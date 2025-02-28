THC chasers are ruining good weed in Michigan

click to enlarge Steve Neavling All of these strains are under 30% THC, and they better than their “super potent” counterparts.

Walk into any dispensary in Michigan, and you’ll see the THC chasers. They’re the ones holding up the line, scanning the menu for the highest THC percentages like they’re shopping for an investment portfolio. If it’s not hitting 30% or higher, they’re not interested.

And that’s a problem.

For one, it’s hurting the market. Dispensaries are under constant pressure to stock “super potent” flower to satisfy these customers. That means cultivators are chasing inflated lab results, sometimes shopping for testing facilities that will push out bigger THC numbers instead of accurate ones. It’s a broken system.

But the bigger issue is this: THC alone is not the best indicator of good weed.

Why chasing THC percentage is a waste of time

The best cannabis experiences don’t come from THC alone. If they did, we’d all be smoking pure THC distillate and calling it a day. Instead, what contributes to making a strain great is the “entourage effect,” which is the interaction of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds in the plant that work together to enhance the high.

Think of it like alcohol. Ever had a high-proof vodka that burned like jet fuel? Now compare that to a well-aged bourbon at a lower proof. Which one delivers a better experience? The same applies to cannabis.

You’ll miss so much high-quality weed if you’re just chasing high THC content.

Why high THC can mean less of everything else

Strains that consistently test over 30% THC often lack a diverse range of other cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBN. That’s because cannabis plants have a genetic cap on how much total cannabinoid content they can produce. When a strain is bred specifically for sky-high THC, there’s little room left for the supporting cannabinoids that help round out the high.

This is why many “lower THC” strains with richer cannabinoid profiles can feel just as strong — if not better — than their counterparts with 30% or higher. Strains with balanced cannabinoid content provide a smoother, longer-lasting experience, often without the paranoia, burnout, or harsh crash that can come from THC-heavy flower.

“The reality is, when someone is chasing a THC percentage, they think that is going to get them the biggest bang for their buck,” Tyler Hall, COO of Michigrown, a high-quality cultivator in west Michigan, tells me. “But the reality is, a lower THC percentage can get you higher than 35% because the room for altering compounds is only so high. When you reach high THC thresholds, it’s very likely that the percentage of other content is very low. It has been bred and selected specifically for the high THC percentage. When you make those kinds of selective choices, you are losing a lot of other content. That other content is what contributes to that complexity.”

Terpenes are the real MVP

One of the biggest things THC chasers overlook are terpenes.

Terpenes are the aromatic compounds in cannabis that shape the flavor and smell of a strain, as well as influence its effects. That citrusy, piney, or skunky smell? That’s terpenes. But they do much more than just make weed smell good.

Take myrcene, for example. Found in strains like Granddaddy Purple and Permanent Marker, myrcene has a deeply relaxing, almost sedative effect. It’s also found in mangoes, which is why some old-school stoners swear that eating a mango before smoking makes the high hit harder. (Yeah, I was one of them in college.)

Then there’s limonene, a terpene that gives strains like Pure Michigan and Gelonade their bright, citrus-forward aroma. It’s known for its mood-boosting, anti-anxiety effects, making it a great choice for an energetic, uplifting high.

Caryophyllene, found in strains like Runtz and Zoap, has a spicy, peppery kick and is unique because it interacts directly with CB2 receptors in the body, which are tied to inflammation and stress relief. That’s why many medical cannabis users turn to strains high in caryophyllene for pain relief and relaxation without excessive sedation.

These terpenes, along with many others, are what separate an average high from a fuller, more complex one. When you chase THC alone, you’re missing out on the rich complexity of these compounds.

Garrett Carter, general manager of Utopia Gardens, a popular dispensary in Detroit, sees what happens when customers demand excessively high THC percentages.

“People will come in and ask if we have anything over 30% THC,” Carter tells me. “If we don’t, they’ll often walk out the door.”

And that’s a shame because Utopia Gardens has unique, high-quality flower that is rich in terpenes and flavor.

Don’t overlook the best weed

If you’re only hunting for THC numbers, you’re missing out on the best-tasting weed in Michigan.

Cultivators in Michigan, from caregivers to large-scale growers, are pushing the boundaries of cannabis flavor. Breeders are fine-tuning strains to bring out pungent layers of fruit, gas, cream, and candy-like terps that fill your nose as soon as you crack open a jar or mylar bag. But THC chasers are skipping past these gems because they’re fixated on numbers.

A perfectly grown Lemon Cherry Gelato can taste like a bowl of fresh fruit and vanilla ice cream. A proper GMO will smack you with funky, garlicky diesel. Strains like Tropicana Cookies, Blueberry Crumble, and Rainbow Belts are bursting with citrus, berries, and candy sweetness. There is an abundance of flavorful weed, but only if you’re paying attention.

If you’re still not convinced, try these strains under 30% THC that outperform the “big numbers” every time.

When 30% THC doesn’t matter

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Michigrown’s Rainbow Belts.

Rainbow Belts by Michigrown (23% THC)

A cross of two very flavorful strains — Zkittlez and Moonbow — Michigrown’s Rainbow Belts proves that THC isn’t everything. The moment you crack open the jar, you’re hit with a fragrance of sweet candy, floral diesel, and fresh soap. The taste is just as unique, with spicy berries and a smooth, herbal finish. The high is initially euphoric and uplifting before settling into a calming, almost dreamlike buzz. At 23%, Michigrown’s take on this strain delivers a more complex, well-rounded experience than most 30% strains ever could.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling 710 Labs’ Donny Burger

Donny Burger by 710 Labs (22.8% THC)

Because of its diverse terpene profile, this GMO x Han Solo Burger cross from 710 Labs packs a unique, funky aroma that reeks of garlic, onion, pine, and skunky rubber, with a burst of zesty citrus. The high starts with a euphoric lift before settling into a deep, full-body relaxation. When grown well, it’s a top-tier strain that hits hard on flavor and effect without needing inflated THC numbers.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Utopia Farms’ Cookie Breath.

Cookie Breath (25% THC)

A cross of Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies, and OG Kush Breath, Utopia Farms’ take on Cookie Breath is flavorful and potent without the excessively high THC content. Cookie Breath brings the signature doughy, earthy aroma of cookie strains, but it includes hints of grape and wine that set it apart. The frosty buds deliver a balanced high that starts with a tingling cerebral buzz before easing into a heavy, full-body relaxation. If you think you need 30% THC for a potent high, Cookie Breath is another strain that will prove you wrong. Cookie Farms is available at Utopia Gardens.

Stop chasing numbers for a better experience

Michigan’s cannabis market is packed with phenomenal flower that gets ignored because it doesn’t have excessively high THC content. But THC chasers are missing out on some of the best weed available.

If you really want the best high, start paying attention to terpenes, cannabinoids, and the entourage effect. Ask your budtender about the strains with rich terp profiles, balanced effects, and complex flavors. When it comes to good cannabis, the real magic isn’t the THC. It’s in everything else.

While dispensaries and cultivators are trying their best to turn people on to terpenes and other cannabinoids, it has been an uphill battle.

“Consumer education is expensive,” Hall says. “A lot of the people who have the knowledge don’t necessarily have the budget to spread awareness.”

If you want us to sample your cannabis products, send us an email at [email protected].