Reflecting on my most memorable travel moments, a few unexpected places always float to the top. My recent trip exploring Alabama beaches is now one of them.

I’ll admit, when I started planning, I wasn’t sure what to expect. “Does Alabama have beaches?” was the question that popped up more than once when I told friends where I was heading.

I’d been hearing about the Gulf Coast beaches for years: gorgeous white sand, welcoming communities and sunsets that could hush a room. It was time to see for myself.

Beaches in Alabama Everyone Should Visit

Throughout my stay, I discovered that Alabama isn’t just a beach destination, but an experience full of charm, calm and sunshine. Each beach brought something special to the table, whether it was the scenery, the people or the quiet moments I didn’t realize I needed.

Gulf Shores Beach

Among the Gulf Shore Beaches, locals had recommended it for a reason. The sand was powdery and white, the surf gentle and the atmosphere inviting without being chaotic.

This was one of my favorites among my options for beaches in Alabama with clear water. The wide beach makes it easy to find a spot even on a busy day. Clean, modern restrooms were a huge plus, as were the blue mats that led down toward the surf.

This Gulf Shores Alabama beach quickly proved why it’s often counted among the top beaches in the state.

Dauphin Island Beach



This beach felt like a sweet little secret. It was far less crowded, perfect for a slower-paced day.

Families gathered along the shore, kids climbing over rocks and splashing in the gentle tide. Birdwatchers with binoculars tiptoed near the dunes, and I joined them for a while, mesmerized by the local seabirds.

I appreciated how clean it was, thanks partly to the park’s efforts and trash buckets set out for guests to use. Dauphin Island gave me that feeling of old-school summer—simple, joyful and unplugged.

Alabama Point East

Alabama Point East was postcard pretty, with a long boardwalk through sandy dunes leading to the water. That day, there were no jellyfish in sight, just calm waves and blue skies (making it feel like one of the best beaches in Alabama).

I especially liked how the beach catered to both families and solo travelers; two food trucks parked nearby meant I could grab BBQ and a popsicle after a swim.

I explored nearby Gulf State Park, an absolute gem with bike paths, nature trails and peaceful spots to sit and listen to the suns of nature. This may be the best beach in Alabama for visitors looking for both fun and tranquillity.

Lagoon Pass Park

If you’re craving some solitude, this hidden nook is your ticket. Lagoon Pass Park offers a more intimate beach experience located west of Gulf Shores’ main beach.

The parking lot is small, so arrive early in peak season; once you’re in, it’s worth it. I loved that I could choose between setting up along the calm lagoon or the rolling Gulf of Mexico beaches.

The restrooms were clean, and it felt like an excellent option for families who want to avoid the big crowds.

Fairhope North Beach Park

Fairhope was one of my top stops, though it’s not your typical beach town.

The beach park here overlooks Mobile Bay, and the atmosphere is slower, quieter and more social. Locals gathered for cookouts, friendly chats and long walks along the water.

The sand was soft, the breeze just right and I even caught a local festival happening downtown later that evening. There’s a richness to this community that adds depth to the beach scene, and it’s incredibly photogenic.

Top Beachfront Hotels in Alabama

When it came to accommodations, I tried a mix of budget-friendly and luxe stays, all of which offered front-row access to the best Alabama beaches.



The Lodge at Gulf State Park

This eco-friendly resort in Gulf Shores felt more like a retreat than a hotel. The lodge blends into the landscape beautifully and offers everything from fine dining to casual poolside snacks.

My room had a rustic, beachy feel, and waking up with the waves just beyond my balcony was everything I hoped for.

Inn At Dauphin Island

A quiet, comfortable stay with boardwalk access straight to the beach, I appreciated this inn’s homey vibe. My condo was bright and beachy, with thoughtful touches like a hose to rinse off sandy feet and a well-stocked kitchen for DIY breakfasts.

Turquoise Place East Tower

Luxury seekers should head here. My suite had a hot tub on the balcony (yes, really) and ocean views that made me gasp. The resort has pools, pickleball courts and even a waterslide. It’s a solid choice for families or anyone wanting amenities without giving up beach access.

Cottage at Lagoon by Wyndham Vacation Rentals

Tucked away near Lagoon Pass Park, this rental had serious charm. Think beach-chic decor, ultra-comfy beds and a patio perfect for sunset cocktails. I loved the family-friendly layout; private beach access was a win.

Key West Inn, Fairhope

Budget-conscious travelers take note: this simple hotel is a short drive from Fairhope’s beach scene and is surprisingly comfortable. My room was clean and spacious, and it came with a hearty breakfast. It is fantastic value for the price and ideal if you’re exploring the Bay Area.

Alabama Beach Restaurants to Check Out

No beach trip is complete without some good eats, and Alabama never disappoints.



The Hangout (Gulf Shores)

This spot is loud, lively and chaotic in the best way. I had oysters and a tropical cocktail while watching a live band on stage. The crowd was mixed, the vibe fun and the food surprisingly good for such a party-forward place.

Miguel’s Beach’n Baja (Dauphin Island)

This walk-up taco stand blew me away. The chicken burrito was tender, juicy and packed with flavor. Service was quick, and the vibe was laid-back and local.

Louisiana Lagniappe (Orange Beach)

For a more upscale dining experience, this place was perfect. I tried the Bayou grouper and stuffed shrimp; every bite was a dream, and the views from the marina-side patio added to the magic.

Zeke’s Restaurant (Gulf Shores)

We went early and grabbed an outdoor table. The pork chop here deserves an award. Our server brought over a heater as the night cooled, and everything from the hummus to the key lime pie was memorable.

Tamara’s Downtown (Fairhope)

The 8-oz filet I had here ranks among my all-time favorites. The staff were warm, the atmosphere cozy, and the rolls? Let’s just say I could’ve made a meal out of those alone.

Quick FAQ About Alabama Beaches

Before you pack your bags, here are some quick answers to common questions about Alabama’s underrated coastline.

What’s the best time to visit?

Late spring and early fall offer warm temps and fewer crowds, though summer brings plenty of energy.

Are Alabama beaches crowded?

It depends on where you go. Spots like Gulf Shores can be busy, but quieter gems like Lagoon Pass Park or Dauphin Island offer space to breathe.

Do I need a car?

Yes. Public transportation is limited, so having a vehicle will give you access to more remote beaches and eateries.

Head Out to the Beach in Alabama

Now you know the answer to the question, “Does Alabama have a beach?”

The answer is a resounding: “Yes! Many of them!”

My trip to the beaches Alabama has along its coast was full of sweet surprises, from the clear Gulf waters to the food, the hospitality and those quiet, sun-drenched moments with my toes in the sand. There’s something magical about the way these beach towns make you feel both at home and on vacation at the same time.

If you’re craving a slower-paced coastal escape filled with scenic beauty, friendly faces and some of the best Gulf Shore beaches you’ve never heard of—start planning your own Alabama adventure.