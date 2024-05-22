Paris Olympics 2024: Be Inspired By The Upcoming Competition, Athletes and Opportunities

Trampoline gymnastics is the ultimate test of diligence, strength, and technique for those who compete. Though it might be a fun, leisurely activity for most, for the aspiring gymnast who has their sights set on Olympic gold, it’s a tool that can bring them glory.
While we all eagerly await the Paris Olympics 2024, we’ll delve into all the details you need to know about this competitive sport.
Brief overview of trampoline gymnastics
Trampoline gymnastics, also known as rebound or bounce gymnastics, is a dynamic sport that combines athleticism, grace, and precision. Athletes perform a series of acrobatic maneuvers to place well in this sport while bouncing on a trampoline. They present flips, twists, and somersaults with exceptional height and control while being graded. Trampoline gymnastics require extreme strength, flexibility, and spatial awareness as they execute complex routines with seamless transitions and perfect form.
Starting in the early 20th century as a training tool for astronauts and pilots, trampoline gymnastics has evolved into a competitive sport governed by strict rules and judging criteria. Many love watching it today for its exhilarating performance and exceptional skills demonstrated by the athletes.
Who is representing the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Trampoline Gymnastics?
Two athletes will make up Team USA for Trampoline Gymnastics at the Olympics in Paris this year. However, the team has yet to be announced. The final team announcement will happen at the conclusion of the USA Gymnastics Championships from June 21 - 26 in Minneapolis.
Trampoline gymnasts to watch for the 2024 Paris Olympics:
In the men’s division, The U.S. earned a quota spot in the men’s event at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, thanks to Tokyo Olympian Aliaksei Shostak, who was the top American in eighth place.
In the women’s division, there are currently three top performers vying for their spot on the Olympic Team. Two-time Olympian Nicole Ahsinger is a strong contender, and if she makes the team, this will be her third Olympic appearance.
The other female U.S. contenders include Jessica Stevens, a world bronze medalist who secured the U.S. quota spot for Paris at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships. Then there’s Tokyo Olympic alternate Sarah Webster.
How are trampoline gymnasts scored at the Olympics?
The Trampoline Olympics often consists of two separate events (men’s and women’s). These events involve athletes bouncing 8+ meters high in the air on a trampoline. Each athlete will perform a series of bounces, somersaults, and twists.
Competitors will be given the opportunity to perform their practiced routines, which consist of ten elements, before the judges. They will be scored based on their difficulty, execution, and time spent in the air.
What does it take to become an Olympic Trampolinist?
Being a trampoline gymnast that competes at an Olympic level is not all fun and games. It requires a great amount of dedication, determination, precision, flexibility and athleticism.
Most Olympic trampolinists take between four to seven years to compete at an elite level. They will generally start competing between the ages of 10 - 15 years old and will achieve an elite level in their late teens.
When to get into competitive trampolining
Let’s start off with the fact that everyone is different. Whether it’s you or your kid you’re thinking of, if you haven’t already, go ahead and buy a trampoline for them to enjoy at home. It’s safe for kids to start jumping on a trampoline from as young as three years old. Vuly has a huge range of trampolines for sale to help you find the perfect one for your child.
Here is an age-based generalized model to base trampolinist progress on:
- Under 7: At this age, your child should just be involved in play and movement
- Age 7 - 9: From the age of seven, your child can start learning the fundamental movement patterns; however, getting them to take trampolining seriously from this stage will not significantly impact their future success. Just keep it fun and grow their love for trampolining
- Age 10 - 15: Now is the time to emphasize the fun in fundamentals, as introducing stressors and pressure will minimize their chances of pursuing a competitive career. By now, your child can start learning the rules and start entering competitions, but once again, keep it fun
- Age 16-21: While still keeping it fun, now is the age when your child can start specializing and begin more rigorous training. By now, athletes will start entering senior international competitions, but they do not need to compromise their personal life and school for the sake of trampolining
- Age 20-30: By the age of 20, your child will know if a competitive trampolining career is something they want to pursue, and they will need to start prioritizing training and making compromises to succeed. Most athletes will reach their peak between the age of 20 and 30, so they’ll need to work on maintaining their fitness and competitiveness
Final Thoughts
As this year’s Olympic Games in Paris approaches, let’s get into the spirit of the sport and start getting excited to support our team. Who knows, it might be you there in a few years.