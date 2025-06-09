Growing up where “beach day” meant boardwalks and crashing waves, I never imagined Louisiana would call me to the coast.

After several seasoned travelers raved about the hidden charm of Louisiana beaches, I discovered a world apart from the tourist-packed coastlines I’d known. There were laid-back beach towns, uncrowded shores, and a quiet charm that made you want to linger a little longer.

I packed up for a long weekend road trip, mapping out a few of the most talked-about beaches in Louisiana.

A mix of online recommendations, word-of-mouth tips, and good old-fashioned curiosity led me to four small towns dotted along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, each with its own pace, flavor, and rhythm.

Does Louisiana Have a Beach?

If you’ve ever wondered, “Does Louisiana have beaches?” you’re not alone.

The state might not top the typical list of coastal getaways, but that’s exactly why it’s worth considering. While it’s better known for jazz and jambalaya, Louisiana beaches offer a different kind of retreat: more rugged, more real, and undeniably under-the-radar.

Why Louisiana Beaches Are a Must-Visit

The beaches Louisiana lays claim to are a quiet kind of spectacular. Unlike the polished boardwalks or high-rise backdrops of Florida or California, Louisiana beach towns lean into the natural setting: miles of marshy inlets, sandy shorelines, and wildlife you often share the beach with.

You’re not getting beach clubs and resorts; you’re getting wind in your hair and maybe a heron flying overhead.

Top Louisiana Beaches You Have to Visit

While technically nestled along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, the vibe here is more old-soul than spring break. This is where you bring a beach chair, not a beach agenda.

Here are some of my top picks:

Holly Beach



Among the best beaches in Louisiana, the first stop was Holly Beach, tucked along the Cameron shoreline. Locals call it the ‘Cajun Riviera,’ but don’t expect yachts and fine dining.

This remote stretch of shoreline feels like you’ve stepped into your own private world. I stayed at the Pickled Pelican RV Resort, a quiet spot with a view of the water and a lot of sky. There are no hotels in town, and that’s part of the charm.

I went in spring, and the ‘crowds’ consisted of a handful of campers and a few beachcombers collecting shells in the late afternoon sun. It reminded me a bit of the laid-back coastal spots you find in hidden beach gems along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Holly Beach was wide and windswept, with smooth sands perfect for a barefoot stroll. The quiet was almost meditative.

Grand Isle



Next up was Grand Isle, a narrow barrier island with the title of the closest beach to New Orleans.

While it’s more developed than Holly Beach, it still has a small-town ease that’s hard to beat.

Grand Isle State Park offered stunning trails and vast sandy areas where I watched the sun melt into the Gulf. The birdwatching alone was worth the drive; walking the Grand Isle Birding Trail, I spotted herons, egrets, and even a few hawks threading through the oak groves.

The energy on Grand Isle is unmistakable. Families camped near the dunes, anglers lined the pier, and laughter floated from beach bonfires as dusk settled in. It’s the kind of place you instantly feel at home, even if it’s your first visit.

Rutherford Beach

One of the most unexpected highlights was Rutherford Beach, a tucked-away haven that felt more like a secret than a destination.

I had heard it was excellent for shell collecting, but that’s underselling it. The shoreline was a kaleidoscope of broken coral, soft shells, and driftwood. Better still, you can drive right onto the beach.

I camped under the stars, the waves lapping a few feet from my tailgate. I can’t remember the last time I saw a clear sky or felt so far from noise. There were no gift shops or crowds, just the sound of water and the occasional call of gulls. It's the kind of serenity you'll also find in some of Alabama's hidden beach escapes — quiet, unassuming, and completely worth the detour.

It’s a Louisiana beach that doesn’t ask for attention, but rewards those who give it.

North Beach

Last on my list was North Beach in Lake Charles, known for being the only white-sand inland beach along the Gulf Coast. It has more infrastructure than the other spots: volleyball nets, picnic areas, and plenty of room to stretch out.

What struck me most was how clean and inviting it was. Families lounged under umbrellas, kids built sandcastles, and everyone seemed to have space to breathe.

It’s an easy, accessible day trip and a solid choice for visitors who like social and straightforward beach days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Louisiana Beaches

Before heading out on my trip, I had plenty of questions and got even more once I started posting photos from the road.

What Is the Best Beach in Louisiana?

That depends on what you’re after.

Tranquility? Go to Rutherford Beach. Social vibes? Head to Grand Isle. Remote beauty? Holly Beach is a standout.

Are Louisiana Beaches Clean and Swimmable?

They are! Many have gentle tides and are well-maintained by the communities that surround them.

Bring beach shoes for some of the rockier patches.

Is the Louisiana Coast Safe to Visit?

Absolutely; like any trip, check weather conditions and local updates.

These towns are generally welcoming, laid-back, and perfect for slow travel.

Wrapping Up My Gulf Coast Getaway

The calm of the shoreline, the town’s slow pace, and the surprise of such natural beauty in unexpected places left a mark.

If you love discovering places that feel untouched and lived in all at once, the beaches in Louisiana on the Gulf are calling. Take the road less traveled, pitch a tent, and let the Louisiana ocean show you a side of the South that rarely makes the headlines, but always finds its way into your heart.

The ​​best Louisiana beaches are waiting for you!





