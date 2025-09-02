Arizona’s scorching—and we’re not just talking about the weather. The Arizona sports betting scene is blowing up, with more epic online sportsbooks than ever lining up for your action.

Repping the local squad? Throwing down on an overseas clash? BetOnline’s the top dog right now for AZ bettors. Grab $250 in bonus bets, fire wagers across 25+ sports, and beat the rush with early lines.

Our betting experts highlight the sportsbooks worth your time. Find out how they made the cut and how to cash in on their biggest bonuses before everyone else jumps on board.

Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline Best AZ sportsbook overall - $250 bonus bet BetAnything 50% less juice Everygame Top pick for live betting BetWhale Great loyalty program Sportsbetting.ag Recommended for parlays

Ready to take a break from the sun with Arizona sports betting? Let’s dive into the reviews.

1. BetOnline – Best Online Sportsbook in Arizona Overall



Pros:

50% up to $250 welcome offer

25+ years of experience

Early betting lines

Smooth mobile experience

Same game parlays

High transaction limits

Cons:

No alternative lines

Significant card fees

BetOnline has been operating for more than 25 years. It’s pretty much iconic in Arizona, where its longevity is down to it consistently having the best odds, the earliest lines, and the latest betting tools.

Newcomers are entitled to a $250 welcome bonus, and it scored the most points to claim top spot for Arizona sports betting.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

Whether you want to bet pre-game or in play, or you want to place futures bets on events weeks, months, and even years in advance, BetOnline has something for everyone.

You can choose from over 25 sports, with the selection including major sports like the NFL, the NBA, and soccer, as well as niche sports like wrestling and surfing.

Props, round robins, teasers, and if bets are among your betting options, with alternative lines being the only noticeable absence.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

BetOnline’s current welcome offer is a 50% matched deposit bonus worth up to $250. You need to deposit at least $50 as a new player to claim it, and enter the promo code ‘FREE250.’ Your account will also be credited with 100 free spins that can be used in the online casino.

As a regular player, you can opt-in to a variety of sports-specific specials, including your money back if your NBA team comes up short by one point, and a refund if your UFC bet loses on a split decision.

La Liga moneyline insurance is aimed at soccer bettors, while daily odds boosts and regular betting contests are further exciting offers here.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

BetOnline is easier to use if you play with crypto. This top-rated online sports betting site supports over 15 different cryptocurrencies, the minimum deposit is set at $20, and the maximum deposit is set at $1,000,000.

You can play with fiat currencies, too, but credit and debit cards have higher $25 minimum deposits, and you can’t use them to process a payout.

Instead, withdrawal options are limited to P2P, money orders, check by courier and bank wire transfer. The minimum deposit is high for each banking method, and there are fees to be aware of.

User Experience: 5/5

Key to an excellent UX is an easy sign-up process free from any KYC checks. This is exactly what you’ll find at BetOnline, where registering an account takes less than a minute.

Then, you’ve got access to an innovative online sportsbook that’s got all the latest sports betting tools, including an early cashout feature and a Props Builder. You can also place same game parlays here.

Toll-free phone support is the best way to contact the customer service team if you need an in-depth response to your questions, although 24/7 live chat is a faster method.

2. BetAnything – Best AZ Sportsbook for Reduced Juice Odds



Pros:

25% up to $500 welcome offer

20+ years experience

50% less juice

10% referral bonus

Phone support

Cons:

$1,000 minimum withdrawal

Minor payout fees

In second place for Arizona sports betting is BetAnything, an online betting site with 20+ years experience. It stands out for its 50% less commission deal on major sports, which means you’ll get more bang for your buck by signing up here.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

Reduced juice betting sites are few and far between these days. But when you select ‘Less Juice’ when placing your bets, you can slash your commission in half at BetAnything.

The only catch is that juice is only available on mainstream sports. This means the likes of the NBA, the NFL, and the MLB are included but soccer, tennis, and golf aren’t.

College sports betting is also available here, while motorsports like NASCAR and F1 are covered well, too. What’s more, you can explore unusual betting markets, including the 2- and the 3-way moneyline.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

A 25% welcome bonus is on the table for new customers at BetAnything. It’s worth up to $500, and while the size of it is a tad smaller than other offers of this type, a $25 minimum deposit means it’s easy to claim.

What’s more, wagering requirements are set at an extremely low 6x.

Regular offers include a 25% cash rebate bonus that covers your losses over the course of a month, and you’ll get your seventh deposit free up to $5,000 if you make a qualifying sixth deposit. BetAnything has a 10% referral bonus, too.

Payment Methods: 4.55/5

BetAnything accepts seven cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, along with credit cards and eChecks for deposits. All deposits are free, and the minimum deposit is $25 for crypto and $50 for credit cards.

For payouts, BetAnything only supports Bitcoin, wire transfer, and checks. ACH transfer is sometimes available but—as we write this—it’s currently suspended.

Bitcoin payouts are free, but a 4% charge is applied to wire transfers and checks, both of which come with a steep $1,000 minimum withdrawal.

User Experience: 4.7/5

BetAnything could take a bit of time to get up to speed with if you’re a beginner. Its betting lines are divided between offshore lines, ultimate lines, props, and live lines pro, which could confuse all but the seasoned bettor.

On the plus side, the site is packed with useful guides that help you get to grips with the different terms, concepts, and betting markets.

Phone support is multilingual, while email support and live chat are also available if you need help.

3. EveryGame – Best Live Betting Site in Arizona



Pros:

$1,000 crypto welcome bonus

15+ sports to bet on

Weekly free live bets

Parlay boosts

No deposit fees

Cons:

Limited withdrawal methods

No VIP program

Another Arizona sportsbook with years of experience, EveryGame is our standout choice for live betting. You can bet in play on over 15 sports, play with crypto or fiat currencies, and claim a $1,000 welcome bonus.

Online Sports Betting: 4.65/5

Live betting at EveryGame is the best we’ve tested in Arizona. It’s available in a separate section on the website, and you can place moneyline, handicap, and totals bets in play on leagues, tournaments, and competitions all around the world.

EveryGame also opens up numerous prop bets for each sport, and you can choose from live alternative lines. Odds are updated in real time. Live streaming is missing, though.

You can place your bets before a game has started, too, and sports you can bet on include table tennis, soccer, golf, and snooker. Esports betting is also offered here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

As a new player, you can choose between a 50% up to $1,000 crypto welcome bonus or a 100% up to $500 non-crypto welcome bonus. The generous offer puts Everygame on the map of the best crypto gambling sites. Both offers come with 8x wagering requirements, as well as bonus codes that you’ll find on the homepage.

Parlay boosts are available on major sporting events, such as the French Open tennis Grand Slam, where you can earn an extra $1,000 on top of your potential winnings.

Other offers here include NBA stake-back specials, and weekly free live tennis bets. And if your parlay loses by one selection, you could be in with a chance of winning 20x $50k parlay free bets.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

EveryGame’s list of deposit options is longer than most other Arizona sportsbooks, with the likes of NeoSurf, AstroPay, PaySafeCard, and eZeeWallet available alongside credit and debit cards and cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposit is just $5 for PaySafeCard and $20 for cards, and there are no deposit fees.

For withdrawals, Bitcoin, a few alt coins, check, bank wire transfer, and User2User are the only options. There are no fees for User2User, which comes with a reasonable $20 minimum withdrawal, but bank wire transfer and check come with charges.

User Experience: 4.55/5

“Simple is as simple does” is a tagline that could apply to EveryGame. This is a fuss-free AZ online sports betting site that makes it easy for you to dive into the markets and place your bets.

There are limited distractions, but this also means a lack of advanced betting tools. However, everything functions perfectly, and there are some nice touches here, including regular polls to see what bettors think of the biggest sporting events.

You’ll need to schedule a call in advance if you want to speak to the customer support team via phone, with email and live chat representing faster ways to get an answer to your questions.

4. BetWhale – Best Loyalty Rewards of all Arizona Sportsbooks Online



Pros:

200% up to $6,000 welcome offer

Cashback for loyal players

Low minimum deposit

Alternative lines

Reliable phone support

Cons:

No reload bonuses

$150 minimum withdrawal

BetWhale makes the cut for a number of reasons, including its mega 200% welcome bonus, its same day payouts – and its loyalty program, which treats you to cashback and free bets.

Online Sports Betting: 4.65/5

There’s not a lot you can’t do at BetWhale, which has separate sections for regular sports betting, esports betting, and horse racing. You can bet on 20+ sports, choose from alternative lines and props, as well as place futures bets.

Even better, BetWhale offers live streaming, which many other Arizona betting sites don’t offer. Admittedly, live streaming is limited to niche leagues and competitions, such as basketball, but it will still prove useful for many bettors.

Round robins are available. And while bet limits are a tad tight, with BetWhale limiting winners, it’s a solid sportsbook overall.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

BetWhale have unveiled their latest welcome bonus for Arizona residents – and it’s their biggest yet. It’s a 200% matched deposit bonus that’s worth up to $6,000, though a $50 minimum deposit might be a tad steep for some.

The best way to claim regular offers is by entering the loyalty program, which you can do by making frequent deposits and placing frequent bets. Then, you’ll get access to cashback, free bets, and more exclusive deals. It’s one of the few online gambling sites with a solid loyalty program.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Making a deposit at BetWhale is easy. PayPal is available and comes with a $30 minimum deposit, while credit and debit card, crypto, NeoSurf, and FlexePin are other options.

NeoSurf has a $10 minimum deposit, while all cryptocurrencies have no maximum deposit limit.

For withdrawals, BetWhale lets you take home your winnings via credit and debit card, as well as bank wire transfer, Bitcoin, and Tether. The only issue is that a $150 minimum withdrawal is in place across the board.

User Experience: 4.55/5

BetWhale is a clean and intuitive online sportsbook that doesn’t feel cluttered, and which has fast-loading menus. The search feature lets you track down specific teams, players, or sporting events, which we think is a nice touch.

You can play on mobile or desktop, though at this time there is no mobile app available.

There’s a chance you may be asked to upload some documentation before you can process an initial withdrawal, while phone support, email and live chat are easy ways of getting in touch with the team.

5. SportsBetting.ag – Top Arizona Online Sportsbook for Parlays



Pros:

50% up to $250 sign-up bonus

Same game parlays

Parlay Builder tool

Low wagering requirements

Excellent VIP program

Cons:

Can’t set deposit limits

No reload bonus

With same game parlays, parlay boosts, and a Mega Parlay feature, SportsBetting.ag is the clear winner when it comes to parlay betting in Arizona.

Online Sports Betting: 4.55/5

Same game parlays let you build bets around a single game, such as mixing and matching picks from an NBA game featuring the Lakers and the Clippers. You could bet on LeBron to record over 25.5 points and combine it with the Lakers to win on the moneyline and for there to be over 205.5 total points.

Mega Parlays, meanwhile, let you opt-in to pre-selected parlays that come with enhanced odds at the click of a button.

You can also place teasers and if bets at SportsBetting.ag, an Arizona betting site that prides itself on releasing early lines. However, alternative lines are conspicuous by their absence.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

To claim $250 worth of free bets at SportsBetting.ag, you need to deposit at least $50 after you’ve created your account and enter the code “WELCOME” in the required field.

The minimum deposit is a bit high, but 1x wagering requirements are the lowest we’ve seen, and make this offer too good to ignore.

There’s a VIP program here that all sports bettors can enter once they become recognized for their repeat deposits, while promos open to everyone include refunded MLB bets if the opposing team’s pitcher throws a no-hitter and refunded soccer bets if the team you’ve backed receives a red cards and loses the match.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

While we’re not fans of giving online AZ betting sites low marks, we feel SportsBetting.ag could make the payout process easier for non-crypto players.

The only traditional withdrawal methods available are P2P, money orders, bank wire transfer and bank check, with P2P having the lowest minimum withdrawal ($50).

You can, however, fund your account via credit and debit cards, where the min deposit is set at $25. SportsBetting.ag also supports 15+ cryptocurrencies, including the newly launched TrumpMeme, Bitcoin, and Binance.

User Experience: 4.5/5

A Parlay Builder tool is one of the standout features at SportsBetting.ag, while a re-bet function lets you place the same bet twice once the odds have changed. This feature is useful for whenever you’ve reached the maximum stake.

Older bettors might remember a time not too long ago when the interface here was dated, but we’re pleased to report SportsBetting.ag looks a lot smarter and more modern.

There’s a Responsible Gambling section, but while there are links to safer gambling resources and helplines, there is as yet no feature that lets you set your own deposit limits.

How We Chose the Best Online Arizona Sportsbooks

All the sports betting apps and websites in this review guide are available in Arizona. Location, however, was just one criteria each online betting site had to meet if they were to make the cut.

Here’s how our team assessed the top AZ sports betting sites:

Odds & Betting Markets

While odds differ at each app, you can be sure that all the legal sportsbooks in this review guide offer competitive odds on a wide range of sports, including major sports and niche ones.

They also give you various ways to bet, from moneyline bets to futures bets and beyond.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses are the cornerstone of any reputable betting site. To that end, all the sports betting apps and websites we included offer generous welcome bonuses, as well as a series of interesting and exciting offers to regular players.

Payment Methods

You’ll be able to safely and securely add funds to your account and withdraw them when you’re ready, with all the top Arizona online sportsbooks supporting payment methods you’ll recognise.

We aimed to add betting sites that keep fees low, and which have flexible deposit and withdrawal limits so that any transaction you make is as pain-free as possible.

User Experience

Lastly, we tested each site for usability. This meant we paid careful attention to the sign-up process, site navigation and mobile friendliness.

We also tested the customer support channels at each sportsbook, as well as any additional betting tools that might help certain sportsbooks rank better than others.

Experts use the same criteria for choosing sportsbooks in states like California and Wisconsin.

Why BetOnline is the Best Site for Sports Betting in Arizona

We’ve reviewed some outstanding sportsbooks in Arizona, which meant choosing a winner wasn’t easy. However, it eventually became clear that BetOnline scored better on every front than all other betting sites:

Best Odds : BetOnline offers brilliant odds on all the top sports. Whether you want to place moneyline bets, handicap bets or props, you’ll always find the best prices here.

: BetOnline offers brilliant odds on all the top sports. Whether you want to place moneyline bets, handicap bets or props, you’ll always find the best prices here. Hugely Reputable Betting Site : Having been around for 25 years, BetOnline is widely established across the entire country. When you play here, you’ll be in safe hands.

: Having been around for 25 years, BetOnline is widely established across the entire country. When you play here, you’ll be in safe hands. Advanced Betting Tools : BetOnline has everything the modern-day sports bettor needs to take more control of their bets. You can cashout your bets early via an early cashout tool, customize your bets with a Prop Builder, and use a re-bet function to game the system if you’ve already reached the max stake.

: BetOnline has everything the modern-day sports bettor needs to take more control of their bets. You can cashout your bets early via an early cashout tool, customize your bets with a Prop Builder, and use a re-bet function to game the system if you’ve already reached the max stake. Daily Odds Boosts: The odds boosts never stop at BetOnline. They’re available each day on the biggest sporting events, giving you the chance to increase your potential win.

These features put BetOnline on the radar not only in Arizona but also for Florida sports betting as well.

Why Try Arizona Online Betting?

If you’re completely new to Arizona online sports betting, you might still have one or two hesitations. To help you out, let’s take a look at a few reasons why so many others are betting on sports online:

It’s Safe: As long as you play at a legalized sports betting site, your details will be 100% safe. All the top betting sites are SSL-secure and do all they can to protect you online from hackers.

It’s Convenient: One of the biggest reasons people bet online is because they can login to their account anytime they want. Betting sites are available 24/7 on your mobile or desktop device, and you can spend some time browsing the markets, checking up on your bets or placing new wagers day or night.

Regular Bonuses: The only way you’ll be able to claim a welcome bonus is by betting online. The same goes for reload bonuses, cashback, and referral bonuses, which are available at all the top Arizona online sportsbooks, and which boost your bankroll with extra cash.

Arizona Sports Betting: FAQs

Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?

Yes, all forms of sports betting in AZ are legal, including retail sports betting. This means you can sign-up to legalized sports betting sites and place bets, or visit a land-based sportsbook and casino.

What Types of Bets Can I Place Online?

You can place a variety of bets online, including traditional bets like the moneyline, as well as more unusual bets like props that allow you to bet on specific outcomes during a sporting event.

You can place totals and handicap bets, as well as explore alternative lines. You have the choice of sticking to straight bets or turning your wagers into parlays. Betting sites also offer live betting, as well as the chance to bet on events that are yet to happen (futures bets).

Are Arizona Online Betting Sites Safe?

Arizona online sports betting sites are safe, but it’s important that you sign-up to licensed sportsbooks that protect your details via up-to-date security measures. Before creating an account, look for things like SSL-encryption and trustworthy payment methods.

You can also read existing customer reviews to get a further idea of how safe and reputable a betting site is.

How Long Do Withdrawals Take at Sportsbooks in Arizona?

Withdrawals vary depending on the specific payment method, as well as the site itself. Some sportsbooks offer same day payouts for all their withdrawal methods, while others will take longer to process your payouts.

As a rule, cryptocurrency payouts are the fastest, and are often instant. e-wallet, and credit card payouts can take up to 1 business day, but you will be waiting longer if you use bank transfers or check by courier.

Are There any Fees?

While all Arizona sportsbooks are free to join, some apply fees to transactions. These fees are often a percentage of your deposit or withdrawal, and they usually only apply to certain payment methods, such as credit cards.

While the fees are minor, it’s still a good idea to do your research before you process a payment at a betting site.

What is the Best Site for AZ Online Sports Betting?

The best site for Arizona sports betting online right now is BetOnline, a sportsbook that’s been providing the best odds and daily bonuses for more than 25 years.

BetOnline offers early lines, a wide range of betting markets suited to all types of bettors, as well as tools and features including same game parlays and betting contests. Sign-up today and you can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $250.

It’s also popular for sports betting in Georgia and other states.

Comparison of the Best Arizona Sportsbooks

BetOnline: Best for Arizona online sports betting overall. You can bet on over 25 sports, claim daily bonuses and odds boosts, as well as use a suite of advanced betting tools to take your game to the next level.

BetAnything: 50% less juice is available on all the major sports, meaning you get to cut your commission on every bet you place and get more bang for your buck.

EveryGame: The standout choice for live betting, EveryGame has 30+ years experience offering the best odds in real time on over 15 sports.

BetWhale: As a loyal player at BetWhale, you’ll get rewarded with regular cashback, free bets and faster payouts.

SportsBetting.ag: Our top pick for parlay betting, SportsBetting.ag lets you place same game parlays, take advantage of parlay boosts, as well as use a Parlay Builder to customize your bets.

How to Get Started at Top Arizona Sportsbooks

Creating an account at any betting site in AZ is remarkably easy. It shouldn’t take longer than two minutes and there’s usually no need to upload any additional documentation.

Here’s how to do it in four steps at our top pick, BetOnline:

1. Sign up for an account

Head to BetOnline’s homepage

Click the green ‘JOIN’ button at the top right

2. Complete the Form

You’ll be taken to a single-page form

There are just 6 fields to complete, including your full name, DOB, and mobile number

Click ‘Create Account’

3. Make a Deposit

Head to the banking section of your new account

Link a payment method from the ones available

Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click to confirm the transaction

4. Start Betting on Sports

Browse the sporting events and betting markets

Once you’ve picked out a bet and you like the odds, add it to your bet slip

Enter a stake and press ‘place bet

Tips & Tricks for Sports Betting in Arizona

New to Arizona online betting? While it’s not complicated, AZ online sports betting is always more fun if you hit the ground running with some expert advice ringing in your ears.

So let’s see what our seasoned Arizona bettors have to say:

Join Multiple AZ Sportsbooks

If you prefer, you could stick to just one sportsbook. But with so many excellent AZ sportsbooks to choose from, which all offer their own unique experiences and features, it makes more sense to create a variety of accounts.

For example, some sports betting operators are better for NFL betting, others have better referral bonuses – and so on.

Claim the Welcome Bonus

Whenever you sign-up to a sportsbook for the first time, you’ll have the chance to claim the welcome bonus. This is usually a matched deposit bonus whereby the betting site will match your first deposit by X amount.

Since it gives you extra bonus funds to use on sports betting, the only reason you might not claim it is if you can’t meet the minimum first deposit requirement.

Look Out for Odds Boosts

Many Arizona sports betting offers come with wagering requirements – but odds boosts don’t. They also have no minimum deposit requirements and no bonus codes.

And because they give you the chance to boost your potential profit, we always think it’s a smart idea to look out for them.

Compare the Odds

Every single betting site offers slightly different odds for the same betting market. For example, Betting Site A might offer the Thunder to beat the Pacers on the moneyline at (+125), while Betting Site B might offer them at (+140).

By comparing the odds, you’ll know which sportsbook to bet with on any given day.

Set Your Own Deposit Limits

Many reputable betting sites today let their customers set their own deposit limits as part of a push for safer gambling.

All you have to do is pop over to the Responsible Gambling section at an online sportsbook, and you can then tweak your deposit limits so that it’s easier to stay in control of your spending.

Time to Try Sports Betting in Arizona

The Arizona sports betting market is smoking hot right now, with Arizona sports bettors able to choose from a repertoire of top-notch sports betting apps and websites. Our experts have judged the top 10 for their odds, markets and bonuses, and ranked them accordingly.

BetOnline is the best AZ sports betting site overall, with new players entitled to $250 worth of bonus bets when you deposit $50 or more.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to bet responsibly at all times.





Thinking of trying online gambling? Please consider the following information.

—

Age Requirement

You must be 21 years or older to participate.

—

Know the Risks

Gambling comes with real financial risk and can be addictive. Please set firm limits and never gamble more than you can afford to lose.

—

Check the Rules

Make sure online gambling is legal where you live before signing up.

—

Need Help?

Free, confidential support is available anytime. Call 1‑800‑GAMBLER

More resources: https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/