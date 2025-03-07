High-end cannabis brand binske launches in Michigan with unique strains

A Colorado-based cannabis brand known for its high-end, award-winning products and distinctive packaging has officially arrived in Michigan.

Recognized for its premium flower, edibles, concentrates, and vapes, binske has struck a deal with Michigan-based Pleasantrees to cultivate its genetics and produce its cannabis products.

The partnership is part of a significant expansion for binske, which has built its reputation as a luxury cannabis brand in multiple states. Founded in Colorado in 2015, binske has become one of the most widely distributed cannabis brands in North America with products also available in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Washington.

Its initial product rollout includes a curated selection of gummies, vapes, and cannabis concentrates produced using a solventless extraction process. Many of the strains are rare in Michigan, including Octane Mint Sherbert, Chrome Berry, Lemonberry Parfait, and Simple Syrup.

The next wave of products will include more flower strains and a variety of regular and infused pre-rolls, the company tells Metro Times.

“As the founder of binske, I’m beyond excited to bring our brand to Michigan through this incredible partnership with Emerald Brands and the Pleasantrees family,” says Jake Pasternack, the company’s CEO and co-founder. “Michigan’s cannabis culture is thriving, and we can’t wait to share our passion for quality and craftsmanship with this amazing community.”

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Among binske’s products is live hash rosin.

binske’s products are available at Pleasantrees’ five locations and are expected to hit other dispensary shelves in the near future.

The debut is certain to appeal to cannabis connoisseurs and others who prioritize craftsmanship, high terpene content, and flavor. Although the state’s market is saturated with cannabis products, binske’s artisanal options easily stand out among the mass-market options that dominate many dispensaries.

The company is also known for its intricate packaging, which features hand-cut collage designs evoking its curated strains.

“Our founders are creative and wanted to bring something beautiful to the market,” Mandy Mohler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, tells me. “The strains are dialed in to deliver a unique experience.” The company has earned multiple awards, including accolades from Leafly for Best Edibles and Best Concentrates.

Its name, pronounced “binsk,” originates from a playful evolution of the word “doobie” in a nod to its founders’ early experiences with cannabis.

Michigan’s cannabis industry has grown rapidly since the state legalized recreational marijuana in 2018, with dispensaries and cultivation operations expanding across the state. Pleasantrees has emerged as among the dominant players with one of the state’s most advanced cultivation facilities.

I sampled binske’s four flower strains, and all were impressive, pungent, coated in trichomes, and meticulously hand-trimmed.

Chrome Berry

A balanced hybrid of Runtz and Cap Junky, Chrome Berry immediately stood out for its big, resin-coated buds. Breaking it up for a joint left my scissors coated in sticky residue.

The aroma hits hard, with a mix of sweet berries, citrus, and a sharp, gassy finish. The taste carries through, blending zesty lemon and red berries with a kushy fuel exhale.

For me, the high was soothing yet uplifting, creating a warm, full-bodied buzz. It’s a great strain for unwinding after a long day or just settling in for the evening.

The dominant terpene is Limonene, which is known for mood elevation and stress relief.

The THC content is 31.9%.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Chrome Berry is a hybrid of Runtz and Cap Junky.

Lemonberry Parfait

This potent hybrid of Frozen Lemons and Strawberry Gogurt is as visually stunning as it is powerful. The buds are so thickly coated in trichomes that they appear nearly white, highlighted by flecks of green and orange pistols.

The aroma is complex, mixing raspberry frosting and sugared lemons with an earthy, herbal undertone. The flavor follows suit, offering a citrusy brightness with hints of spice and pepper.

I found the high to be strong, balanced, and almost psychedelic, making it a great choice for listening to music or doing something creative. The dominant terpene is Caryophyllene, known for its anti-inflammatory and stress-relieving properties.

The THC content is 29.3%.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Lemon Parfait is a combination of Frozen Lemons x Strawberry Gogurt.

Octane Mint Sherbert

A strong indica cross of Sunset Sherbert and High Octane, this strain delivers a heavy-hitting, intoxicating high that I felt almost immediately. After just half a joint, I was hit with a deep, euphoric sensation, quickly followed by a full-body melt.

The buds are coated in trichomes. The aroma is a unique mix of sweet, tart berries, and the flavor follows through with herbal, kushy notes and a bright, lemony twist.

This was one of my favorite strains from binkse, providing a rich, full-bodied experience that is perfect for relaxation, getting lost in music, or tapping into your creativity.

The dominant terpene is Caryopholene, and the THC content is 25.2%. Although the THC content is lower than the other three strains, this still managed to be one of the most potent, serving as another reminder that THC is just one component of a high-quality experience.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Octane Mint Sherbert is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and High Octane.

Simple Syrup

With its mysterious lineage, Simple Syrup delivers a sensory treat with sweet, fruity flavors and soothing effects.

The flavor is pure candy, with notes of tropical fruit and sugary sweetness that lingers on the exhale. For me, the high crept in gently, bringing a calming wave of relaxation perfect for winding down at the end of the day.

Whether you’re looking to unplug, de-stress, or just enjoy a quiet evening, Simple Syrup is an easy go-to for a sweet, smooth, and mellow indica experience.

The dominant terpene is limonene, which is often associated with elevated mood and stress relief.

The THC content is 28.3%.

click to enlarge Steve Neavling binske’s Simple Syrup has a mysterious lineage.

The Straight Dope

binske’s arrival is a welcome addition to Michigan’s recreational cannabis scene. While the market is saturated with options, many brands prioritize mass production over craftsmanship. binske takes a different approach.

For cannabis consumers looking for something beyond the typical dispensary fare, binske’s strains hit the sweet spot.

If you want us to sample your cannabis products, send us an email at [email protected].