There’s never been a better time to play casino games in the Prairie State. The best Illinois online gambling sites have everything from the latest games and top bonuses — and they’re only a few clicks away.

Slots of Vegas sets the bar really high. Its award-winning casino game selection and low-wager bonuses are the key reasons for that.

But of course, that’s only one out of ten fantastic IL gambling websites in this guide, so don’t go anywhere.

The best Illinois real money casinos and sportsbooks are coming right up!

Best Illinois Online Gambling Sites

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for casino gaming or sports gambling in Illinois; our top 10 IL gambling sites will have you covered. But before you get started, take a look to know more about each site.

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Online Gambling Illinois Site Overall



Pros:

250% up to $2,500 deposit match

Award-winning slot games

Most games available on mobile

Slots can be played for free

Over 30 active promotions

Cons:

No sports betting markets

Most bonuses are for slots only

Our number one pick for IL online gambling overall is Slots of Vegas. It provides a premium betting experience, regardless of whether you’re using your phone, tablet, or hunkered down by your PC.

Casino Games & Sports Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Slots of Vegas is packed with fantastic casino games, particularly with online slots. In fact, the site has won an award for its collection of slot games.

They’re exclusively supplied by RealTime Gaming, one of the best developers for online casino games. And if you’re still unsure, you can try the games out for free in the demo version.

The same can be said for all the video poker games, blackjack, roulette, etc. You’ll find award-winning live dealer games here, too, but you won’t be able to see them without being signed up.

The only downside is that you won’t be able to bet on sports here. That’s the key thing holding back Slots of Vegas from getting full marks as a whole.

Sports & Casino Bonuses: 5/5

Everybody who signs up for a Slots of Vegas account at the moment will be able to get their first deposits matched 250% up to $2500, and this bonus comes with 50 bonus spins as well. All you need to do to claim this strong welcome bonus is use the promo code WILD250.

When you’re done using your bonus cash and spins, you’ll only need to play through them 10 times before you’re able to withdraw any winnings.

Other Factors: 4.9/5

Slots of Vegas has made most of its games available for mobile devices, so you can enjoy them on the go through a fairly well-designed site.

Deposits can be made with Visa, Discover, Bitcoin, and one or two other payment methods. Withdrawals to the fastest method, Coindraw, can be made as quickly as the same day.

You’re going to need to wait longer if you want to get paid out with fiat currency, though. The only options for this are checks and bank transfers, which will take at least 7 days.

Final Score: 4.9/5

The only important thing missing from Slots of Vegas is a sports betting section. But for casino gamers, this site is just about perfect.

>> Sign up for $2,500 and 50 spins

2. Ignition – Best Illinois Gambling Site for Online Poker



Pros:

400+ slots to play

Top online poker room

Up to $3,000 casino bonus

1-hour crypto payouts

One of the best mobile sites

Cons:

Bonus split between poker room and casino

Not possible to bank with eWallets

Our second best online casino site in Illinois is Ignition, mainly for its excellent slot game curation and world-class poker room.

Casino Games & Sports Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Slots are the most popular game at almost all real money online casinos, so for Ignition to scoop the ‘best for slots’ award was quite an achievement. But fully deserved. The collection of over 400 slot games here is top-tier.

Most of these slots have been supplied by Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and a few other key providers. It’s all killer, no filler in this game catalog.

But the true gem of Ignition Casino’s offering is its poker section. You’ll enjoy exciting poker tournaments with incredible monthly GTDs.

Don’t feel like you have to be a slot or poker fan to get something out of Ignition, though. There are a bunch of live dealer games and a few other options. Plus, Ignition has its own original live online poker setup, which is widely considered to be one of the best.

Sports & Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

You can get two 150% up to $1500 deposit matches if you sign up and make your first payments with crypto at Ignition. The former will be for most of the non-live casino games, and the other for the live poker rooms.

A similar, slightly reduced bonus is available for fiat players. It’s the same setup, but both deposits drop down to 100% up to $1000 each.

Other Factors: 4.8/5

Ignition’s mobile site is one of the best we’ve ever used. Most of its impressive slots (and other games) can be played through it, and the minimal yet attractive site design makes it really enjoyable to use.

Payouts are typically processed in around 24 hours, which is quick. Although there aren’t too many payment methods. Some of the options for depositing and withdrawing are VISA, Mastercard, and five cryptocurrencies (including Bitcoin and Litecoin).

Final Score: 4.8/5

There really isn’t much separating our top two legal online casinos. Illinois casino fans will likely be more than happy with either Ignition or Slots of Vegas.

>> Grab your $3,000 welcome bonus

3. Lucky Red Casino – Best Illinois Gambling Site for Bonuses

$4,000 welcome bonus deposit

Extra $75 chip for crypto

Video poker jackpot games

Instant play and downloadable games

Fast Interac and Bitcoin payouts

Cons:

Could have more table games

Dated website design

The huge amount of bonus cash available in the sign-up offer at Lucky Red Casino is certainly tantalizing, but we were keen to stick around when we saw what one of the best Illinois online casinos has in store.

Casino Games & Sports Betting Markets: 4.75/5

There are only around 200 games to play in total at Lucky Red Casino. It’s not a particularly vast game selection, but the good news is that the non-live games have been supplied by RealTime Gaming.

We particularly enjoyed the jackpot slots and video poker games here. Players can have a chance to win six and seven figures from these games, and they’re great fun to play in the first place.

There are also some great live casino games to explore after you’ve signed up for an account.

So, overall, there’s a good range of choice of quality games. But we’d need to see a few more titles added to give higher marks for this category.

Sports & Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5

The number one Illinois casino welcome bonus right now can be triggered on your first deposit at Lucky Red Casino with the promo code LUCKYRED400. It’s a 400% up to $4000 deposit match.

That’s impressive as it is, but it gets better if you pay with crypto, as this triggers an extra free $75 casino chip.

Other Factors: 4.7/5

You can enjoy a fair amount of the Lucky Red Casino game selection on the mobile or desktop sites. Plus, many of the games are available in instant play and downloadable mode on desktop.

However, we did find that the site aesthetic felt a little out of date, so an update will likely be needed soon.

On the banking side of things, you can opt for Interac or stick to Bitcoin gambling, and they are going to be your fastest ways to get paid out. Withdrawals to these banking options are processed in around a day. If you want to cash out with one of the other methods (check, bank transfer, etc.), it’s going to take a few days.

Final Score: 4.8/5

A couple of small details have held Lucky Red Casino back from the very highest scores, but the fact remains: this is one of the best online gambling sites in Illinois, with the best welcome bonus.

>> Grab the $4,000 welcome bonus

4. Super Slots – Best Live Dealer Games of all Illinois Gambling Sites



Pros:

More than 70 live casino games

300 free spins welcome bonus

Over 900 games in total

ViG live dealer games

Payouts made in minutes

Cons:

Not all slots available on mobile

Only free spins in welcome bonus

Of all the best gambling sites IL has to offer, Super Slots is the top option for live dealer games with an impressive selection of over 70 titles.

Casino Games & Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5

The choice of over 70 live casino games is pretty impressive as is, but it’s the depth of choice that really stood out to us. Super Slots lets you play blackjack and roulette as standard, of course, but there are also plenty of game shows and even some poker to play.

The majority of these games come from Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios, two providers whose names are synonymous with excellent live dealer experiences and high RTPs.

These games make up only a small percentage of the overall game selection, which is actually over 900 in total. The rest of it consists mostly of slots, some crash games, and a handful of video poker games amongst others.

Sports & Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

You could grab up to 300 free spins as a new player at Super Slots. It’s not really the largest bonus you’ll find, but we like it for a couple of factors.

Firstly, players get instant VIP access when they sign up and claim this offer, and the wagering requirements make the bonus easy to redeem for many players.

Beyond that, you can take advantage of weekly free spins, tourneys, and a bunch of other offers.

Other Factors: 4.7/5

Super Slots offers some of the best online casino payout speeds in the Illinois gambling industry, with processing taking place in a matter of minutes for many of the payment methods.

The quickest way to get paid out is with one of the 15+ cryptocurrencies. If you want to cash out with a fiat currency, the options are slightly more limited.

Using the Super Slots website is a pleasing experience on desktop and mobile devices because of some smooth, albeit slightly basic, site design. You just might find that a few of the slots are missing from mobile devices.

Final Score: 4.8/5

Live casino games are done right at Super Slots, and the impressive welcome bonus, combined with the fast payouts, round off a truly impressive site as a whole.

>> Get started with 300 free spins

5. BetOnline – Best Illinois Gambling Site for Online Sports Betting



Pros:

Over 1,000 daily sports betting markets

Competitive odds on most sports

Free bets and free spins bonus

Over 25 years of experience

More than 50 live dealer games

Cons:

Only free spins for casino bonus

A few lower-quality online slots

The top site for legal sports betting in the state of Illinois is BetOnline. Let’s find out why.

Casino Games & Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5

Pretty much every Illinois sports betting market under the sun is available to bet on at BetOnline, and with excellent odds to boot.

You’ll be able to bet on over 20 sports here, and most of them are covered extensively with dozens of daily markets. Plus, all of the major sports (football, golf, baseball, etc.) are covered with strong odds for the most part.

This site isn’t bad for casino games either. Perhaps the best part here is the 50+ live games section, many of which come from Fresh Deck Studios and Visionary iGaming.

There are over 900 slot games to play here as well, but the amount of quality throughout those doesn’t seem to be as good as it is at the likes of our top three.

Sports & Casino Bonuses: 4.7/5

BetOnline is offering a hybrid casino and sports betting welcome bonus to new players right now. You’ll get a 50% matched deposit of up to $250 for the sportsbook, and this comes with 100 free casino game spins. Just use the code FREE250 with your first payment to trigger it.

We might have liked to have seen some casino bonus funds as well, but at the end of the day, it’s not often you get to enjoy sports betting and casino funds under the same bonus umbrella.

Other Factors: 4.7/5

There’s a strong mobile betting experience available at BetOnline for both sports and casino gaming. You won’t have to compromise on quality by playing on your mobile device here.

Payouts are processed in around 24 hours, and there’s a reasonable selection of the major cryptocurrencies and credit cards. There just aren’t a lot of eWallets to deposit or withdraw with.

Final Score: 4.7/5

If you’re looking for online sportsbooks in Illinois, you won’t find a better option than BetOnline. The choice of markets and the quality of the odds pretty much elevate the sports gambling Illinois experience.

>> Get 100 spins and $250 in free bets

How We Picked the Best Online Gambling IL Sites

Casino Games & Sports Betting Markets

We always want to see a wide range of different types of casino games at any gambling site, especially if they’re from good providers, so that we know that the quality is going to be high. It’s even better if these sites combine their casino games with some sports betting markets.

Sports & Casino Bonuses

A good matched deposit or some free bets or spins for the casino and/or sportsbook sections of a gambling site go a long way for us. The welcome bonus tends to be the most lucrative of these, so these are the offers we’ve been focusing on.

Mobile Compatibility

It goes a long way if we’re able to access most of a site’s casino games and/or sports betting markets and features through a mobile site. And the design of the mobile site needs to be user-friendly, too.

Customer Support

We need to know that we’ll be able to get help instantly at the touch of a button, 24 hours a day, through a live chat. It’s pretty imperative.

Payout Speed & Options

There should be plenty of payment methods at each site, and we don’t want to bother with any gambling sites that make us wait for ages to receive our payments.

Why Slots of Vegas Is The Best Illinois Gambling Site

Here’s a quick reminder of how we came to the decision of listing Slots of Vegas as the number one online gambling site in Illinois.

Top slot games: Excellent software provider RealTime Gaming has supplied all of its best titles to Slots of Vegas for the best slot gaming experience.

Generous offer: There’s a $2,500 deposit match up for grabs at Slots of Vegas, plus 50 free spins. And both parts come with just 10x wagering requirements.

Great support: It’s easy to get hold of Slots of Vegas at any time of day, and the quality of the support is high too.

Strong mobile gaming: Most of the slots, live casino games, etc., can be played through the Slots of Vegas mobile site. It’s pretty easy to use as well.

Online Gambling vs. In-Person Betting in Illinois

Betting in person in the state of Illinois is all well and good, but the experience is just better online. These are some key benefits.

More Betting Markets

You’ll usually be able to bet more extensively online and with more competitive odds. That means you can stretch your bankroll further.

Better Casino Games

The choice of games online tends to be a lot better, and the payouts are higher. In general, the gameplay experience can be a lot more fun.

Bonus Offers

There are all kinds of deposit matches, bonus bets, free spins, etc., when you play online that you just don’t tend to get when betting in person.

24/7 Gameplay

If you want to punt on a sporting event or spin a slot in the middle of the night, you can do it online. There aren’t any closing times.

Online Gambling Illinois – FAQs

Are Illinois Gambling Sites Legit?

Yes, Illinois gambling sites are legit, but only if you choose one that’s properly licensed and has excellent reviews, like those on our list. It pays to do your research.

Are Online Casino Games Rigged in Illinois?

No, online casino games aren’t rigged. Any licensed site is regularly audited to ensure that its games are fair and completely random. The house will still have an edge, of course — but it won’t cheat you.

Which Payment Methods Can I Use for Online Gambling in Illinois?

You’ll typically be able to pay with credit cards, eWallets, vouchers, cryptocurrencies, and more at Illinois gambling sites.

The same payment options are available for Florida online casino sites and in other states as well.

Can I Gamble on My Mobile Device in Illinois?

Yes, mobile betting is available. Most Illinois online casinos are optimized to work just as well (if not better) on your phone or tablet, so you shouldn’t have any issues playing on the go.

What’s the Best Illinois Gambling Site?

The best Illinois gambling site overall is Slots of Vegas. It has all the best games and some great bonuses to boot.

Top 5 Sites for Online Gambling in Illinois Compared

Here are the top five online gambling sites in Illinois side by side, one more time.

Slots of Vegas: The number one site for gambling in Illinois is Slots of Vegas. The 250% up to $2,500 bonus and 50 spins offer is a big part of the reason for that.

Ignition: There are over 400 of the best slots in Illinois available to play at Ignition. If you want to check them out, you can get two 150% up to $1500 deposit matches when you sign up.

Lucky Red Casino: The top welcome bonus in the whole of Illinois right now is the Lucky Red Casino welcome offer. It’s a 400% up to $4000 deposit match, plus a $75 casino chip with crypto.

Super Slots: You’ll find more than 70 excellent live casino games at Super Slots, spanning blackjack, game shows, poker, and more. Check them out and grab the 300 free spins bonus, too.

BetOnline: Those who want to bet on sports and play casino games should check out BetOnline. Get up to $250 in free sports bets and 100 free slot game spins.

How to Sign Up for the Best Illinois Gambling Sites

We’re about to show you how to get your account at one of the best gambling sites in IL, using our top pick (Slots of Vegas) for reference.

1. Complete the Signup Form

Head to Slots of Vegas (or your chosen site)

Hit the Sign Up button

Fill out a few quick details to register

2. Verify Your Identity and Email

Confirm your email via the link

Enter the code from SMS

Upload documents if requested

3. Put Down Your First Deposit

Go to the cashier

Choose your payment method

Complete the next steps to transact

4. Play Some Casino Games

Pick out some casino games

Try demo slots to get a feel for them

Enjoy your welcome bonus and deposit funds

Tips for Online Gambling in Illinois

Look for the Best Sports Wagering Odds

Just like online gambling in Texas, there are lots of sports betting companies in Illinois, and each of them offers different odds for different events. So, if you like to bet on the same sport most of the time, you should look for an Illinois online gambling site that generally offers the best odds for that sport.

Find the Highest RTPs

The best way to boost your bankroll when playing casino games is to look for high RTP rates. These show you how much a game pays out on average, so of course, the higher, the better.

Contact the Illinois Gaming Board with Any Issues or Questions

If you ever feel like one of the real money online gambling sites you’re playing at is mistreating you, you can reach out to the Illinois Gaming Board with any questions or concerns. This company is in charge of all the gambling activity in the state, so they’re a good contact to have.

Grab Every New Customer Offer

All the best online casinos and sports betting sites will offer new players free bets, free spins, matched deposits, or any combination of these things. You may as well get all of them while you shop around! Just note that you can only really get one welcome bonus from each site.

Set a Budget

Make sure to tell yourself how much money (and time) you can afford to lose before you go into any casino gaming or sports betting session. It’s important to stay in control in this way.

Use Any Responsible Gambling Tools You See

Stay safe when you gamble online! Every time you sign up for a new Illinois online gambling site, it’s worth looking to see which responsible gambling tools are at your disposal.

Deposit limits and helplines can be really useful to help you stay in control of your gambling activities.

Ready to Start Gambling Online for Real Money in Illinois?

The Illinois online gambling scene is pretty amazing right now. It has some of the best sports betting sites and online casinos on the market.

Of all the IL online casinos and sports betting sites out there, the best option is Slots of Vegas. You won’t find better games and bonuses than those of this site. However, BetOnline is better for sports betting, Ignition is better for slots, etc., so be sure to check out all our top online gambling sites Illinois picks.

