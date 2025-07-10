Metro Detroit dispensaries roll out big deals for 710 holiday

Steve Neavling Live rosin is the gold standard among cannabis concentrates, revered for its purity, robust flavors, and potent effects.

Happy 710, stoners!

If you’re into cannabis concentrates like wax, live resin and rosin, and infused pre-rolls, July 10 is your day to celebrate.

Known as 710 – which flipped upside down spells “OIL” – the holiday is a celebration of the quickly evolving world of concentrates.

And dispensaries are joining in on the fun with eye-popping deals from today (July 10) through Sunday.

Here are some of the best 710 deals in metro Detroit:

Pleasantrees, which has dispensaries in Hamtramck, East Lansing, Lincoln Park, Houghton Lake, or Mount Clemens, is running some of the best 710 deals in the state. They include 50% off Clout King live rosin disposables, sauce disposables, and one- and two-gram rosin buckets. If you’re looking to stock up, Pleasantrees has great deals on 14-gram jars of concentrate, including $250 for live rosin, $200 for bubble hash, and $150 for resin. Pleasentrees is also offering three 1-gram jars of live rosin for $100, three jars of 3.5 grams of live rosin for $199, and three 0.5-gram live rosin cartridges for $75.

The Hive in Hazel Park is offering a variety of deals on its deli resin and rosin, in addition to 20% off all packaged concentrates. The dispensary is also offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) on Bowhouse pre-packaged concentrates, Twisteeze live resin brush, Mitten Extracts black tube infused pre-rolls, and Northern Connections THC syrup.

The Refinery in Detroit already offers some of the best prices on concentrates, but that didn’t stop them from providing some of the best deals. The dispensary is offering 30% off all rosin and vapes from Wojo, Clout King, Apex, Local Grove, Monopoly Melts, and Rkive (excluding Banana Peels and Master Roshi). Rosin jars from 710 Labs and Fumi Melts are also 30% off, as are all hash holes. The Refinery is running BOGOs on Midwest Extracts jars, Fresh Canna jars, Bush League jars, Franklin Fields Penjamins, 710 Savant rosin, resin, and vapes, Terpeez resin disposables, Smartpuff 1-gram vapes, Dunks rosin and vapes, Levitate vapes, Amnesia vapes, gummies, and hash holes, and Presidential Moon Rock Blunts.

Nature’s Remedy in Ferndale has one of the largest selections of high quality live rosin in the state, including from top-tier brands like 710 Labs, Eastside Alchemy, Information Entropy, LightSky Farms, Bosa, Monopoly Melts, Peninsula Gardens, and Hytek. All concentrates and vapes are 15% from today through Sunday.

Utopia Gardens in Detroit is running one of the best deals on live resin, and the bargains are just for today. Utopia’s resin disposables, carts, and concentrates are 50% off. They have a huge selection and make it in-house. All other disposables, carts, and concentrates are 35% off.

Cakehouse in Pleasant Ridge is offering deals on high-quality rosin brands, including 50% off select 710 Labs strains, $37 for a gram of Information Entropy rosin, $32 for a gram of Local Grove rosin, $25 for a gram of Uplyfted, two grams of Exotic Matter for $80, and two Wojo rosin disposables for $50. Other deals are $40 for a 10-gram bucket of live resin from Terp Talk and three Platinum one-gram vape carts for $15.

Gramz Cannabis in Romeo has a large selection of high-quality rosin, with prices by 30% to 50%. Gramz is offering 30% off rosin brands 710 Labs, Eastside Alchemy, Uplyfted, Known, and Pro Gro. Concentrates from Jeeter, Mitten Extracts, and Seed Junky are 40% off. Prices are cut in half for Jungle Juice, Infused, Spyder Legs, Fresh Canna, Mr. Vapor and more.

JARS Cannabis, which has multiple locations in metro Detroit, is offering between 30% and 50% off most of their concentrates. That includes 30% off rosin from high-quality companies like Ice Kream Hash Co. and 710 Labs, 50% off Breeze Canna vapes, 30% off Good Tide edibles, and three five-packs of infused Baby Jeeter pre-rolls for $100.

Herbology in River Rouge is offering 30% off Jeeter cannons and vapes and 50% off Forte, Dixie Edibles, and Mary’s Medicinals. For today only, Herbology is providing even bigger discounts, including BOGO on Midwest Extracts rosin-infused donuts, concentrates, and live resin disposables, buy any concentrate or disposable vape and get 71% off the second one, and get one from vape cart after buying two at regular price.

House of Dank, which has multiple locations, is offering BOGO deals and up to 50% of concentrates. Get half off Amnesia infused pre-rolls, Cali-Blaze and Element vapes, and concentrates from Bubbleman, MKX, Packwoods, Presidential, and Swisher. BOGO deals include Amnesia rosin, Ice Cannabis Cryo infused pre-rolls, and concentrates from Batch, Bloom, Super Dank, and Oil Connection. Some of the best rosin in the state – 710 Labs, Peachy, Wojo, and Eastside Alchemy are 30% off. The dispensary is running deals on more than two dozen other brands.