New York City is more than just busy streets and tall buildings. There is just so much to see, and if it were up to me, I’d take months to explore the must-see places in New York.

But I’m sure not everyone has the time for that, so I might as well share some of the best places I’ve been to in the Big Apple.

So, if you’re trying to come up with an NYC must-do list, come with me as I explore the top 10 places to visit in NYC that you can add to your itinerary.

Unavoidable New York Popular Attractions

While these places are probably already part of anyone’s New York bucket list, you still should know why they’re worth visiting.

Statue of Liberty

It’s easy to understand why the Statue of Liberty is usually at the top of any New York must-do list. It screams New York and is the best way to let everyone know you’re in the Big Apple.

My visit was as expected. There were plenty of tourists exploring Liberty Island, but I’m glad I went. Seeing the statue up close is nothing compared to viewing it from afar. You just really have to be there to understand why it’s one of the must-see places in New York City.

Central Park

Central Park is a massive green space in the middle of Manhattan, and it's a welcome escape from the city's hustle and bustle.

I spent a day exploring the park, strolling along the paths, admiring the trees, and people-watching. There's a little bit of everything there: gardens, lakes, playgrounds, and even a zoo.

Empire State Building

Another must-see spot in NYC that’s undeniably touristy but worth it is the Empire State Building. It truly embodies New York, and if you’re not afraid of heights, it’s a visit you won’t want to miss.

From the observation decks on the 86th and 102nd floors, you can enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views of the city, stretching to Central Park, the Statue of Liberty, and more. Watching the sunset or the city light up at night could be the best way to enjoy your visit here.

Little Island

Little Island is a relatively new addition to the New York City scene, and it's definitely unique. It's a park built on these concrete pillars over the Hudson River, and both tourists and locals would go there to roam around, take pictures, or simply relax.

Midnight Moment in Times Square

Times Square is a sensory overload, with its bright lights, giant billboards, and constant flow of people. But if you're there at midnight, you can experience the Midnight Moment, where all the billboards synchronize to display a coordinated art piece.

Hidden Gems in New York

So, maybe you’ve already been to the popular must-go places in New York and want to see something new. It's time to explore some hidden spots. Here are some that I recommend:

Ghostbusters HQ

Okay, this one's a bit niche, but if you're a Ghostbusters fan, you have to check out Hook & Ladder 8, the fire station that was used as the Ghostbusters HQ in the movies. It's a real fire station, and you can usually see it from the outside.

It's a fun little detour for movie buffs like myself, as it somehow also serves as a New York museum . There are plenty of set pieces displayed all over the building that I had fun looking at.

Brooklyn Flea Market

If you're into vintage finds and unique treasures, the Brooklyn Flea Market is the place to be. Just know it's only held on weekends. It’s usually packed with vendors selling pretty much anything you can think of. I mostly loved the art being sold there.

It's a great place to find something special and get a taste of Brooklyn's creative scene. Locals would also go here, but even if you’re not, be there just so you can get a unique trinket to remind you of your New York trip.

Mmuseumm

Mmuseumm is a tiny museum in Tribeca that showcases a collection of everyday objects. It sounds weird, but it's actually really interesting. It's a celebration of the mundane, and it makes you think about the stories behind the things we often take for granted.

Dining

Sure, traveling is all about seeing different places and attractions, but it’s not complete without food. NYC has all sorts of dining places, but here are the ones I recommend:

Katz's Delicatessen

Katz's Delicatessen is a New York institution famous for its pastrami on rye and its appearance in the movie "When Harry Met Sally."

I had the pastrami sandwich, and it was seriously good. The meat was tender and flavorful, and the rye bread was perfect. It's a bit of a tourist spot, but it's a must-try for a classic New York experience.

Lombardi's Pizza

Lombardi's Pizza in Little Italy claims to be the first pizzeria in America, and their coal-fired pies are legendary. I had a margherita pizza, and the crust was perfectly charred, the sauce was tangy, and the mozzarella was fresh.

It was a simple but delicious pizza that reminded me why New York pizza is so famous.

The Backroom

For a unique night out, check out The Back Room, a hidden speakeasy in the Lower East Side. It's got a cool atmosphere with dim lighting, vintage decor, and live jazz music. It has an intimate setting, which is also an ideal spot for a romantic date. They also serve unique cocktails.

Tips for Experiencing the Places You Can Visit in NYC

Planning to visit NYC soon? Let me share some tips I heard and learned that made my trip worthwhile:

Use public transportation: The subway is the fastest and most efficient way to get around the city. So buy a MetroCard as soon as possible when you get there.

The subway is the fastest and most efficient way to get around the city. So buy a MetroCard as soon as possible when you get there. Walk, walk, walk : New York City is a great city to explore on foot, and it’s the best way to discover hidden gems. However, avoid quiet and dark alleys at night just to be safe.

: New York City is a great city to explore on foot, and it’s the best way to discover hidden gems. However, avoid quiet and dark alleys at night just to be safe. Don't be afraid to ask for help: I’d say most of the New Yorkers I encountered are helpful and friendly, so don't hesitate to ask for directions or recommendations.

Must-See Places in New York City: Overall Thoughts

Overall, New York City is all about experience. There are plenty of places to explore, but it should be more than just ticking off a checklist of tourist attractions.

To truly experience it, don’t just explore popular attractions and when ideal, mingle with the locals to learn more about the city. Let your curiosity guide you on a memorable visit.

Top 10 Places to Visit in New York City – FAQs

Is New York expensive to visit?

Yes, it can be, but you can still keep it budget-friendly with choices like street food, free attractions, and public transportation. Taxis are usually expensive.

Is it safe to walk around NYC at night?

Yes, it’s generally safe to walk around NYC at night, but stick to well-lit and busy neighborhoods like Midtown Manhattan and Times Square. Avoid less-traveled or poorly lit areas, especially if you’re walking alone.

Should I rent a car when visiting New York?

I don’t recommend renting a car when visiting New York. NYC's subway, buses, and walkable neighborhoods make this unnecessary, and parking is usually a nightmare.

