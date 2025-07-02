Dab Days: Celebrating the sticky, potent future of cannabis

While April 20 remains the undisputed king of cannabis holidays, July 10 is quickly becoming its more potent sibling.

Known as 710 — which flipped upside down spells “OIL” — the holiday is a celebration of the quickly evolving world of concentrates, or products derived from cannabis, ranging from wax and resin to infused pre-rolls and rosin.

In Michigan, concentrates are now on pace to surpass $1 billion in annual sales, grabbing a larger share of the recreational cannabis market than ever. In May 2025 alone, concentrates, including vape cartridges, generated $108.2 million — nearly matching flower sales of $117.9 million. Concentrates now represent 39% of Michigan’s recreational cannabis sales, a significant increase from May 2022, when they accounted for 30% of the market with approximately $49 million in sales, according to cannabis analytics firm Headset.

Live resin, an aromatic, solvent-based extract, remains Michigan’s most popular concentrate, followed by live rosin, a solventless extract known for its purity and terpene-rich flavors. Resin and rosin are so popular that cultivators that have focused exclusively on flower are increasingly embracing the gooey substances.

It shows how far the young industry has come in such a short period, as cultivators develop a deeper understanding of cannabis and its many possibilities.

Celebrating a cannabis evolution

The 710 holiday is an opportunity to celebrate the evolution of marijuana, while enjoying some of the most potent and flavorful cannabis that has ever been produced.

Dispensaries are adding more high-end concentrates to their shelves, particularly live rosin, which is far more potent and flavorful than flower.

Live rosin is made by first washing freshly frozen cannabis in near-freezing water to separate the trichomes, the resinous glands where THC and terpenes are concentrated. The resulting bubble hash is then pressed using heat and pressure to extract a thick, sticky oil without any solvents. This chemical-free process preserves the plant’s full flavor and terpene profile, resulting in a concentrate that often resembles opaque earwax.

Live resin, on the other hand, is also made from freshly frozen flower but relies on chemicals like butane or CO2 to extract cannabinoids and terpenes. It tends to be more affordable and shelf-stable than rosin, but it still has a strong flavor and aroma.

Both live resin and rosin fall under the “live” umbrella because they preserve the essence of the plant by skipping the traditional drying and curing process.

Rosin and resin may sound similar, but they often look very different. Live rosin typically has a smooth, creamy, or jam-like texture and ranges in color from pale yellow to golden. It’s usually uniform and slightly wet-looking, especially when fresh. Live resin, on the other hand, tends to have a more crystalline or saucy appearance. Its color can vary more widely, from amber to deep gold, depending on the extraction method and the strain.

Beyond resin and rosin, Michigan dispensaries carry a wide array of concentrates, including waxes, crumbles, distillates, Rick Simpson Oil (RSO), and old-school hash.

Whether you’re a seasoned dabber or just curious, 710 offers an ideal chance to explore the world of concentrates.

Why concentrates are gaining in popularity

A key reason concentrates are growing in popularity is because they are much easier to enjoy. Not that long ago, dabbing required a glass rig, a heated nail, and a torch. While it was an effective way to consume cannabis, it was also a complicated process that could be intimidating for newcomers, not to mention that it was in no way discreet enough to take it to a concert, Detroit’s waterfront, or on a road trip.

Dabbing became more mainstream thanks to the technological advancements in electronic rigs, also known as e-rigs or dab devices. They are more discreet, offer precise temperature control, and eliminate the hassle and hazards of traditional torches and nails.

“For people just starting off dabbing, e-rigs are very user-friendly,” says Rob Poniatowski, a partner at Eastside Alchemy, a premium rosin producer in Michigan. “They work right out of the box, and they don’t require a torch. That’s been a game changer.”

Disposable vapes serve as a convenient entry point for newcomers. They are inexpensive, discreet, and simple to use.

But once you get the hang of it, there’s nothing like scooping soft, creamy rosin from a jar, dropping it into a high-quality e-rig, and tasting the full, pungent flavors on the inhale. On the lower price range is the Puffco Pivot, a discreet, pen-sized dabber that delivers a clean, smooth hit. For the ultimate dabbing experience, the most popular choices are Dr.Dabber and Puffco Peak, though they will set you back a few hundred bucks.

An added bonus of these devices is environmental. Unlike disposable vapes, which are tossed in landfills, reusable e-rigs substantially reduce electronic waste.

Live Rosin: The crème de la crème

Live rosin remains the gold standard among cannabis concentrates, revered for its purity, robust flavors, and potent effects. Its extraction uses no chemicals, relying solely on ice water, heat, and pressure to preserve the complete terpene profile.

Terpenes are important because they contribute to the aroma, flavor, and effects of cannabis. Terpenes work alongside cannabinoids to enhance or modify the effects of THC, CBD, and other compounds.

Yet producing high-quality rosin consistently is complex and requires pricey equipment and extensive knowledge. The best rosin cultivators also meticulously hunt for the ideal strains and phenotypes that produce terpene-rich, trichome-heavy hash. Strains that are popular as flower don’t always wash as well or lack the resin production needed for quality solventless extracts.

Top-shelf live rosin is usually smooth, creamy, and slightly wet, with a uniform texture and a light yellow or golden color. But there are exceptions. For example, some high-grade rosin may be darker because of the hue of the trichomes, and other batches may be more crumbly or dryer depending on how they were stored or how the hash was cured.

What truly defines good rosin is its flavor, potency, and how smoothly it hits.

Because quality varies so widely, rosin prices can differ dramatically, typically ranging from $10 to $60 a gram. Because cannabis prices are plummeting in Michigan, rosin is as inexpensive as ever, and it’s one of the reasons it is becoming increasingly popular.

Exotic Matter, a small Michigan cultivator, has mastered the art, making rosin produced from the 1,500 plants that grow outdoors on picturesque, terraced land along an ancient creek bed feeding into the Manistee River. Their rosin is consistently smooth, creamy, and wet, and it packs a lot of flavor.

Priced at about $50 for two grams, Exotic Matter’s rosin offers exceptional value compared to other high-quality brands.

“We are plant and genetic nerds and collectors,” Jesse Rose, founder of Exotic Matters, says. “We’ve been collecting all these genetics for 15 years and saving them, and a lot of them are hash plants that are better for rosin.”

Eastside Alchemy, based in Lansing, is another producer of premium rosin. Behind the brand is a small crew with years of experience in solventless extraction.

Eastside Alchemy offers distinctive and tantalizing strains like Blueberry Tartz #6, Deep Fried Ice Cream, Berry Froyo, Strawguava, and Grape O’ Rade. They even feature “Jared Goff,” honoring the Detroit Lions quarterback with a fruity cross of Peyton Manning and Melted Strawberries.

Their rosin comes in distinctive, one-gram jars, 3.5-gram ballers, and disposable vapes. It’s consistently fresh, flavorful, and unique. The rosin is always smooth and easy to handle.

“The future is solventless,” John Vogl, owner of Eastside Alchemy, says. “There are no chemicals to extract. The only thing that hits it is ice, water, pressure, cold freeze, and heat. It’s all natural. Off the bat, you have a healthier product.”

Eastside Alchemy also offers sleek, half-gram disposable vapes that are Michigan-made and have glass tips, which are far superior to the plastic alternatives.

Detroit-based Hytek, known for its high-quality flower, entered the rosin market in December, dropping standout strains like Dulce de Uva, Black Sherblato, Motorbreath, Gastro Pop, Super Boof, First-Class Funk, and Cap Junky. The rosin is sold in one-gram jars and disposable vapes.

While newcomers to the rosin market are often inconsistent, Hytek is proving to be the exception, with rosin that is reliably pungent and potent.

Owner Bill “Chocolate” Anderson recently traveled to Europe, sourcing $3,000 worth of seeds to enhance their rosin genetics.

Now the plan is to expand their rosin line with new and unique strains and phenotypes.

“We’re hunting for flavor — a lot of fruit and a lot of gas,” Anderson says. “When we first started this, we had strains that were more flower-forward. But now we’re looking for pure washers [strains that are ideal for solventless extraction] that are unique, that are actual fire. Just like our flower, we want our rosin selection to be just as special.”

Before live rosin exploded in popularity, Pleasantrees dominated the market and continues to produce the concentrate. One of the biggest cultivators in the state, Pleasantrees offers one-gram ($40) and three-and-a-half gram jars of rosin ($110). The company also produces live rosin for Binske and Clout King, two popular brands whose products are created by Pleasantrees.

Pleasantrees also sells 510 vape cartridges for live rosin, which are designed to fit a standard 510 battery.

For experienced enthusiasts seeking potency, “donut” pre-rolls offer an enticing option. Typically weighing around two grams, these pre-rolls contain roughly half a gram of live rosin at the center, providing a powerful, flavorful smoking experience.

Some of the best producers of rosin in the state also include 710 Labs, Ice Kream Hash Co., True North, Lambchop Melts, Wojo, Information Entropy, and Apex.

Steve Neavling A budtender scoops out live rosin from the Hive’s unique deli.

The Hive: All the buzz about concentrates

In addition to selling its own flower, the Hive, a popular dispensary in Hazel Park, has an impressive selection of concentrates. It distinguishes itself by selling deli-style rosin, which allows customers to glance at the consistency and maybe take a whiff. You can’t do that with most rosin that comes in sealed jars.

Some of the deli strains include Banana Acai Mintz, Dulce de Fresa, Candy Berry, Candy Gushers, Deathstar, and Dirty Mimosa.

“I love it,” Dana Elgie, owner of the Hive, says of the deli. “It’s super unique.”

The Hive’s shelves are also well-stocked with jars of high-quality quality resin and rosin from 710 Labs, Information Entropy, Apex, LightSky Farms, Local Gove, Element, and Superb Cannabis Co., among others.

“Concentrates have come a long way, and I think live rosin is a demonstration of that,” Elgie says.

The Hive also offers infused flower, which are buds enhanced with resin, rosin, THCA, hash, or kief. The potent combinations deliver a flavorful, powerful experience.

Making resin affordable

Utopia Extracts in Detroit has nearly a decade of experience producing live-cured resin, offering unmatched value through Utopia Gardens dispensary. Utopia produces an impressive array of 30 resin strains sold for just $10 per gram, significantly below market average for its quality.

Their diverse lineup includes fan favorites like Alien Cookie, Electric Peanut Butter Cookie, Papa Burger, Sweet Jesus, Sour Lemon Boof, Noxious, Elmer’s Myst, and the legendary Sour Diesel.

Utopia also offers cured resin cartridges for only $15, along with their “Gas Can” five-pack of resin-infused pre-rolls retailing at $35.

These infused pre-rolls utilize an innovative atomization process to evenly distribute 0.3 grams of resin onto flower, ensuring smooth, flavorful, and consistent hits.

“Atomization is part of the reason this works so well and I can infuse the daylights out of it,” Greg Andrick, lab manager at Utopia Extracts, says. “I’m able to infuse the daylights out of it because we’re doing an atomized extract like we do with all our stuff. There’s no distillate involved. It’s all pure extracts.”

Steve Neavling Muha Meds’ jars of live resin and disposable vape.

Muha Meds: Accessible entry into concentrates

Muha Meds, another affordable concentrate brand, features one- and two-gram disposable vapes, 3.5-gram jars of live resin, and rosin-infused pre-rolls at highly accessible price points. Two-gram disposable vapes cost just $18, resin jars $30, and infused pre-roll packs $40.

Ali Garawi, founder and CEO of Muha Meds, says he recommends that beginners start with the resin jars.

“Our live resin is smooth, flavorful, and easy to work with, making it a great introduction to the world of dabbing,” Garawi says. “It delivers a full spectrum effect while keeping the experience approachable for beginners.”

Garawi says he believes concentrates are becoming increasingly popular because they “offer high potency, efficiency, and discreet consumption.”

“When smoking concentrates, consumers experience a flavorful terpene-rich hit, stronger and faster effects, while remaining discreet and consuming less product to get a full spectrum high,” Garawi says. “As more people invest in rigs and dab pens, the convenience and customizability of concentrates clearly make them an attractive choice. Plus, consumers can easily switch between different strains depending on their desired feeling.”

Rove offers affordable options

California-based Rove, which is widely available statewide, specializes in potent concentrates using melted THCA diamonds, which are pure crystalline forms of THC known for intense effects. To simplify consumer choices, Rove’s diamond-infused vapes and pre-rolls label are marked “indica,” “hybrid,” or “sativa,” along with descriptions of the flavor.

“We try to give consumers and our Rove community as much information for them to optimize their own experience,” Phil Hon, vice president of Rove, tells Metro Times. “It’s why we offer a range of strains, it’s why we offer a range of products, and it’s why we come up with fun little details like having a strain label on the outside of the pod packaging to put on your pod so you can switch things out.”

Rove’s vapes are unique because they have rechargeable vape batteries so the devices don’t end up in landfills after every use. Rove estimates it has prevented approximately 3.4 million disposable devices from entering landfills.

For newbies, Hon recommends talking to a budtender.

“For anyone new to concentrates, always ask your local budtender about potency, quality, and flavors,” Phil Hon, Rove’s vice president, says. “We provide product transparency through QR codes and consistent potency for an optimal experience.”

In March, Rove earned recognition from Cannabis Business as one of the “Top Cannabis Companies to Work For,” highlighting their dedication to employee well-being.

The future is solventless

As concentrates continue gaining popularity in Michigan, dispensaries will be offering special deals, limited product drops, and consumer-friendly events. Check your favorite dispensaries online to find the best deals.

On Thursday, July 10, Ice Kream Hash Co. is hosting “The Melt Down,” an event focused on concentrates at Annex Nightclub in downtown Detroit from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party will feature music, goodie bags, and various concentrate vendors.

Ultimately, concentrates aren’t just reshaping the cannabis industry; they’re transforming how cannabis is consumed, and that is fueling a rapidly growing segment of the market.

July 10 is no longer a niche event. It’s becoming a cultural phenomenon, one flavorful dab at a time.