THC tablets give Michigan cannabis users a more controlled experience

For most of his adult life, Chris Emerson was on a clear path.

He earned a PhD in small molecule chemistry, completed a postdoc at Stanford, and seemed destined for a career in either pharmaceutical development or academia. But in 2012, frustrated with the rigid options in front of him, Emerson walked away from the lab and found himself in the majestic Redwoods of northern California.

He spent four months living in a tent on a medicinal cannabis farm, surrounded by thousands of plants. That unexpected detour would ultimately reshape his life and redefine his career.

Today, Emerson is the founder and CEO of LEVEL, a California-based cannabis company that formulates vegan, sugar-free tablets called Protab designed to deliver consistent, predictable effects.

“I had always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Emerson tells me. “But I never understood how I was gonna reconcile a traditional, hard science background that would be very capital-intensive and regulatory.”

He adds, “Then I ended up on a medicinal cannabis farm in the Redwoods.”

LEVEL’s Protab products are part of a growing shift in how people consume and think about cannabis. Rather than chasing the highest-THC flower or eating sugar-laden gummies, Emerson's approach is grounded in precision, predictability, and functionality. Each tablet is formulated with a specific goal in mind: energy, sleep, focus, social ease, or stress relief.

The tablets are compact, discreet, and consistent. Each contains 20 milligrams of THC and is scored to be split into two 10-milligram servings. Several products also incorporate cannabinoids beyond THC, such as THCv, CBN, and CBG, to target specific effects.

“Everyone’s used to taking a tablet,” Emerson says. “Whether we have prescription medication or we take supplements — or, when we’re older, maybe recreational drugs — we trust the form factor and we understand it.”

Among the most popular offerings is Boost, which contains 20 mg THC, 10 mg THCv, and 3 mg CBG. It’s designed to increase energy and focus without the fog or paranoia that can sometimes come with high-THC sativas. Emerson says the best feedback is when people say they didn’t realize they were high, but they just cleaned their car, did their laundry, or gardened for hours and had the best day.

For those seeking rest, Lights Out offers a mix of THC, CBN, and CBG to aid with relaxation and sleep. Other tablets include sativa, hybrid, and indica varieties of Protab, which deliver traditional cannabis effects in a smoke-free, sugar-free form.

The Protab tablets are inexpensive, too. With each package containing 10 tablets, they range in price from $3 for a two-pack to $16 for a 10-pack of the enhanced versions.

Product reviews

I tried LEVEL’s Lights Out tablet on a recent evening before bed, and within 30 minutes I could feel a noticeable shift. My body became calm and soothed, and I drifted off to sleep easily. I stayed asleep through the night and woke up without the dreaded grogginess or “weed hangover” that sometimes follows other cannabis products designed for sleep.

As someone who struggles with winding down, Lights Out provided a clean, calming experience that delivered exactly what it promised.

But Boost quickly became my favorite. Taking one tablet felt like drinking a long-lasting energy drink, but without the jittery edge or anxiety. There was definitely a noticeable buzz, but not in a way that felt overwhelming.

Boost kept me focused, energized, and creative for hours. It enhanced my productivity without slowing me down. It’s an ideal option for people who want to stay active and clear-headed while still enjoying the benefits of cannabis.

Nerding out on THC

Emerson says the company’s mission is rooted in the belief that cannabis can and should be tailored to individual needs. The goal isn’t to get as high as possible; it’s to fine-tune experiences.

“We’re not trying to get everyone high so they’re just stupefied,” he says. “We want them to be in this amazing place where these cannabinoids are adding to the experience of their life, augmenting it in positive ways.”

That scientific rigor is a constant theme in Emerson’s story. Before cannabis, he worked in biotech and led research teams. At LEVEL, he serves as CEO and chief scientist, overseeing product formulation, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance.

“We look at all the peer-reviewed literature, legacy industry data, and our own empirical testing,” he says. “The sweet spot is where those three overlap. That’s how we feel confident we can give people the effect they’re looking for.”

But he doesn’t run the company alone. His wife Brie Emerson is LEVEL’s co-owner and chief operating officer. A former top-ranked national sales rep, she now manages the company’s sales, marketing, HR, and team management. Where Chris brings technical expertise, Brie brings operational knowledge and sales leadership.

“She was in-between jobs when we were starting to get traction in California,” Chris recalls. “She jumped in and said, ‘You guys need a lot of help. You’re not going to make it.’ And she just took it by the reins.”

Brie’s outgoing personality and people skills are a perfect complement to Chris’s more introverted, science-focused role. Together, they’ve built LEVEL into California’s top-selling cannabis tablet brand and expanded into seven states, including Michigan.

In Michigan, LEVEL partners with Pleasantrees, a local cannabis company, to produce and distribute the tablets. Because LEVEL’s production requires specialized equipment and technical expertise, the company uses a mobile manufacturing model. They bring in a portable facility, produce tablets in bulk, and leave them with their local partners to package and distribute.

Opening minds

Even with LEVEL’s growth, Emerson says awareness is still a challenge. While gummies and pre-rolls are easy to understand, tablets require a shift in mindset, and that means education.

“Education is absolutely critical,” he says. “We need to help people understand that there are other modes of consumption that address specific needs.”

Looking ahead, Emerson believes LEVEL is just getting started. As cannabis research expands and more consumers seek out customizable options, he sees the potential for enormous growth.

“Cannabis isn’t a silver bullet. It’s not going to solve all your problems,” he says. “But it can take the edge off and help you make changes in your life. Then your body can go through that process to heal or grow.”

It’s part of a holistic approach, he says.

For Emerson, the road from chemistry labs to cannabis tablets wasn’t part of the original plan, but it was exactly what he needed.

“It was one of those shocking, orthogonal episodes in life,” he says. “You’re headed one direction, and suddenly, you’re moving in a completely different one. And that’s where the magic happens.”

