes, Minnesota online sports betting is perfectly safe as long as you sign up for legal sports betting sites that are regulated by the Gambling Commission.

Such sites are obligated to protect their website with security protocols like SSL encryption, and they also support tried and trusted banking options that guarantee secure transactions.

What Sports Can I Bet on in Minnesota?

You can bet on a wide variety of sports in Minnesota, including the NFL, the NBA, soccer, golf, and tennis. You can bet on combat sports, motorsports, eSports, and horse racing, as well as niche sports like volleyball and handball.

You can also bet on major sports teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Vikings, as well as teams and individual players from all over the world.

Is it Easy to Win Money Betting on Sports in Minnesota?

While there are no guarantees with sports betting, you can increase your chances of winning more bets by doing your research. You can look into the form of each team, analyse the data, and understand the stats.

It’s also super important that you stick to sports you have a good knowledge of, and that you work out a bankroll and staking strategy that helps you to bet more tactically.

What Sports Bets Can I Place at Minnesota Sportsbooks Online?

Minnesota sportsbooks offer lots of variety when it comes to the types of bets you can place, including moneyline bets, point spread bets, and totals.

You can place prop bets on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at most Minnesota betting apps, while other bet types include futures, parlays, and round robins.

What Are the Best Sportsbooks Minnesota Bettors Can Join?

The best sportsbook Minnesota has to offer right now is BetOnline, which has been in operation for over 25 years and continues to serve the best odds, the biggest markets, and the most reliable payouts.

You can claim a 50% up to $250 welcome bonus to get started, enter regular betting contests, and take advantage of advanced features and tools, including same game parlays.

Comparison of the Best Sites for Sports Betting in Minnesota

BetOnline: At the best Minnesota online sportsbook, you can bet on more than 25 sports, claim a 50% bonus, and enter betting contests with mega prize pools. There’s also a VIP program.

Bovada: As the top Minnesota sportsbook for prop bets, Bovada is ideal for anyone who wants to place game, team, player, or even series props on all the top sports. Get the $750 bonus.

BetAnySports: You can slash commission in half by selecting the ‘Less Juice’ option, with BetAnySports offering more reduced juice than anyone else. Grab a $500 bonus upon sign-up.

EveryGame: Perfect for live sports betting in Minnesota, EveryGame offers the best odds in real time on more than 15 sports, as well as an intuitive interface and a $1,000 welcome offer.

BetWhale: Once you become a regular bettor at BetWhale, you’ll benefit from a slew of loyalty rewards, including cashback, bonus bets, and faster payouts. Join now and get up to $6,000.

Tips & Tricks for Minnesota Sports Betting

No one said sports betting would be easy – but there’s no reason it has to be rocket science, either. Let’s see what advice our experts have for new Minnesota sports bettors:

Join Multiple Minnesota Sports Betting Apps

As you’ve seen, there are so many sports betting apps Minnesota bettors can join. If a few different ones have caught your eye, why not sign up for a few of them? They’re all free and easy to join, and have different features and markets.

Claim the Welcome Offers

Whichever Minnesota sportsbooks you join, there’ll be a welcome bonus waiting for you. You just need to make a minimum deposit to claim it, and then you’ve got extra bonus funds to play around with straight away. The same is true when you join Maryland sports betting sites.

Do Your Research

All the sportsbooks in this review guide are legit. But if you’re thinking of joining a betting site not listed here, it’s important to note that we’re still waiting for a bill to pass to legalize sports betting in Minnesota.

This means it’s all too easy to join rogue betting sites. To spot the good from the bad, join those with sports betting licenses, as this ensures that they’re regulated and, therefore, legit.

Compare the Odds

Imagine placing a bet and then realizing you could have gotten a better price elsewhere? This is exactly what can happen unless you compare the odd

Each mobile sports betting site offers the same market at different odds. This means there’ll always be one sportsbook on any given day that has a better price than all the others.

It takes a minute to compare the odds – and it’s a minute well worth using wisely.

Use the Early Cashout Tool

An early cashout tool lets you close a bet before the outcome of a sporting event has finished. For example, let’s say you bet on the Minnesota Timberwolves to beat the Lakers at (+250) odds for a $100 profit.

With one quarter remaining, the Wolves are leading by eight points, and your current cashout is a $30 profit.

At this point, you could let the bet ride or you could take the early cashout, locking in some profit without risking the Lakers making a comeback.

Early cashout is available at many of the top Minnesota betting apps and websites, and it gives you more control over your bets.

How to Get Started at the Best Minnesota Sportsbooks

Getting started with online sports betting is easy. Usually, you just need to complete a very simple form and agree to the terms and conditions.

Don’t believe us? Here’s how to join the best Minnesota sportsbook, BetOnline, in just four straightforward steps:

1. Register for an Account

Head to BetOnline’s homepage

Click the green ‘JOIN’ button at the top right of the screen

2. Complete the Form

You need to fill in a 6-field form

You’ll be asked for your full name, a password, your phone number, and your email address

3. Accept the T&Cs

Tick the box to confirm you agree to the terms and conditions

Click ‘Create Account’ at the end of the form to launch your account

4. Make a First Deposit

Enter the banking section of your new account

Link a payment method and deposit at least $50 to trigger the 50% welcome bonus

Start betting on sports

Enjoy a Premium Minnesota Sports Betting Experience

These are the best Minnesota online sportsbooks you can join in the Gopher State today. Each one scores heavier than three-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards when he’s in the mood, and we rate them highly for their odds, markets, and bonuses.

We had to choose one winner, which turned out to be BetOnline. You can join today and claim a 50% welcome bonus as a new player, before betting on more than 25 sports.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to bet responsibly and to have fun.





