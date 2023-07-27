1XRUN will compensate all artists in new Murals in Islandview festival

Public art continues to beautify Detroit

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 2:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 1XRUN takes their murals festival from Eastern Market to Islandview. - Layla McMurtrie
Layla McMurtrie
1XRUN takes their murals festival from Eastern Market to Islandview.

Contemporary art company 1XRUN is expanding its annual murals festival east with its new Murals in Islandview event.

The new project comes as 1XRUN realized the need for more public art in the Islandview neighborhood, where it relocated its headquarters to in 2018. It previously called Eastern Market home, where it had developed the popular Murals in the Market festival that has filled the district with dozens of murals from artists from all over.

1XRUN, along with the Detroit artists chosen for Murals in Islandview, gathered at its gallery and cafe Spot Lite on Thursday to discuss the changes.

Related
Spot Lite opened in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood in 2021.

Detroit’s Murals in the Market retooled as Murals in Islandview: The festival will be held in and around 1XRUN’s new headquarters

For the first time ever, the festival will be able to pay all of the artists participating, which organizers say will be the standard practice moving forward.

“It’s really necessary and essential,” says India Solomon, an abstract visual artist involved in this year’s event. “We all have different roles in the community, so if you see this as our profession and the way we show up in the world, it feels good to be compensated.”

While Solomon has been involved in Detroit’s art community for a few years, this is her first time officially being a part of the 1XRUN festival. To her, murals are a “beautiful combination” of community building, developing spaces, and allowing artists to grow their artistic practice.

“We’re all on either side of the process, whether it’s through making it or having the impact,” Solomon adds. “The important thing here is serving that role of beautifying environments that have not received that attention.”

click to enlarge Rick Williams, a painter who will be involved in the project, is currently the featured artist at Spotlite. - Layla McMurtrie
Layla McMurtrie
Rick Williams, a painter who will be involved in the project, is currently the featured artist at Spotlite.

The Murals in the Market festival began in 2015, and expanded with the Small Business Mural Project in 2017 to create murals beyond the Eastern Market.

Murals in Islandview continues 1xRUN’s goal to represent a diverse array of artists. Besides Solomon, the new festival will feature some of Detroit’s hottest artists, including Rick Williams, Sheefy McFly, Tony Whlgn, Ivan Montoya, and many more.

Murals in Islandview will launch on Tuesday, Sept. 26, offering more than a dozen activations throughout the week, ending on a high note with an official closing party for Design Core’s Month of Design. The block party finale is helping to fund the festival, which is also supported by sponsors DTE, The Gilbert Family Foundation and ITC, Downtown Boxing Gym, and Paxahau.

The festival is free to the public, and all programming will be held at Spot Lite.

Location Details

Spot Lite

2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Detroit

5 articles
Related
India Solomon at her solo show "Places" at Norwest Gallery of Art.

Detroit painter and designer India Solomon launches ‘Fluid Spaces’ brick and mortar: She also has her first solo exhibit at Norwest Gallery of Art this month

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Arts Beats & Eats announces 2023 lineup

By Layla McMurtrie

The Oneders.

You can meet the women of ‘Evil Dead’ at Motor City Nightmares

By Lee DeVito

You can meet the women of ‘Evil Dead’ at Motor City Nightmares

Detroit Zoo celebrates 95th anniversary with events in August

By Lee DeVito

Griffin Claw Brewing Company has a new Griffin Claw Pub and Beer Garden at the Detroit Zoo.

Free Will Astrology (July 26-Aug. 1)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

You can meet the women of ‘Evil Dead’ at Motor City Nightmares

By Lee DeVito

You can meet the women of ‘Evil Dead’ at Motor City Nightmares

Detroit’s Sidewalk Festival returns for two weekends of community

By Randiah Camille Green

A scene from the Sidewalk Festival in Detroit.

The past and future of electric vehicles explored at the Ford Piquette Plant

By Lee DeVito

The past and future of electric vehicles explored at the Ford Piquette Plant (2)

Detroit Zoo celebrates 95th anniversary with events in August

By Lee DeVito

Griffin Claw Brewing Company has a new Griffin Claw Pub and Beer Garden at the Detroit Zoo.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us