New York City is more than just busy streets and tall buildings. There is just so much to see, and if it were up to me, I’d take months to explore the must-see places in New York.
But I’m sure not everyone has the time for that, so I might as well share some of the best places I’ve been to in the Big Apple.
So, if you’re trying to come up with an NYC must-do list, come with me as I explore the top 10 places to visit in NYC that you can add to your itinerary.
Unavoidable New York Popular Attractions
While these places are probably already part of anyone’s New York bucket list, you still should know why they’re worth visiting.
Statue of Liberty
My visit was as expected. There were plenty of tourists exploring Liberty Island, but I’m glad I went. Seeing the statue up close is nothing compared to viewing it from afar. You just really have to be there to understand why it’s one of the must-see places in New York City.
Central Park
I spent a day exploring the park, strolling along the paths, admiring the trees, and people-watching. There's a little bit of everything there: gardens, lakes, playgrounds, and even a zoo.
Empire State Building
From the observation decks on the 86th and 102nd floors, you can enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views of the city, stretching to Central Park, the Statue of Liberty, and more. Watching the sunset or the city light up at night could be the best way to enjoy your visit here.
Little Island
Midnight Moment in Times Square
Hidden Gems in New York
So, maybe you’ve already been to the popular must-go places in New York and want to see something new. It's time to explore some hidden spots. Here are some that I recommend:
Ghostbusters HQ
It's a fun little detour for movie buffs like myself, as it somehow also serves as a New York museum. There are plenty of set pieces displayed all over the building that I had fun looking at.
Brooklyn Flea Market
It's a great place to find something special and get a taste of Brooklyn's creative scene. Locals would also go here, but even if you’re not, be there just so you can get a unique trinket to remind you of your New York trip.
Mmuseumm
Dining
Sure, traveling is all about seeing different places and attractions, but it’s not complete without food. NYC has all sorts of dining places, but here are the ones I recommend:
Katz's Delicatessen
I had the pastrami sandwich, and it was seriously good. The meat was tender and flavorful, and the rye bread was perfect. It's a bit of a tourist spot, but it's a must-try for a classic New York experience.
Lombardi's Pizza
It was a simple but delicious pizza that reminded me why New York pizza is so famous.
The Backroom
Tips for Experiencing the Places You Can Visit in NYC
Planning to visit NYC soon? Let me share some tips I heard and learned that made my trip worthwhile:
- Use public transportation: The subway is the fastest and most efficient way to get around the city. So buy a MetroCard as soon as possible when you get there.
- Walk, walk, walk: New York City is a great city to explore on foot, and it’s the best way to discover hidden gems. However, avoid quiet and dark alleys at night just to be safe.
- Don't be afraid to ask for help: I’d say most of the New Yorkers I encountered are helpful and friendly, so don't hesitate to ask for directions or recommendations.
Must-See Places in New York City: Overall Thoughts
Overall, New York City is all about experience. There are plenty of places to explore, but it should be more than just ticking off a checklist of tourist attractions.
To truly experience it, don’t just explore popular attractions and when ideal, mingle with the locals to learn more about the city. Let your curiosity guide you on a memorable visit.
Top 10 Places to Visit in New York City – FAQs
Is New York expensive to visit?
Yes, it can be, but you can still keep it budget-friendly with choices like street food, free attractions, and public transportation. Taxis are usually expensive.
Is it safe to walk around NYC at night?
Yes, it’s generally safe to walk around NYC at night, but stick to well-lit and busy neighborhoods like Midtown Manhattan and Times Square. Avoid less-traveled or poorly lit areas, especially if you’re walking alone.
Should I rent a car when visiting New York?
I don’t recommend renting a car when visiting New York. NYC's subway, buses, and walkable neighborhoods make this unnecessary, and parking is usually a nightmare.
I’m off to pack for my next adventure! In the meantime, you can write to me with questions, comments, or suggestions about what I should do next at [email protected]